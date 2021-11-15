GFG Resources : MD&A Q1 2022

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), dated as at November 8, 2021, is to assist readers in understanding GFG Resources Inc.'s ("GFG" or the "Company") financial and operating performance for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited) as at September 30, 2021 and the Company's June 30, 2021 and 2020 audited consolidated financial statements and related notes thereto which were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accountings Standards Board, as well as the annual MD&A for the years ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. The Board of Directors has approved the disclosure presented herein.
The Financial Statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accountings Standards Board. Except as otherwise disclosed, all dollar figures included therein and in the following MD&A are quoted in Canadian dollars, which is the functional and presentation currency of the Company. The functional currency of the entity is determined using the currency of the primary economic environment in which that entity operates.
Certain sections of this MD&A may contain forward-looking statements.
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, made by the Company that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are considered forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements preceded by, followed by or that include words such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "targeted", "continues", "forecasts", "designed", "goal", or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words.
Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors and various risks that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
See additional discussion under "Risks and Uncertainties" section for a non-exhaustive list of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information included in this MD&A.
The forward-looking information contained in this MD&A is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking information and readers should carefully consider the matters discussed under "Risks and Uncertainties" in this MD&A.
HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE QUARTER AND OTHER SIGNIFICANT EVENTS
October 25,2021: Finalizes the Montclerg Gold Project acquisition and initiates an aggressive exploration program;
July 26, 2021: Announced the completion of an option agreement with Group 11 Technologies Inc. to advance the Rattlesnake Hills Gold Project.
Coronavirus (COVID-19)
On March 11, 2020, the COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The situation is dynamic and the ultimate duration and magnitude of the impact on the economy and the financial effect on the Company's business is not known at this time. Potential impact on the Company includes the ability to complete planned exploration activities or the ability to obtain equity financing.
CORPORATE DEVELOPMENTS
Montclerg Acquisition
On October 25, 2021, the Company announced that it had completed its initial obligations under a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with International Explorers and Prospectors Inc. ("IEP") to acquire a 100% interest in the Montclerg Gold Project, Under the terms of the Agreement, GFG has the right to acquire 100% interest in the Montclerg Gold Project, subject to a net smelter royalty of up to 2% on certain of the claims, by:
The issuance of an aggregate of 7,423,905 common shares of GFG valued at C$1.0 million based on the volume weighted average pricing of such common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "VWAP") for the five trading days immediately preceding the date of announcement of the Agreement;
The issuance of common shares of GFG 12 months following the date of the Agreement, valued at $500,000, based on the VWAP for the five trading days immediately preceding the 12-month anniversary of the Agreement;
The issuance of common shares of GFG 24 months following the date of the Agreement, valued at $500,000, based on the VWAP for the five trading days immediately preceding the 24-month anniversary of the Agreement;
Spend a minimum of $1.0 million in exploration expenditures over 24 months on the Project following the date of the Agreement; and
GFG will transfer $1.0 million in assessment credits of which, $500,000 will be transferred to IEP within 6 months following the date of the Agreement and the remaining $500,000 will be transferred 18 months following the date of the Agreement.
Option and Earn-in Agreement
On July 26, 2021, the Company announced the closing of an option and earn-in agreement ("JV Agreement") with Group 11 Technologies Inc. ("Group 11") to advance GFG's Rattlesnake Hills Gold Project ("RSH Project"). Under the terms of the Agreement, Group 11 has the right to acquire, in multiple stages, up to 70% of the Project by completing a series of exploration and development expenditures and making staged cash and equity payments to GFG. Group 11 has a right to earn the 70% interest in the RSH Project over a period of up to five and a half years by:
Spending a minimum of US$9.5 million in expenditures;
Paying 100% of holding and maintenance costs related to the RSH Project;
Covering all expenditures to advance the RSH Project into commercial production;
Making staged equity payments to GFG of Group 11 common stock of up to 9.9% of Group 11's common shares issued and outstanding on a fully-diluted basis; and
Making a cash payment of US$7.5 million.
On May 6, 2020, the Company closed an oversubscribed private placement for gross proceeds of $5.9 million. As part of the private placement, GFG welcomed Alamos Gold Inc. ("Alamos") (TSX: AGI; NYSE: AGI) as a 9.9% strategic investor. In connection with the offering, Alamos was granted certain participation rights to maintain its pro rata ownership interest in the Company.
Sewell Property Acquisition
On, June 25, 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of the Sewell Property from a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc. ("Alamos") in exchange for 390,930 GFG common shares. The Sewell Property is located 10 kilometres ("km") west of Pan American Silver's West Timmins Gold Mine and is contiguous to portions of the Pen Gold Project's eastern boundary.
On, December 11, 2017, the Company entered into agreements (the "Agreements") to consolidate a large, highly prospective land package west of Timmins, Ontario with each of Rapier Gold Inc. ("Rapier"), Probe Metals Inc. ("Probe") and Osisko Mining Inc. ("Osisko"). Under the respective Agreements, the Company acquired the outstanding common shares of Rapier (the "Rapier Acquisition"), the West Porcupine Property from Probe (the "West Porcupine Property Acquisition") and the Swayze Project from Osisko (the "Swayze Property Acquisition") via property purchase agreements. In addition to the Agreements, the Company completed a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of approximately $7.0 million.
In December 2020, the Company monetized a property right on certain Pen Gold properties for $318,825.
Rapier Acquisition
Under the terms of the Acquisition, all of Rapier's issued and outstanding common shares were exchanged on the basis of 0.15 of a common share in the capital of the Company for each one Rapier common share, representing total consideration of approximately $0.08 per Rapier share based on GFG's 20-day volume weighted average share price ending December 7, 2017 on the Exchange. The Rapier Acquisition was carried out by way of a court approved plan of arrangement and received approval of 90% of the votes cast by the shareholders of Rapier. The Rapier transaction closed on February 28, 2018.
During the year ended June 30, 2020, the Company, for administrative purposes, dissolved its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Rapier Gold Inc. and Nat River Gold Inc.
West Porcupine Property Acquisition
On December 21, 2017, the Company purchased 100% of Probe's interest in the West Porcupine property, a land package consisting of 198 claims and covering approximately 245 square km located southwest of Timmins, Ontario, in exchange for the issuance of 6,477,883 shares of the Company.
Swayze Property Acquisition
On December 21, 2017, the Company purchased 100% of Osisko's interest in the Swayze property, a land package consisting of 56 claims, covering approximately 120 square km, and located 40 km from Newmont's Borden gold project, in exchange for 1,110,494 shares of the Company.
OUTLOOK
At the newly acquired Montclerg Gold Project, prior to year-end, the Company will relog and resample historic core and complete a drone magnetic survey. In addition, the Company has scheduled a 3,000 metres ("m") drill program to test the four mineralized zones within the MC Prospect (see Montclerg Gold Project Overview under Projects Overview and Exploration Activities).
At the Company's Pen Gold project, the Company is currently conducting a significant surface exploration program that includes regional prospecting and till sampling to advance and outline new targets. In addition, the Company is planning a sonic drill program to screen priority structural targets (see Sonic Drilling Pilot Program under 2021 Exploration Program).
At the Company's 100% owned RSH Project in Wyoming, U.S., the Company will support Group 11's plan to conduct metallurgical testing of core. During the quarter, Group 11 began its Phase 1 metallurgical testing program. The goal for Phase 1 is to select a variety of core to establish the relative leachability of select key parameters present in the deposit. The initial core samples have been selected and provide an excellent starting point for determining the best probability to leach with the ETI lixiviant. Results from these initial bottle-roll and immersion tests are expected towards the end of the year. Following the Phase 1 testing, further detailed testing will be conducted with an emphasis on the type of mineralization and host rock that show the best initial amenability to in-situ recovery ("ISR") processing. The Company will continue to provide on-going updates and results from the program as they become available.
CORPORATE PROFILE
The Company was incorporated on January 24, 2012, under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, Canada. Following the completion of its initial public offering ("IPO") on June 26, 2012, the Company secured designation as a Capital Pool Company ("CPC"), according to the regulations of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Company's current corporate structure is primarily a result of the Rapier Acquisition and the following transactions:
On September 2, 2016, the Company entered into an arrangement agreement to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of 1070900 BC Ltd. ("1070900"), in exchange for shares of the Company which would result in a reverse take-over of the Company by the shareholders of 1070900 (the "Transaction"). As 1070900 is deemed to be the accounting acquirer for accounting purposes, its assets, liabilities and operations are included in the financial statements at their historical carrying values.
On October 21, 2016, the Transaction closed and the Company acquired, on a one for one basis, all issued and outstanding shares of 1070900 in exchange for 38,503,483 common shares of the Company.
Effective June 30, 2017, the Company completed the wind-up and dissolution of 1070900.
On July 5, 2016, 1070900 entered into an agreement and plan of share exchange with GFG Resources (US) Inc. ("GFG-US") to acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of GFG-US in exchange for common shares of 1070900, on a one share for one share equivalent basis. This would result in a reverse take-over of 1070900 by the shareholders of GFG-US (the "Arrangement").
On August 24, 2016, the Arrangement closed and the shareholders of 1070900 received 21,194,612 common shares of 1070900 for all the issued and outstanding shares of GFG-US. Out of 21,194,612 commons shares of 1070900, 19,050,419 common shares were issued in exchange for all of GFG-US's issued and outstanding common shares on a one for one basis. In addition to the common shares exchanged, 2,144,193 additional shares were withheld, pending the receipt of clearance certificates from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service. In January 2017, the Company received the required clearance and issued 2,144,193 common shares effective March 7, 2017.
The shareholders of 1070900 also issued 875,000 stock options in exchange for all the issued and outstanding stock options of GFG-US.
On October 27, 2016, upon receiving final acceptance from the Exchange, Crest Petroleum Corp. changed its name to GFG Resources Inc. and began trading on the Exchange as a Tier 2 Mining Issuer under the symbol "GFG". Further, on December 12, 2016, the Company announced that it had also started trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the U.S. under the symbol "GFGSF".
The Company's head office address is Suite 202 - 640 Broadway Avenue, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, S7N 1A9. The Company's principal business activity is the exploration and acquisition of mineral properties.
PROJECTS OVERVIEW AND EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES
Montclerg Gold Project Overview
The Montclerg Gold Project is located 48 km east of the prolific Timmins Gold Camp and is surrounded by multiple current and historic gold mines (see Figure 1). The Project consists of five patented mining claims and 110 unpatented mining claims that cover 10 km of the highly prospective Pipestone Deformation Zone (see Figure 2) which hosts multiple gold deposits and mines in one of the most prolific gold districts in the world.
Figure 1: Regional Map of GFG Gold Projects
GFG Resources Inc.
