Gevo : Investor Presentation - February 2021

Forward Looking Statements
Any statements in this presentation about our future expectations, plans, outlook and prospects, and other statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may" and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including risks relating to: the success of our sales and production efforts in support of the commercialization of our products; our growth plans and strategies, including the planned expansion of our facilities; our technologies; the sizes of markets for our products; the benefits and characteristics of our products; our ability to obtain and maintain certifications related to our products; memoranda of understanding, discussions and negotiations relating to potential projects; our ability to raise funds to continue operations or fund growth projects; our projected revenues or sales; our ability to perform under current or future contracts; our ability to become profitable; laws and regulations supporting or providing economic advantages to low-carbon products; the potential that adverse changes could be made to laws and regulations supporting or providing economic advantages to low-carbon products; and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and in other filings that we periodically make with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this investor presentation represent our views as of the date of this investor presentation. Important factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements, and as such we anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this investor presentation.
Purpose of Gevo's outreach Today's Presenters
We have an experienced management and technical team
|
Name
|
Title
|
Years in Industry
|
Prior Experience
|
Dr. Patrick Gruber
|
Chief Executive Officer and Director
|
30+
|
|
Lynn Smull
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
30+
|
|
Dr. Chris Ryan
|
Chief Operating Officer
|
30+
|
|
Tim Cesarek
|
Chief Commercial Officer
|
30+
|
|
Geoffrey Williams
|
Vice President-General Counsel & Secretary
|
5+
|
Management has 125+ years of unique cross over experience in energy, renewables and agriculture
What We Do
We transform renewable energy into low-carbon, drop-in fuels with a pathway to "net zero"(1)
Capturing Renewable Energy…
Photosynthesis
…Transforming it into Energy Dense, Liquid Hydrocarbons
-
• Carbon value impacts everything we do
-
• We are set up to maximize the value of renewable energy sources
-
• We transform renewable energy sources into a "drop in" fungible commodity that can be easily stored and transported globally
H20
C02
Renewable Natural Gas (RNG)
Biogas captured from wastewater / stillage, livestock manure
Renewable Electricity
Cogeneration / Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Wind Power
"Drop in" as a fuel to existing infrastructure and fleets(2)
Infrastructure already exists allowing renewable energy to reach wide markets Immediate and Scalable for significant carbon reduction. Consumers don't have to make any alterations to current vehicles
Net Zero GHG footprint potential when burned to generate energy for transportation
-
(1) "Net-zero" refers to the greenhouse gas or carbon balance across the complete lifecycle of a product. Gevo uses the Argonne National Laboratory's GREET model, the pre-eminent science-based lifecycle analysis model to measure and predict GHG emissions across the life-cycle of its products. The GREET model takes into account emissions and impacts "cradle to cradle" for renewable resource-based fuels including: inputs and generation of raw materials, agriculture practices, chemicals used in production processes of both feedstocks and products, energy sources used in production and transportation, and end fate of products, which for fuel products is usually burning to release energy.
-
(2) Certain regulatory approvals required in some jurisdictions.
