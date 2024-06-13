GEVELOT S.A.: CGM 2024 PRESS RELEASE IMPLEMENTATION OF A SHARES BUY BACK PROGRAM
IMPLEMENTATION OF A SHARES BUYBACK PROGRAM
In accordance with the Seventh Resolution adopted by the Combined General Meeting on June 13, 2024, the Board of Directors of GEVELOT SA decided, at its meeting held on June 13, 2024, immediately following the Combined General Meeting, to implement a share buyback program limited to 10% of the capital (equivalent to 75,207 shares) with a maximum financial cost of €18,000K:
Objective: Repurchase of shares for the purpose of cancellation, in one or more transactions, as decided by the Board of Directors in accordance with the Ninth Extraordinary Resolution adopted by the Combined General Meeting on June 13, 2024,
Validity of the buyback program: Until December 13, 2025.
Euronext - Amf - www.gevelot-sa.fr (13 June 2024)
GEVELOT
Limited company capitalised at 26322 590 euros
Head office : 6, boulevard Bineau 92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET, France
562 088 542 R.C.S. NANTERRE
Gévelot S.A. specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of pumps, fuel feed systems, and gas machine equipment. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- pumps, fluid dosing and mixing systems (99.6%): intended primarily for the food processing, oil, gas, and chemical industries;
- other (0.4%).
