    GFG   CA36165F1018

GFG RESOURCES INC

(GFG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 11/15 09:43:57 am
0.145 CAD
11:45aGFG RESOURCES : Financial Statements & Notes Q1 2022
PU
11:45aGFG RESOURCES : Md&a q1 2022
PU
11/09GFG Resources Inc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
CI
Summary 
Summary

GFG Resources : Financial Statements & Notes Q1 2022

11/15/2021 | 11:45am EST
GFG Resources Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

Expressed in Canadian Dollars

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of GFG Resources Inc. for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 have been prepared by the management of the Company and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and the Company's Board of Directors.

Under National Instruments 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements.

GFG RESOURCES INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

September 30,

June 30,

2021

2021

Assets

$

$

Current Assets

1,434,646

Cash (Note 3)

1,605,172

Receivables (Note 4)

35,483

81,637

Prepaid expenses

119,245

98,196

Non-Current Assets

1,589,374

1,785,005

22,822

Deposits (Note 5)

338,968

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 6)

33,499,120

33,269,797

Equipment (Note 7)

61,015

76,485

Reclamation bonds (Note 8)

282,213

274,527

35,454,544

35,744,782

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Current Liabilities

233,495

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 9)

219,537

Flow-through share premium liabilities (Note 10)

261,546

384,036

Lease liability (Note 11)

36,967

34,952

Advance (Note 12)

20,044

20,044

Non-current Liabilities

552,052

658,569

40,000

Loan payable (Note 13)

40,000

Lease liability (Note 11)

3,357

13,180

Asset retirement obligation (Note 14)

328,114

327,909

Shareholders' Equity

923,523

1,039,658

42,954,507

Share capital (Note 15)

42,954,507

Reserve (Note 15)

2,441,348

2,405,520

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(428,505)

(428,505)

Deficit

(10,436,329)

(10,226,398)

34,531,021

34,705,124

35,454,544

35,744,782

Subsequent event (Note 19)

"Patrick Downey"

"Arnold Klassen"

Patrick Downey, Chair

Arnold Klassen, Audit Chair

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

GFG RESOURCES INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

$

$

Expenses

575

Bank charges and interest

572

Depreciation (Note 7)

9,358

10,026

Directors' fees (Note 16)

18,197

18,176

Insurance

14,119

11,850

Investor relations (Note 16)

99,228

104,246

Memberships and dues

1,556

5,211

Professional fees

15,053

25,915

Office

8,532

6,966

Regulatory and filing fees

8,207

8,849

Rent

28,825

30,159

Salaries and benefits (Note 16)

122,868

118,465

Share-based compensation (Notes 15 and 16)

35,828

28,718

Travel

5,423

3,818

Total operating expenses

(367,769)

(372,971)

Other income (loss)

(1,708)

Interest expense (Note 11)

(2,790)

Recovery of premium on flow-through shares (Note 10)

122,490

329,319

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

20,630

(21,236)

Interest and other income

16,426

12,315

157,838

317,608

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

(209,931)

(55,363)

Basic and diluted loss per share

(0.00)

(0.00)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

132,574,481

132,549,481

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

GFG RESOURCES INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Accumulated

Other

Number of

Comprehensive

Shares Issued

Share Capital

Reserve

Loss

Deficit

Total

$

$

$

$

$

Balance at June 30, 2021

132,574,481

42,954,507

2,405,520

(428,505)

(10,226,398)

34,705,124

Share-based compensation (Note 15)

-

-

35,828

-

-

35,828

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(209,931)

(209,931)

Balance at September 30, 2021

132,574,481

42,954,507

2,441,348

(428,505)

(10,436,329)

34,531,021

Balance at June 30, 2020

132,549,481

42,948,047

2,158,593

(428,505)

(9,835,105)

34,843,030

Share-based compensation (Note 15)

-

-

32,908

-

-

32,908

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(55,363)

(55,363)

Balance at September 30, 2020

132,549,481

42,948,047

2,191,501

(428,505)

(9,890,468)

34,820,575

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GFG Resources Inc. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 16:44:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
