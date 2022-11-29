|
GEVELOT S.A.
GEVELOT S.A.: Weekly report of share buyback November 29, 2022
29-Nov-2022 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|
GEVELOT
|
Société Anonyme au capital de 26 932 500 euros
|
Siège Social : 6, boulevard Bineau 92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET
|
562 088 542 R.C.S. NANTERRE
_________________________
Levallois, le 29 novembre 2022
Déclaration hebdomadaire des transactions sur actions propres
du 21 au 28 novembre 2022
(ISIN : FR0000033888)
|
Nom de l'émetteur
|
Code Identifiant de l'émetteur
|
Jour de la transaction
|
Code identifiant de l'instrument financier
|
Volume total journalier (en nombre d'actions)
|
Prix pondéré moyen journalier d'acquisition des actions
|
Marché
|
GEVELOT
|
969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87
|
22/11/2022
|
FR0000033888
|
16
|
185,0000
|
XPAR
|
GEVELOT
|
969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87
|
23/11/2022
|
FR0000033888
|
14
|
186,0000
|
XPAR
|
GEVELOT
|
969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87
|
24/11/2022
|
FR0000033888
|
15
|
184,0000
|
XPAR
|
GEVELOT
|
969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87
|
25/11/2022
|
FR0000033888
|
14
|
184,0000
|
XPAR
Ces transactions n’ont pas donné lieu à l’utilisation d’instruments dérivés.
Dépôt : Site internet Gévelot ; Euronext Growth
Regulatory filing PDF file
File: Weekly report of share buyback November 29, 2022
|
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GEVELOT S.A.
|
|6 Boulevard Bineau
|
|92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET
|
|France
|Phone:
|+33 1 77 68 31 03
|Fax:
|+33 1 77 68 31 05
|E-mail:
|contact@gevelot-sa.fr
|Internet:
|www.gevelot.fr
|ISIN:
|FR0000033888
|Euronext Ticker:
|ALGEV
|AMF Category:
|Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Transactions in own shares (aggregated version)
|EQS News ID:
|1500879
|
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1500879 29-Nov-2022 CET/CEST