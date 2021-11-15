GFG Resources : Financial Statements & Notes Q1 2022

For the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of GFG Resources Inc. for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 have been prepared by the management of the Company and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and the Company's Board of Directors.

Under National Instruments 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements.