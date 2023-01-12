Advanced search
    ALGEV   FR0000033888

GÉVELOT S.A.

(ALGEV)
01/05Gevelot S.a. : Weekly report of share buyback January 5, 2023
185.00 EUR   +1.65%
GEVELOT S.A.: Weekly report of share buyback January 12, 2023

01/12/2023 | 12:02pm EST
GEVELOT S.A.
GEVELOT S.A.: Weekly report of share buyback January 12, 2023

12-Jan-2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

GEVELOT

Société Anonyme au capital de 26 932 500 euros

Siège Social : 6, boulevard Bineau 92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET

562 088 542 R.C.S. NANTERRE

 

_________________________

 

Levallois, le 12 janvier 2023

 

 

Déclaration hebdomadaire des transactions sur actions propres

du 05 au 11 janvier 2023

 

(ISIN : FR0000033888)

Nom de l'émetteur

Code Identifiant de l'émetteur

Jour de la transaction

Code identifiant de l'instrument financier

Volume total journalier (en nombre d'actions)

Prix pondéré moyen journalier d'acquisition des actions

Marché

GEVELOT

969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87

05/01/2023

FR0000033888

6

185,0000

XPAR  

GEVELOT

969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87

06/01/2023

FR0000033888

5

185,0000

XPAR  

GEVELOT

969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87

09/01/2023

FR0000033888

5

185,0000

XPAR  

GEVELOT

969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87

10/01/2023

FR0000033888

5

185,0000

XPAR  

GEVELOT

969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87

11/01/2023

FR0000033888

5

185,0000

XPAR  

 

 

 

Ces transactions n’ont pas donné lieu à l’utilisation d’instruments dérivés.

 

 

 

Dépôt : Site internet Gévelot ; Euronext Growth

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Weekly report of share buyback January 12, 2023

Language: English
Company: GEVELOT S.A.
6 Boulevard Bineau
92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET
France
Phone: +33 1 77 68 31 03
Fax: +33 1 77 68 31 05
E-mail: contact@gevelot-sa.fr
Internet: www.gevelot.fr
ISIN: FR0000033888
Euronext Ticker: ALGEV
AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Transactions in own shares (aggregated version)
EQS News ID: 1534091
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1534091  12-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1534091&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
