GFG Resources : Financial Statements & Notes Q1 2022

For the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
Expressed in Canadian Dollars
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of GFG Resources Inc. for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 have been prepared by the management of the Company and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and the Company's Board of Directors.
Under National Instruments 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements.
GFG RESOURCES INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
September 30,
June 30,
2021
2021
Assets
$
$
Current Assets
1,434,646
Cash (Note 3)
1,605,172
Receivables (Note 4)
35,483
81,637
Prepaid expenses
119,245
98,196
Non-Current Assets
1,589,374
1,785,005
22,822
Deposits (Note 5)
338,968
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 6)
33,499,120
33,269,797
Equipment (Note 7)
61,015
76,485
Reclamation bonds (Note 8)
282,213
274,527
35,454,544
35,744,782
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current Liabilities
233,495
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 9)
219,537
Flow-through share premium liabilities (Note 10)
261,546
384,036
Lease liability (Note 11)
36,967
34,952
Advance (Note 12)
20,044
20,044
Non-current Liabilities
552,052
658,569
40,000
Loan payable (Note 13)
40,000
Lease liability (Note 11)
3,357
13,180
Asset retirement obligation (Note 14)
328,114
327,909
Shareholders' Equity
923,523
1,039,658
42,954,507
Share capital (Note 15)
42,954,507
Reserve (Note 15)
2,441,348
2,405,520
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(428,505)
(428,505)
Deficit
(10,436,329)
(10,226,398)
34,531,021
34,705,124
35,454,544
35,744,782
Subsequent event (Note 19)
"Patrick Downey"
"Arnold Klassen"
Patrick Downey, Chair
Arnold Klassen, Audit Chair
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements
GFG RESOURCES INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
$
$
Expenses
575
Bank charges and interest
572
Depreciation (Note 7)
9,358
10,026
Directors' fees (Note 16)
18,197
18,176
Insurance
14,119
11,850
Investor relations (Note 16)
99,228
104,246
Memberships and dues
1,556
5,211
Professional fees
15,053
25,915
Office
8,532
6,966
Regulatory and filing fees
8,207
8,849
Rent
28,825
30,159
Salaries and benefits (Note 16)
122,868
118,465
Share-based compensation (Notes 15 and 16)
35,828
28,718
Travel
5,423
3,818
Total operating expenses
(367,769)
(372,971)
Other income (loss)
(1,708)
Interest expense (Note 11)
(2,790)
Recovery of premium on flow-through shares (Note 10)
122,490
329,319
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
20,630
(21,236)
Interest and other income
16,426
12,315
157,838
317,608
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
(209,931)
(55,363)
Basic and diluted loss per share
(0.00)
(0.00)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
132,574,481
132,549,481
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements
GFG RESOURCES INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Accumulated
Other
Number of
Comprehensive
Shares Issued
Share Capital
Reserve
Loss
Deficit
Total
$
$
$
$
$
Balance at June 30, 2021
132,574,481
42,954,507
2,405,520
(428,505)
(10,226,398)
34,705,124
Share-based compensation (Note 15)
-
-
35,828
-
-
35,828
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(209,931)
(209,931)
Balance at September 30, 2021
132,574,481
42,954,507
2,441,348
(428,505)
(10,436,329)
34,531,021
Balance at June 30, 2020
132,549,481
42,948,047
2,158,593
(428,505)
(9,835,105)
34,843,030
Share-based compensation (Note 15)
-
-
32,908
-
-
32,908
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(55,363)
(55,363)
Balance at September 30, 2020
132,549,481
42,948,047
2,191,501
(428,505)
(9,890,468)
34,820,575
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
GFG Resources Inc. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 16:44:11 UTC.