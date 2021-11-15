GFG Resources : MD&A Q1 2022

Q12022 Management's Discussion and Analysis (in Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted) Page 2

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), dated as at November 8, 2021, is to assist readers in understanding GFG Resources Inc.'s ("GFG" or the "Company") financial and operating performance for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited) as at September 30, 2021 and the Company's June 30, 2021 and 2020 audited consolidated financial statements and related notes thereto which were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accountings Standards Board, as well as the annual MD&A for the years ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. The Board of Directors has approved the disclosure presented herein.

The Financial Statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accountings Standards Board. Except as otherwise disclosed, all dollar figures included therein and in the following MD&A are quoted in Canadian dollars, which is the functional and presentation currency of the Company. The functional currency of the entity is determined using the currency of the primary economic environment in which that entity operates.

Certain sections of this MD&A may contain forward-looking statements.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, made by the Company that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are considered forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.

See additional discussion under "Risks and Uncertainties" section for a non-exhaustive list of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information included in this MD&A.

The forward-looking information contained in this MD&A is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking information and readers should carefully consider the matters discussed under "Risks and Uncertainties" in this MD&A.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE QUARTER AND OTHER SIGNIFICANT EVENTS

October 25,2021: Finalizes the Montclerg Gold Project acquisition and initiates an aggressive exploration program;

July 26, 2021: Announced the completion of an option agreement with Group 11 Technologies Inc. to advance the Rattlesnake Hills Gold Project.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

On March 11, 2020, the COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The situation is dynamic and the ultimate duration and magnitude of the impact on the economy and the financial effect on the Company's business is not known at this time. Potential impact on the Company includes the ability to complete planned exploration activities or the ability to obtain equity financing.