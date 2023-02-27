Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Gevo, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GEVO   US3743964062

GEVO, INC.

(GEVO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:34:00 2023-02-27 am EST
1.840 USD   +2.22%
09:17aGevo : Corporate Presentation
PU
09:01aGevo Finalizes Renewable Hydrogen Development Services Agreement with Zero6 Energy, Selects Cummins as Technology Partner
GL
01/24Gevo, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on March 9, 2023
AQ
Gevo : Corporate Presentation

02/27/2023 | 09:17am EST
GEVO INTRODUCTION

February 2023

(Nasdaq: GEVO)

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

Any statements in this presentation about our future expectations, projections, estimates, plans, outlook and prospects, and other statements containing the words "believes,"

"anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may" and similar expressions,

constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including risks relating to: our Net-Zero 1 Project, RNG and other projects; our financial projections concerning our Net-Zero 1 Project, including, but not limited to, design, capital costs, project revenue, RNG Project EBITDA, Net-Zero 1 Project EBITDA; the status of the engineering work for our Net-Zero 1 Project; our growth plans and strategies; our technologies; Axens technologies; climate smart Ag, the Net-Zero Business System; our ability to obtain and maintain certifications related to our products; our ability to enter into additional contracts to sell our products; the status of our contract discussions and negotiations; memoranda of understanding, discussions and negotiations relating to potential projects; our projected revenues or sales; our ability to perform under current or future contracts; our ability to become profitable; our ability to finance our Net-Zero

Projects; and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" of our most recent Annual

Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and in other filings that we periodically make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this presentation represent our views as of the date of this presentation. Important factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements, and as such we anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation.

2

OVERVIEW OF GEVO, INC. (NASDAQ: GEVO)

Business Overview

  • Headquarters: Englewood, CO
  • Founded: 2005
  • Number of Employees & Contractors: 99

ONE BILLION GALLONS PER YEAR BY 2030

  • Decarbonize transportation fuels, particularly SAF - integrating climate- smart agriculture, process energy optimization and de-fossilizedsolutions to provide the foundation for our net-zerofootprint
  • Drive Growth
    • Take advantage of a scalable supply of raw materials-carbohydrates
    • Technologies work, go big & fast while being responsible and accountable

Facilities Overview

1. Corporate Headquarters (Englewood, CO) - Executive offices and Laboratories

2. Development Facility (Luverne, MN) - Capacity to produce 1.5 MMGPY IBA; production-proven in full-scale fermenter system

3. Jet fuel and gasoline plant (Silsbee, TX)(1) - 100,000/GPY of capacity; operating since 2011, producing jet and isooctane for gasoline. Operated in partnership with South Hampton Resources, Inc.

4. Net-Zero 1 (Lake Preston, SD) - To Be Built, 65MMGPY hydrocarbons and ~695,000lbs/y of high-value

nutritional products (35%DM). The hydrocarbons are expected to have a net-zero,life-cycle GHG footprint

5. Gevo RNG facility (NW Iowa) - Supplied by three dairy farms totaling over 20,000 milking cows. The RNG Project is running

and expected to generate approximately 355,000 MMBtu of RNG per year, which is transported and sold in California.

3

(1) Operated in partnership with South Hampton Resources, Inc.

THE PROBLEM: BURNING OF FOSSIL ENERGY CREATES THE VAST MAJORITY OF GHG EMISSIONS IN U.S.

We can catalyze improvements in agriculture and food production, renewable energy infrastructure and production

Transportation: Can be eliminated with renewable energy (electricity, green hydrogen, RNG and renewable hydrocarbons)

The global aviation industry produces around 2.8% of all human-induced carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.*

Electricity: Can be eliminated with wind, solar,

CHP of renewables like RNG, and nuclear

Industry: 50% of this Industry GHG footprint is due to burning fossil fuel. Can be eliminated with renewable energy

Agriculture: Can be improved with soil management, reduced chemical inputs, and lower carbon fertilizers

Source: https://cfpub.epa.gov/ghgdata/inventoryexplorer/

4

*SOURCE via Delta: International Energy Agency

THE SOLUTION: REPLACE THE CARBON SOURCE AND ENERGY SOURCE TO ELIMINATE GHG'S FROM FUELS

Carbon Source

Process

Energy

Jet Fuel

Molecularly the same,

just a different carbon source

Increased

CO2

CO2

Consumed

Non-Fossil

Based

Electricity

And Steam

Jet Fuel

Net-Zero Cycle

CO2

5

Disclaimer

Gevo Inc. published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 14:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1,80 M - -
Net income 2022 -89,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 290 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,98x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 417 M 417 M -
EV / Sales 2022 70,9x
EV / Sales 2023 41,0x
Nbr of Employees 98
Free-Float 97,0%
Technical analysis trends GEVO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,80 $
Average target price 6,89 $
Spread / Average Target 283%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick R. Gruber Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Michael Ryan President, Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Lynn Lynn Smull Chief Financial Officer
Ruth I. Dreessen Chairman
Gary W. Mize Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEVO, INC.-5.26%417
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG-21.25%3 192
NEL ASA12.16%2 339
GREEN PLAINS INC.13.93%2 060
LONGYAN ZHUOYUE NEW ENERGY CO., LTD.11.89%1 120
CROPENERGIES AG-11.37%1 062