GEX Management : Securities Purchase Agreement - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE
SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 24, 2023
GEX MANAGEMENT INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
|
Texas
|
|
001-38288
|
|
56-2428818
|
(State or other jurisdiction of
incorporation or organization)
|
|
(Commission
File Number)
|
|
(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)
|
3662 W Camp Wisdom Rd, Dallas, Texas
|
|
75237
|
(Address of principal executive offices)
|
|
(Zip Code)
Registrant's Telephone Number, including area code: (877)210-4396
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
|
☐
|
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
|
|
|
☐
|
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
|
|
|
☐
|
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
|
|
|
☐
|
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
|
Title of each class
|
|
Trading Symbol(s)
|
|
Name of each exchange on which registered
|
Common Stock
|
|
GXXM
|
|
OTC Pink
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company: ☒If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Item 8.01 Other Events.
On February 24, 2023, the Board of Directors resolved to file additional disclosures related to a convertible note transaction executed in Q4 2021, in order to satisfy certain covenant requirements related to the note. On November 16, 2021, GEX Management, Inc. (the "Company" or "Registrant"), in the ordinary course of its business and pursuant to its ongoing plan of operations to fund its business by the use of convertible note transactions, entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement ("SPA") with BHP Capital NY, Inc., an institutional investor and the Lead Investor ("BHP") dated November 16, 2021.
Pursuant to the terms of the SPA, the Company issued and sold to BHP an 12% Senior Convertible Note dated November 16, 2021 in the principal amount of $155,000 (the "Note"), due and payable on November 16, 2022.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
|
Exhibit No.
|
|
Description
|
104
|
|
Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.
|
Date: February 24, 2023
|
GEX Management, Inc
|
|
|
|
By:
|
/s/ Sri Vanamali
|
|
|
Sri Vanamali
|
|
|
Chief Executive Officer