GEVELOT S.A.: Weekly report of share buyback November 29, 2022

GEVELOT S.A.

GEVELOT Société Anonyme au capital de 26 932 500 euros Siège Social : 6, boulevard Bineau 92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET 562 088 542 R.C.S. NANTERRE _________________________ Levallois, le 29 novembre 2022 Déclaration hebdomadaire des transactions sur actions propres du 21 au 28 novembre 2022 (ISIN : FR0000033888) Nom de l'émetteur Code Identifiant de l'émetteur Jour de la transaction Code identifiant de l'instrument financier Volume total journalier (en nombre d'actions) Prix pondéré moyen journalier d'acquisition des actions Marché GEVELOT 969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 22/11/2022 FR0000033888 16 185,0000 XPAR GEVELOT 969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 23/11/2022 FR0000033888 14 186,0000 XPAR GEVELOT 969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 24/11/2022 FR0000033888 15 184,0000 XPAR GEVELOT 969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 25/11/2022 FR0000033888 14 184,0000 XPAR Ces transactions n’ont pas donné lieu à l’utilisation d’instruments dérivés. Dépôt : Site internet Gévelot ; Euronext Growth Regulatory filing PDF file



