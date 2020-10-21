Log in
Getty Realty : Q3 2020 Earnings Call Presentation

10/21/2020

Investor Presentation

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this Presentation constitute "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward‐looking statements are statements that relate to management's expectations or beliefs, future plans and strategies, future financial performance and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, forward‐looking statements can be identified by the use of forward‐looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential." Such forward‐looking statements reflect current views with respect to the matters referred to and are based on certain assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievement implied by such forward‐looking statements.

While forward‐looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, they are not guarantees of future performance. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to the forward‐looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this Presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Examples of forward‐looking statements in this Presentation include, but are not limited to, statement(s) relating to (a) the Company's Portfolio, Net Lease Portfolio, Long‐Term Leases and Rent Escalators, Tenant Base, Growth Platform, Market Opportunity, and Redevelopment Projects, (b) Industry Fundamentals, (c) the Company's Balance Sheet, Dividend Growth and Investment Highlights; (d) the Company's expected quarterly dividends and growth; and (e) the impact of COVID‐19, including the Company's beliefs about its liquidity and financial flexibility. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could also have material adverse effects on our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations and prospects. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from any forward‐looking statements, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10‐K for the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10‐Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and the Company's other filings with the SEC, including, in particular, the section entitled "Risk Factors" contained therein. In light of these risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors, there can be no assurance that the results and events contemplated by the forward‐looking statements contained in this Presentation will, in fact, transpire. Moreover, because the Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, new risks are likely to emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, potential investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward‐looking statements as a prediction of future results.

Unless otherwise noted in this Presentation, all reported financial data is presented as of the period ended September 30, 2020, and all portfolio data is as of September 30, 2020.

This Presentation presents certain non‐GAAP financial measures, including the Company's Funds From Operations ("FFO") and Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO"). Please refer to the Appendix of this Presentation for complete reconciliations between each of these non‐GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that FFO and AFFO are helpful to investors in measuring its performance because both FFO and AFFO exclude various items included in GAAP net earnings that do not relate to, or are not indicative of, the Company's core operating performance. The Company pays particular attention to AFFO, a supplemental non‐GAAP performance measure, as the Company believes it best represents its core operating performance and allows analysts and investors to better assess the Company's core operating performance. Further, the Company believes that AFFO is useful in comparing the sustainability of the Company's core operating performance with the sustainability of the core operating performance of other real estate companies.

The information contained herein has been prepared from public and non‐public sources believed to be reliable. However, the Company has not independently verified certain of the information contained herein, and does not make any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this Presentation.

1

Getty Realty at a Glance

  • Net Lease REIT Specializing in Convenience & Gas and Other Automotive Properties ⁽¹⁾

GTY

$1.6bn

6.1%

NYSE Ticker Symbol

Enterprise Value

Dividend Yield

  • Track Record of Partnering with Tenants in Healthy and Consolidating Retail Sectors

29 Unitary / 119 Individual

Established &

Alternative

Leases

High Growth Markets

Use Opportunities

  • Multiple Growth Channels

1.6% Rent Escalations⁽²⁾

199 Properties / $492 million⁽³⁾ 18 Completed/12 In‐Progress⁽⁴⁾

Organic

Acquisitions

Redevelopments

  • Flexible / Low Leverage Balance Sheet Supports Growth

4.9x

3.3x

BBB‐ / Stable

Net Debt to EBITDA

Fixed Charge Coverage

Fitch Rated

COVID‐19 Impact

Getty's highest near‐term priority continues to be with the health and safety of its employees, tenants and the communities where the Company owns properties

The Company is continuously monitoring the COVID‐19 pandemic and its potential impact on its tenants, operations and financial results. In light of this evolving environment, the Company is providing the following updates which are as of October 21, 2020

  • For the month of October, the Company received 98% of contractual base rent and mortgage payments
  • The Company received substantially all of the rent or mortgage deferrals repayments that were due for the month of October

The Company remains committed to maintaining a strong balance sheet, and believes that it has ample liquidity to operate its business as well as the financial flexibility to capitalize on opportunities that may emerge from the current environment

3

Disclaimer

Getty Realty Corporation published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

