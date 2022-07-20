Log in
    ALGEV   FR0000033888

GÉVELOT S.A.

(ALGEV)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:50 2022-07-20 am EDT
181.50 EUR   +1.40%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GEVELOT S.A.: Weekly report of share buyback July 20, 2022

07/20/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
GEVELOT S.A.
GEVELOT S.A.: Weekly report of share buyback July 20, 2022

20-Jul-2022 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

GEVELOT

Société Anonyme au capital de 26 932 500 euros

Siège Social : 6, boulevard Bineau 92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET

562 088 542 R.C.S. NANTERRE

 

_________________________

 

Levallois, le 20 juillet 2022

 

 

Déclaration hebdomadaire des transactions sur actions propres

du 13 au 19 juillet 2022

 

(ISIN : FR0000033888)

Nom de l'émetteur

Code Identifiant de l'émetteur

Jour de la transaction

Code identifiant de l'instrument financier

Volume total journalier (en nombre d'actions)

Prix pondéré moyen journalier d'acquisition des actions

Marché

GEVELOT

969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87

13/07/2022

FR0000033888

13

181,0000

XPAR  

GEVELOT

969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87

14/07/2022

FR0000033888

10

181,0000

XPAR  

GEVELOT

969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87

15/07/2022

FR0000033888

10

181,0000

XPAR  

GEVELOT

969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87

18/07/2022

FR0000033888

4

179,0000

XPAR  

 

 

Ces transactions n’ont pas donné lieu à l’utilisation d’instruments dérivés.

 

 

 

Dépôt : Site internet Gévelot ; Euronext Growth

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Weekly report of share buyback July 20, 2022

Language: English
Company: GEVELOT S.A.
6 Boulevard Bineau
92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET
France
Phone: +33 1 77 68 31 03
Fax: +33 1 77 68 31 05
E-mail: contact@gevelot-sa.fr
Internet: www.gevelot.fr
ISIN: FR0000033888
Euronext Ticker: ALGEV
AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Transactions in own shares (aggregated version)
EQS News ID: 1401849
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1401849  20-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1401849&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 101 M - -
Net income 2021 7,24 M - -
Net cash 2021 143 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
Yield 2021 1,84%
Capitalization 138 M 141 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -0,23x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,17x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,5%
