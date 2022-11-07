GEVELOT S.A.: Weekly report of share buyback November 7, 2022

GEVELOT S.A.

GEVELOT Société Anonyme au capital de 26 932 500 euros Siège Social : 6, boulevard Bineau 92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET 562 088 542 R.C.S. NANTERRE _________________________ Levallois, le 7 novembre 2022 Déclaration hebdomadaire des transactions sur actions propres du 1 au 6 novembre 2022 (ISIN : FR0000033888) Nom de l'émetteur Code Identifiant de l'émetteur Jour de la transaction Code identifiant de l'instrument financier Volume total journalier (en nombre d'actions) Prix pondéré moyen journalier d'acquisition des actions Marché GEVELOT 969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 01/11/2022 FR0000033888 18 183,0000 XPAR GEVELOT 969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 03/11/2022 FR0000033888 22 184,0000 XPAR GEVELOT 969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 04/11/2022 FR0000033888 22 184,0000 XPAR Ces transactions n’ont pas donné lieu à l’utilisation d’instruments dérivés. Dépôt : Site internet Gévelot ; Euronext Growth Regulatory filing PDF file



