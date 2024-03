Nomination Results for the Membership of BOD

GFH Financial Group would like to announce the updated list of

candidates for election to serve as members of the Board of Directors for a new three-year term (2024-2027) who have fulfilled all nomination requirements, based on the nominations received, as follows:

1- Mr. Ghazi Faisal Alhajeri

2- Mr. Edris Mohammed Alrafi.

3- Mr. Hisham Ahmed Alrayes.

4- Mr. Ali Murad Ali.

5- Mr. Rashid Nasser Al Kaabi.

6- Mr. Darwish Abdulla Alketbi.

7- Dr. Yusuf Abdulla Taqi.

8- Mr. Fawaz Talal Altamimi.

9- Mr. Abdulaziz Abdulhamid Albassam.

10- Mr. Abdulla Jehad Alzain.

11- H.H. Shaikha Minwa bint Ali Bin Khalifa Alkhalifa.

12- Dr. Dhafer Rashed Aljalahma.

13- Mrs. Shaima Tohami Abdulmutaleb.

14- Dr. Naser Salah Borseli.

15- Mr. Sushil Kumar Rajmal Jain

16- Mr. Khalid Abdulla Hashim

17- Mr. Mahmood Abdulameer Radhi

18- Ms. Muneera Salem Al-Bouainain

19- Mr. Abdulmohsen Rashed Alrashed

For detailed profiles of the candidates, please refer to the enclosed schedule.