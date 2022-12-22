Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Getty Realty Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTY   US3742971092

GETTY REALTY CORP.

(GTY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-21 pm EST
34.69 USD   +0.58%
08:03a Getty Realty Corp. to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
12/21GETTY REALTY CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/20Getty Realty Corp. Announces 2022 Getty Gives Activity
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

 Getty Realty Corp. to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

12/22/2022 | 08:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

 

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Getty Realty Corp. will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-423-9813, or 1-201-689-8573 for international participants, ten minutes before the scheduled start. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the investors section of the Company's website at ir.gettyrealty.com.

If you cannot participate in the live event, a replay will be available on Thursday, February 23, 2023, beginning at 11:30 a.m. EDT through 11:59 p.m. EDT, Thursday, March 2, 2023. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 for international participants, and reference pass code 13734995.

About Getty Realty Corp.
Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of September 30, 2022, the Company’s portfolio included 1,021 freestanding properties located in 38 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about GETTY REALTY CORP.
08:03a Getty Realty Corp. to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
12/21GETTY REALTY CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/20Getty Realty Corp. Announces 2022 Getty Gives Activity
BU
11/01"Risk-on" activated
MS
11/01RBC Boosts Price Target on Getty Realty to $30 From $27 After Higher-Than-Consensus Q3 ..
MT
11/01Analyst recommendations: American Tower, Boston Properties, Exxo..
MS
10/27GETTY REALTY CORP /MD/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
10/27Transcript : Getty Realty Corp., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 27, 2022
CI
10/26Getty Realty : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/26Getty Realty Corp /md/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GETTY REALTY CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 163 M - -
Net income 2022 75,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 614 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,5x
Yield 2022 4,79%
Capitalization 1 621 M 1 621 M -
EV / Sales 2022 13,7x
EV / Sales 2023 13,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart GETTY REALTY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Getty Realty Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GETTY REALTY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 34,69 $
Average target price 32,79 $
Spread / Average Target -5,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher J. Constant Director-Planning & Corporate Development
Brian R. Dickman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Howard B. Safenowitz Chairman
Mark James Olear Executive VP, Chief Operating & Investment Officer
Milton Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GETTY REALTY CORP.8.10%1 621
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-27.05%38 301
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-19.67%14 912
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-15.13%13 050
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-17.04%10 697
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-4.68%8 190