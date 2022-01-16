Log in
    GFH   BH000A0CAQK6

GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC

(GFH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bahrain's GFH Group to spin out infrastructure and real estate assets-statement

01/16/2022 | 08:50am EST
DUBAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Bahrain-based GFH Financial Group said on Sunday it was spinning out its infrastructure and real estate assets and placing them under Infracorp, a newly established company.

GFH said in a statement the move will "allow the Group to focus more on financials assets, while allowing Infracorp to manage and deliver returns from infrastructure and real estate assets which have a longer investment cycle than banking activities."

Infracorp will manage a portfolio of nearly $3 billion of infrastructure assets including land banks in the Gulf, North Africa and South Asia planned for economic and social infrastructure, GFH said. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 265 M - -
Net income 2020 45,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 795 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 3,56x
Yield 2020 10,2%
Capitalization 1 261 M 1 261 M -
EV / Sales 2019 11,5x
EV / Sales 2020 12,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC
Duration : Period :
GFH Financial Group BSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hisham Ahmed Al-Rayes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Suryanarayanan Hariharan Chief Finance Officer
Jassim Mohamed Rafie Al-Ansaari Chairman
Osama Abdullatif Janahi Head-Information Technology
Salah Abdulla Sharif Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC7.21%1 261
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION13.59%180 609
MORGAN STANLEY0.73%177 431
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-0.42%127 073
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-13.18%52 420
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-5.23%47 690