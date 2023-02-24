GEX Management : Securities Purchase Agreement - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 24, 2023

GEX MANAGEMENT INC.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On February 24, 2023, the Board of Directors resolved to file additional disclosures related to a convertible note transaction executed in Q4 2021, in order to satisfy certain covenant requirements related to the note. On November 16, 2021, GEX Management, Inc. (the "Company" or "Registrant"), in the ordinary course of its business and pursuant to its ongoing plan of operations to fund its business by the use of convertible note transactions, entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement ("SPA") with BHP Capital NY, Inc., an institutional investor and the Lead Investor ("BHP") dated November 16, 2021.

Pursuant to the terms of the SPA, the Company issued and sold to BHP an 12% Senior Convertible Note dated November 16, 2021 in the principal amount of $155,000 (the "Note"), due and payable on November 16, 2022.

