CMP/MAR/2024/0032

نﻼﻋإ

Announcement

Date

22/03/2024

ﺦﯾرﺎﺗﻟا

Company Name

.ب.م.ش ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣ

ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا مﺳإ

GFH Financial Group B.S.C.

Trading Code

GFH

لوادﺗﻟا زﻣر

Subject

ﺔﻧﯾزﺧﻟا مﮭﺳأ ءارﺷ

عوﺿوﻣﻟا

Purchase of Treasury Shares

16,091,447 لدﺎﻌﯾ ﺎﻣ ءارﺷﺑ قاوﺳﻷاو نﯾﻣھﺎﺳﻣﻟا ةدﺎﺳﻟا مﻼﻋإ ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣ دوﺗ

%5.41 لدﺎﻌﯾ ﺎﻣ مﮭﺳ 207,492,614 نﻣ ﺔﻧﯾزﺧﻟا مﮭﺳأ ﻊﻔﺗرﺗﻟ (ﺔﻧﯾزﺧ مﮭﺳأ) ﺎﮭﻣﮭﺳأ نﻣ مﮭﺳ

ﻰﺗﺣ كﻟذو ةردﺎﺻﻟا مﮭﺳﻷا نﻣ %5.83 لدﺎﻌﯾ ﺎﻣ مﮭﺳ 223,584,061 ﻰﻟا ةردﺎﺻﻟا مﮭﺳﻷا نﻣ

.2024 سرﺎﻣ 22 ﺦﯾرﺎﺗ

Information

GFH Financial Group would like to inform its shareholders and the markets

ﺔﻣوﻠﻌﻣﻟا

that it has acquired 16,091,447 shares of its shares (treasury shares)

increasing the total holding of treasury shares from 207,492,614

representing 5.41% of the total issued shares to 223,584,061 representing

5.83% of total issued shares as of 22nd March 2024.

The date of the

meeting of the

14th September 2021

عﺎﻣﺗﺟا ﺦﯾرﺎﺗ

company's board

ةرادإ سﻠﺟﻣ

of directors in

ذﺧﺗا يذﻟا ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا

which the purchase

ءارﺷﻟا رارﻗ ﮫﯾﻓ

decision was taken

The date of the

11th March 2024

ﺔﻘﻓاوﻣ ﺦﯾرﺎﺗ

Authority approval

ﺔﺻﺗﺧﻣﻟا ﺔطﻠﺳﻟا

of the purchase

ءارﺷﻟا ﺔﯾﻠﻣﻋ ﻰﻠﻋ

The date of

22nd March 2024

ءارـﺷﻟا ﺦﯾرﺎﺗ

purchase

Number of

16,091,447

مﮭﺳﻷا ددﻋ

purchased shares

ةارﺗﺷﻣﻟا

The average

USD 0.300

رـﻌـــــﺳ طـــــﺳوـﺗـﻣ

purchase price

ءارﺷﻟا

The percentage of

مـﮭـــــﺳﻷا ﺔــﺑـــــﺳﻧ

shares purchased

0.420%

سأر نﻣ ةارﺗــﺷﻣﻟا

from the issued

ردﺻﻣﻟا لﺎﻣﻟا

capital

The number of

ﺔﯾﻘﺑﺗﻣﻟا مﮭـﺳﻷا ددﻋ

shares remaining

159,675,322

ءارﺷﻠﻟ

for purchase

Name

Mariam Jowhary

يﺮھﻮﺟ ﻢﯾﺮﻣ

ﻢﺳﻹا

Title

Head of Compliance & AML

لاﻮﻣﻻا ﻞﯿﺴﻏ ﺔﺤﻓﺎﻜﻣو ماﺰﺘﻟﻹا ﺲﯿﺋر

ﻲﻔﯿظﻮﻟا ﻰﻤﺴﻤﻟا

Company Seal ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﻢﺘﺧ

Signature ﻊﯿﻗﻮﺘﻟا

