Gevo : March 2023

Any statements in this presentation about our future expectations, projections, estimates, plans, outlook and prospects, and other statements containing the words "believes,"
"anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may" and similar expressions,
constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including risks relating to: our Net-Zero 1 Project, RNG and other projects; our financial projections concerning our Net-Zero 1 Project, including, but not limited to, design, capital costs, project revenue, RNG Project EBITDA, Net-Zero 1 Project EBITDA; the status of the engineering work for our Net-Zero 1 Project; our growth plans and strategies; our technologies; Axens technologies; climate smart Ag, the Net-Zero Business System; our ability to obtain and maintain certifications related to our products; our ability to enter into additional contracts to sell our products; the status of our contract discussions and negotiations; memoranda of understanding, discussions and negotiations relating to potential projects; our projected revenues or sales; our ability to perform under current or future contracts; our ability to become profitable; our ability to finance our Net-Zero
Projects; and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" of our most recent Annual
Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and in other filings that we periodically make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this presentation represent our views as of the date of this presentation. Important factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements, and as such we anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation.
OVERVIEW OF GEVO, INC. (NASDAQ: GEVO)
Business Overview
Headquarters: Englewood, CO
Founded: 2005
Number of Employees & Contractors: 99
ONE BILLION GALLONS PER YEAR BY 2030
Decarbonize transportation fuels, particularly SAF -integrating climate- smart agriculture, process energy optimization andde-fossilizedsolutions to provide the foundation for ournet-zerofootprint
Drive Growth
Take advantage of a scalable supply of raw materials-carbohydrates
Technologies work, go big & fast while being responsible and accountable
Facilities Overview
Corporate Headquarters (Englewood, CO) - Executive offices and Laboratories
Development Facility (Luverne, MN) - Capacity to produce 1.5 MMGPY IBA; production-proven in full-scale fermenter system
Jet fuel and gasoline plant (Silsbee, TX)(1) - 100,000/GPY of capacity; operating since 2011, producing jet and isooctane for gasoline. Operated in partnership with South Hampton Resources, Inc.
Net-Zero1 (Lake Preston, SD) - To Be Built, 65MMGPY hydrocarbons and ~695,000lbs/y of high-value nutritional products (35%DM). The hydrocarbons are expected to have a net-zero,life-cycle GHG footprint
Gevo RNG facility (NW Iowa) - Supplied by three dairy farms totaling over 20,000 milking cows. The RNG Project is running and expected to generate approximately 355,000 MMBtu of RNG per year,Currently being expanded to 400,000 MMBTU,
which is transported and sold in California.
THE PROBLEM: BURNING OF FOSSIL ENERGY CREATES THE VAST MAJORITY OF GHG EMISSIONS IN U.S.
We can catalyze improvements in agriculture and food production, renewable energy infrastructure and production
Transportation: Can be eliminated with renewable energy (electricity, green hydrogen, RNG and renewable hydrocarbons)
• The global aviation industry produces around 2.8% of all human-induced carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.*
Electricity: Can be eliminated with wind, solar,
CHP of renewables like RNG, and nuclear
Industry: 50% of this Industry GHG footprint is due to burning fossil fuel. Can be eliminated with renewable energy
Agriculture: Can be improved with soil management, reduced chemical inputs, and lower carbon fertilizers