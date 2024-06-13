GEVELOT S.A.
GEVELOT S.A.: CGM 2024 PRESS RELEASE IMPLEMENTATION OF A SHARES BUY BACK PROGRAM

13-Jun-2024 / 19:22 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

IMPLEMENTATION OF A SHARES BUYBACK PROGRAM

In accordance with the Seventh Resolution adopted by the Combined General Meeting on June 13, 2024, the Board of Directors of GEVELOT SA decided, at its meeting held on June 13, 2024, immediately following the Combined General Meeting, to implement a share buyback program limited to 10% of the capital (equivalent to 75,207 shares) with a maximum financial cost of €18,000K:

 

  • Objective: Repurchase of shares for the purpose of cancellation, in one or more transactions, as decided by the Board of Directors in accordance with the Ninth Extraordinary Resolution adopted by the Combined General Meeting on June 13, 2024,
  • Validity of the buyback program: Until December 13, 2025.

Euronext - Amf - www.gevelot-sa.fr (13 June 2024)

GEVELOT

Limited company capitalised at 26 322 590 euros

Head office : 6, boulevard Bineau 92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET, France

562 088 542 R.C.S. NANTERRE

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: GEVELOT CGM 13 JUNE 2024 PRESS RELEASE implementation shares buy back program

Language: English
Company: GEVELOT S.A.
6 Boulevard Bineau
92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET
France
Phone: +33 1 77 68 31 03
Fax: +33 1 77 68 31 05
E-mail: contact@gevelot-sa.fr
Internet: www.gevelot.fr
ISIN: FR0000033888
Euronext Ticker: ALGEV
AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases
EQS News ID: 1924991
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1924991  13-Jun-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1924991&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a