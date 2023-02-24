Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  GEX Management, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GXXM   US3743973055

GEX MANAGEMENT, INC.

(GXXM)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:59:34 2023-02-24 pm EST
0.000700 USD   +40.00%
04:35pGex Management, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:30aGEX Expands Focus On AI-Powered Competency Initiatives (ECC 2.0)
AQ
2022Gex announces year end outlook and future growth initiatives
AQ
GEX Management : Securities Purchase Agreement - Form 8-K

02/24/2023 | 05:41pm EST
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 24, 2023

GEX MANAGEMENT INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Texas 001-38288 56-2428818

(State or other jurisdiction of

incorporation or organization)

(Commission
File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

3662 W Camp Wisdom Rd, Dallas, Texas 75237
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's Telephone Number, including area code: (877)210-4396

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock GXXM OTC Pink

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company: If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On February 24, 2023, the Board of Directors resolved to file additional disclosures related to a convertible note transaction executed in Q4 2021, in order to satisfy certain covenant requirements related to the note. On November 16, 2021, GEX Management, Inc. (the "Company" or "Registrant"), in the ordinary course of its business and pursuant to its ongoing plan of operations to fund its business by the use of convertible note transactions, entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement ("SPA") with BHP Capital NY, Inc., an institutional investor and the Lead Investor ("BHP") dated November 16, 2021.

Pursuant to the terms of the SPA, the Company issued and sold to BHP an 12% Senior Convertible Note dated November 16, 2021 in the principal amount of $155,000 (the "Note"), due and payable on November 16, 2022.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.

Date: February 24, 2023 GEX Management, Inc
By: /s/ Sri Vanamali
Sri Vanamali
Chief Executive Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

GEX Consulting Inc. published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 22:40:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,32 M - -
Net income 2021 -6,05 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4,50 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,70x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 0,29 M 0,29 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,02x
EV / Sales 2021 11,5x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 79,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Srikumar Vanamali President, CEO, CFO & Director
Joseph J. Frontiere Chairman
Donnella Haynes Vice President-Benefits & Compliance
Shaheed Bailey Director & Chief Investment Officer
Rebecca Joshua Director-Client Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEX MANAGEMENT, INC.-28.57%0
BAYCURRENT CONSULTING, INC.37.30%6 415
FTI CONSULTING, INC.13.95%6 015
NIHON M&A CENTER HOLDINGS INC.-29.16%2 833
ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC.2.20%1 908
VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED-3.73%1 395