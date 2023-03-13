Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Gevo, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GEVO   US3743964062

GEVO, INC.

(GEVO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:34:20 2023-03-13 pm EDT
1.775 USD   +4.41%
11:59aGevo : March 2023
PU
03/09Gevo's Q4 Non-GAAP Loss Widens, Revenue Rises
MT
03/09Transcript : Gevo, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 09, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gevo : March 2023

03/13/2023 | 11:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GEVO INTRODUCTION

March 2023

(Nasdaq: GEVO)

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

Any statements in this presentation about our future expectations, projections, estimates, plans, outlook and prospects, and other statements containing the words "believes,"

"anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may" and similar expressions,

constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including risks relating to: our Net-Zero 1 Project, RNG and other projects; our financial projections concerning our Net-Zero 1 Project, including, but not limited to, design, capital costs, project revenue, RNG Project EBITDA, Net-Zero 1 Project EBITDA; the status of the engineering work for our Net-Zero 1 Project; our growth plans and strategies; our technologies; Axens technologies; climate smart Ag, the Net-Zero Business System; our ability to obtain and maintain certifications related to our products; our ability to enter into additional contracts to sell our products; the status of our contract discussions and negotiations; memoranda of understanding, discussions and negotiations relating to potential projects; our projected revenues or sales; our ability to perform under current or future contracts; our ability to become profitable; our ability to finance our Net-Zero

Projects; and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" of our most recent Annual

Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and in other filings that we periodically make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this presentation represent our views as of the date of this presentation. Important factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements, and as such we anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation.

2

OVERVIEW OF GEVO, INC. (NASDAQ: GEVO)

Business Overview

  • Headquarters: Englewood, CO
  • Founded: 2005
  • Number of Employees & Contractors: 99

ONE BILLION GALLONS PER YEAR BY 2030

  • Decarbonize transportation fuels, particularly SAF - integrating climate- smart agriculture, process energy optimization and de-fossilizedsolutions to provide the foundation for our net-zerofootprint
  • Drive Growth
    • Take advantage of a scalable supply of raw materials-carbohydrates
    • Technologies work, go big & fast while being responsible and accountable

Facilities Overview

  1. Corporate Headquarters (Englewood, CO) - Executive offices and Laboratories
  2. Development Facility (Luverne, MN) - Capacity to produce 1.5 MMGPY IBA; production-proven in full-scale fermenter system
  3. Jet fuel and gasoline plant (Silsbee, TX)(1) - 100,000/GPY of capacity; operating since 2011, producing jet and isooctane for gasoline. Operated in partnership with South Hampton Resources, Inc.
  4. Net-Zero1 (Lake Preston, SD) - To Be Built, 65MMGPY hydrocarbons and ~695,000lbs/y of high-value
    nutritional products (35%DM). The hydrocarbons are expected to have a net-zero,life-cycle GHG footprint
  5. Gevo RNG facility (NW Iowa) - Supplied by three dairy farms totaling over 20,000 milking cows. The RNG Project is running and expected to generate approximately 355,000 MMBtu of RNG per year, Currently being expanded to 400,000 MMBTU,

which is transported and sold in California.

3

(1) Operated in partnership with South Hampton Resources, Inc.

THE PROBLEM: BURNING OF FOSSIL ENERGY CREATES THE VAST MAJORITY OF GHG EMISSIONS IN U.S.

We can catalyze improvements in agriculture and food production, renewable energy infrastructure and production

Transportation: Can be eliminated with renewable energy (electricity, green hydrogen, RNG and renewable hydrocarbons)

The global aviation industry produces around 2.8% of all human-induced carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.*

Electricity: Can be eliminated with wind, solar,

CHP of renewables like RNG, and nuclear

Industry: 50% of this Industry GHG footprint is due to burning fossil fuel. Can be eliminated with renewable energy

Agriculture: Can be improved with soil management, reduced chemical inputs, and lower carbon fertilizers

Source: https://cfpub.epa.gov/ghgdata/inventoryexplorer/

4

*SOURCE via Delta: International Energy Agency

THE SOLUTION: REPLACE THE CARBON SOURCE AND ENERGY SOURCE TO ELIMINATE GHG'S FROM FUELS

Carbon Source

Process

Energy

Jet Fuel

Molecularly the same,

just a different carbon source

Increased

CO2

CO2

Consumed

Non-Fossil

Based

Electricity

And Steam

Jet Fuel

Net-Zero Cycle

CO2

5

Disclaimer

Gevo Inc. published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 15:58:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GEVO, INC.
11:59aGevo : March 2023
PU
03/09Gevo's Q4 Non-GAAP Loss Widens, Revenue Rises
MT
03/09Transcript : Gevo, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 09, 2023
CI
03/09GEVO, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
03/09Gevo, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/09Earnings Flash (GEVO) GEVO Reports Q4 Revenue $545,000
MT
03/09Gevo, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/09Gevo Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
02/27Gevo Finalizes Hydrogen Deal With Zero6 Energy; Chooses Cummins as Technology Provider
MT
02/27Gevo : Corporate Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GEVO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7,65 M - -
Net income 2023 -66,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 212 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -6,07x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 394 M 394 M -
EV / Sales 2023 79,2x
EV / Sales 2024 75,1x
Nbr of Employees 88
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart GEVO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gevo, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEVO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,70 $
Average target price 6,89 $
Spread / Average Target 305%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick R. Gruber Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Michael Ryan President, Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Lynn Lynn Smull Chief Financial Officer
Ruth I. Dreessen Chairman
Gary W. Mize Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEVO, INC.-10.53%394
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG-20.17%3 271
NEL ASA6.32%2 324
GREEN PLAINS INC.3.80%1 877
CROPENERGIES AG-8.45%1 109
LONGYAN ZHUOYUE NEW ENERGY CO., LTD.0.86%1 014