    GFH   BH000A0CAQK6

GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC

(GFH)
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-10
0.0758 KWD   +1.07%
01:52aGfh Financial Bsc : Credit Rating Disclosure
PU
01:52aGfh Financial Bsc : افصاح بشأن التصنيف الائتماني
PU
09/05Gfh Financial Group Bsc Announces Appointment of Mr. Bhaskar Mehta as Chief Risk Officer
CI
Bahrain's GFH buys U.S. clinics portfolio worth around $400 million

10/11/2022 | 12:36pm EDT
DUBAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Bahrain-based investment company GFH Financial Group said on Tuesday it bought its second portfolio of U.S. medical clinics, valued at around $400 million.

The portfolio of 11 assets are in California, Texas, Maryland and Louisiana, GFH said in a statement.

It is anchored by "investment-grade credit tenancy" through Baylor Scott & White, Texas A&M Health Science Center, Texas Tech University, Memorial Hermann and Tidal Health, it added.

"The investment capitalizes on the joint venture partnership with Big Sky Medical," it said, adding both firms' interests align in investing in the "high-demand and downturn-resistant medical sector."

GFH said it now has a portfolio of assets in the U.S. medical office building sector valued at around $1 billion. (Reporting by Yousef Saba. Editing by Jane Merriman)


All news about GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC
01:52aGfh Financial Bsc : Credit Rating Disclosure
PU
01:52aGfh Financial Bsc : افصاح بشأن ..
PU
09/05Gfh Financial Group Bsc Announces Appointment of Mr. Bhaskar Mehta as Chief Risk Office..
CI
08/31Gfh Financial Bsc : Pillar 3 Disclosures for the half year ended 30 June 2022
PU
08/21Gfh Financial Bsc : نتائج البث ..
PU
08/15GFH Financial Group BSC Announces Resignation of Abesh Chatterjee as Head of Risk Manag..
CI
08/11Gfh Financial Bsc : Q2, Presentation
PU
08/11Transcript : GFH Financial Group BSC, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2022
CI
08/11Gfh Financial Bsc : As of 30 June 2022
PU
08/11Gfh Financial Bsc : Board of Directors Meeting Results
PU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 247 M - -
Net income 2022 85,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 843 M 843 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,41x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,3%
Technical analysis trends GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,24 $
Average target price 0,39 $
Spread / Average Target 60,5%
Managers and Directors
Hisham Ahmed Al-Rayes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Suryanarayanan Hariharan Chief Finance Officer
Ghazi Faisal Al-Hajeri Chairman
Osama Abdullatif Janahi Head-Information Technology
Salah Abdulla Sharif Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC-22.91%834
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-11.64%138 444
MORGAN STANLEY-20.12%134 616
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-21.30%97 802
CITIGROUP INC.-31.11%80 567
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-34.38%33 881