    GTY   US3742971092

GETTY REALTY CORP.

(GTY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Getty Realty Corp. to Report Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

01/05/2022 | 04:18pm EST
Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) will release its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

Getty Realty Corp. will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. EST. To participate in the call, please dial (877) 423-9813, or (201) 689-8573 for international participants, ten minutes before the scheduled start. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the investors section of the Company's website at ir.gettyrealty.com.

If you cannot participate in the live event, a replay will be available on Thursday, February 24, 2022 beginning at 11:30 a.m. EST through 11:59 p.m. EST, Thursday, March 3, 2022. To access the replay, please dial (844) 512-2921, or (412) 317-6671 for international participants, and reference pass code 13725917.

About Getty Realty Corp.

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of September 30, 2021, the Company’s portfolio included 1,021 freestanding properties located in 36 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 155 M - -
Net income 2021 57,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 569 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,8x
Yield 2021 4,96%
Capitalization 1 443 M 1 443 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales 2022 12,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 31,83 $
Average target price 34,79 $
Spread / Average Target 9,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher J. Constant President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian R. Dickman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Howard B. Safenowitz Chairman
Mark James Olear Executive VP, Chief Operating & Investment Officer
Milton Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GETTY REALTY CORP.-2.37%1 443
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC2.01%53 558
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-0.07%18 776
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION2.35%15 552
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION1.02%13 293
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST2.45%10 187