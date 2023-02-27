Gevo : Corporate Presentation

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

Any statements in this presentation about our future expectations, projections, estimates, plans, outlook and prospects, and other statements containing the words "believes,"

"anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may" and similar expressions,

constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including risks relating to: our Net-Zero 1 Project, RNG and other projects; our financial projections concerning our Net-Zero 1 Project, including, but not limited to, design, capital costs, project revenue, RNG Project EBITDA, Net-Zero 1 Project EBITDA; the status of the engineering work for our Net-Zero 1 Project; our growth plans and strategies; our technologies; Axens technologies; climate smart Ag, the Net-Zero Business System; our ability to obtain and maintain certifications related to our products; our ability to enter into additional contracts to sell our products; the status of our contract discussions and negotiations; memoranda of understanding, discussions and negotiations relating to potential projects; our projected revenues or sales; our ability to perform under current or future contracts; our ability to become profitable; our ability to finance our Net-Zero

Projects; and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" of our most recent Annual

Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and in other filings that we periodically make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this presentation represent our views as of the date of this presentation. Important factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements, and as such we anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation.