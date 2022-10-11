Bahrain's GFH buys U.S. clinics portfolio worth around $400 million

DUBAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Bahrain-based investment
company GFH Financial Group said on Tuesday it bought its second
portfolio of U.S. medical clinics, valued at around $400
million.
The portfolio of 11 assets are in California, Texas,
Maryland and Louisiana, GFH said in a statement.
It is anchored by "investment-grade credit tenancy" through
Baylor Scott & White, Texas A&M Health Science Center, Texas
Tech University, Memorial Hermann and Tidal Health, it added.
"The investment capitalizes on the joint venture partnership
with Big Sky Medical," it said, adding both firms' interests
align in investing in the "high-demand and downturn-resistant
medical sector."
GFH said it now has a portfolio of assets in the U.S.
medical office building sector valued at around $1 billion.
(Reporting by Yousef Saba. Editing by Jane Merriman)