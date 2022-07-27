Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Getty Realty Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTY   US3742971092

GETTY REALTY CORP.

(GTY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-27 pm EDT
27.71 USD   -0.04%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Getty Realty : Q2 2022 Earnings Call Presentation

07/27/2022
C O N V E N I E N C E A U T O M O T I V E R E T A I L

CORPORATE PROFILE

JULY 2022

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENTS

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this presentation constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to management's expectations or beliefs, future plans and strategies, future financial performance and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential." Such forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to the matters referred to and are based on certain assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievement implied by such forward-looking statements.

While forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, they are not guarantees of future performance. Unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations and prospects. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a further discussion of factors that could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the Company's other filings with the SEC, including, in particular, the section entitled "Risk Factors" contained therein. In light of these risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors, there can be no assurance that the results and events contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation will, in fact, transpire. Moreover, because the Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, new risks are likely to emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, potential investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a prediction of future results.

Unless otherwise noted in this presentation, all financial data is for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2022, and all portfolio data is as of June 30, 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures Funds From Operations ("FFO") and Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO"), which the Company uses as supplemental measures of its performance. As previously disclosed, beginning with its results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, the Company updated its definition of AFFO to include adjustments for stock-based compensation and amortization of debt issuance costs. The Company believes that conforming to this market practice for calculating AFFO improves the comparability of this measure of performance to other net lease REITs. Please refer to the Definitions and Reconciliations section of this presentation for additional information and complete reconciliations between each of these non-GAAP financial measures and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

The Company believes that FFO and AFFO are helpful to investors in measuring its performance because both FFO and AFFO exclude various items included in GAAP net earnings that do not relate to, or are not indicative of, the Company's core operating performance. The Company pays particular attention to AFFO, a supplemental non-GAAP performance measure, as the Company believes it best represents its core operating performance and allows analysts and investors to better assess the Company's core operating performance. Further, the Company believes that AFFO is useful in comparing the sustainability of the Company's core operating performance with the sustainability of the core operating performance of other real estate companies.

Other

The information contained herein has been prepared from public and non-public sources believed to be reliable. However, the Company has not independently verified certain of the information contained herein and does not make any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this presentation.

2

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Corporate Profile

Company

Page 4

Portfolio

9

Capabilities

15

Corporate

21

Supplemental Information

25

Definitions and Reconciliations

32

3

GETTY AT A GLANCE

NET LEASE REIT SPECIALIZING IN CONVENIENCE

AND AUTOMOTIVE RETAIL REAL ESTATE

$1.9 billion

1,024

Properties

Enterprise

38

Value

States + DC

C O N V E N I E N C E

A U T O M O T I V E

R E T A I L

BBB-

Fitch

Rated

WE INVEST IN FREESTANDING, SINGLE TENANT PROPERTIES WHERE CONSUMERS SPEND MONEY IN THEIR CARS OR ON THEIR CARS

Note: Enterprise Value based on market value of common equity as of July 25, 2022 and net debt as of June 30, 2022. Portfolio data as of June 30, 2022.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Getty Realty Corporation published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 20:24:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 165 M - -
Net income 2022 57,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 647 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,0x
Yield 2022 5,96%
Capitalization 1 295 M 1 295 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,8x
EV / Sales 2023 11,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart GETTY REALTY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Getty Realty Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GETTY REALTY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 27,72 $
Average target price 32,21 $
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher J. Constant Director-Planning & Corporate Development
Brian R. Dickman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Howard B. Safenowitz Chairman
Mark James Olear Executive VP, Chief Operating & Investment Officer
Milton Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GETTY REALTY CORP.-13.62%1 295
RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP.-15.77%2 052 880 113
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-35.80%33 713
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-5.61%17 406
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-12.74%13 083
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-17.62%10 699