GFH Financial Group would like to inform its shareholders and the markets
ﺔﻣوﻠﻌﻣﻟا
that it has acquired 21,432,341 shares of its shares (treasury shares)
increasing the total holding of treasury shares from 186,060,273
representing 4.85% of the total issued shares to 207,492,614 representing
5.41% of total issued shares as of 21st March 2024.
The date of the
meeting of the
14th September 2021
عﺎﻣﺗﺟا ﺦﯾرﺎﺗ
company's board
ةرادإ سﻠﺟﻣ
of directors in
ذﺧﺗا يذﻟا ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا
which the purchase
ءارﺷﻟا رارﻗ ﮫﯾﻓ
decision was taken
The date of the
11th March 2024
ﺔﻘﻓاوﻣ ﺦﯾرﺎﺗ
Authority approval
ﺔﺻﺗﺧﻣﻟا ﺔطﻠﺳﻟا
of the purchase
ءارﺷﻟا ﺔﯾﻠﻣﻋ ﻰﻠﻋ
The date of
21st March 2024
ءارـﺷﻟا ﺦﯾرﺎﺗ
purchase
Number of
21,432,341
مﮭﺳﻷا ددﻋ
purchased shares
ةارﺗﺷﻣﻟا
The average
USD 0.302
رـﻌـــــﺳ طـــــﺳوـﺗـﻣ
purchase price
ءارﺷﻟا
The percentage of
مـﮭـــــﺳﻷا ﺔــﺑـــــﺳﻧ
shares purchased
0.559%
سأر نﻣ ةارﺗــﺷﻣﻟا
from the issued
ردﺻﻣﻟا لﺎﻣﻟا
capital
The number of
ﺔﯾﻘﺑﺗﻣﻟا مﮭـﺳﻷا ددﻋ
shares remaining
175,766,769
ءارﺷﻠﻟ
for purchase
Name
Mariam Jowhary
يﺮھﻮﺟ ﻢﯾﺮﻣ
ﻢﺳﻹا
Title
Head of Compliance & AML
لاﻮﻣﻻا ﻞﯿﺴﻏ ﺔﺤﻓﺎﻜﻣو ماﺰﺘﻟﻹا ﺲﯿﺋر
ﻲﻔﯿظﻮﻟا ﻰﻤﺴﻤﻟا
Company Seal ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﻢﺘﺧ
Signature ﻊﯿﻗﻮﺘﻟا
