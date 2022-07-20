GEVELOT S.A.

GEVELOT S.A.: Weekly report of share buyback July 20, 2022



20-Jul-2022 / 18:00 CET/CEST

GEVELOT Société Anonyme au capital de 26 932 500 euros Siège Social : 6, boulevard Bineau 92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET 562 088 542 R.C.S. NANTERRE _________________________ Levallois, le 20 juillet 2022 Déclaration hebdomadaire des transactions sur actions propres du 13 au 19 juillet 2022 (ISIN : FR0000033888) Nom de l'émetteur Code Identifiant de l'émetteur Jour de la transaction Code identifiant de l'instrument financier Volume total journalier (en nombre d'actions) Prix pondéré moyen journalier d'acquisition des actions Marché GEVELOT 969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 13/07/2022 FR0000033888 13 181,0000 XPAR GEVELOT 969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 14/07/2022 FR0000033888 10 181,0000 XPAR GEVELOT 969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 15/07/2022 FR0000033888 10 181,0000 XPAR GEVELOT 969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 18/07/2022 FR0000033888 4 179,0000 XPAR Ces transactions n’ont pas donné lieu à l’utilisation d’instruments dérivés. Dépôt : Site internet Gévelot ; Euronext Growth Regulatory filing PDF file



