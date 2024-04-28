CMP/APR/2024/0016

نﻼﻋإ

Announcement

Date

25/04/2024

ﺦﯾرﺎﺗﻟا

Company Name

.ب.م.ش ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣ

ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا مﺳإ

GFH Financial Group B.S.C.

Trading Code

GFH

لوادﺗﻟا زﻣر

Subject

ﺔﻧﯾزﺧﻟا مﮭﺳأ ءارﺷ

عوﺿوﻣﻟا

Purchase of Treasury Shares

1,791,203 لدﺎﻌﯾ ﺎﻣ ءارﺷﺑ قاوﺳﻷاو نﯾﻣھﺎﺳﻣﻟا ةدﺎﺳﻟا مﻼﻋإ ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣ دوﺗ

%4.75 لدﺎﻌﯾ ﺎﻣ مﮭﺳ 182,049,582 نﻣ ﺔﻧﯾزﺧﻟا مﮭﺳأ ﻊﻔﺗرﺗﻟ (ﺔﻧﯾزﺧ مﮭﺳأ) ﺎﮭﻣﮭﺳأ نﻣ مﮭﺳ

ﻰﺗﺣ كﻟذو ةردﺎﺻﻟا مﮭﺳﻷا نﻣ %4.80 لدﺎﻌﯾ ﺎﻣ مﮭﺳ 183,840,785 ﻰﻟا ةردﺎﺻﻟا مﮭﺳﻷا نﻣ

.2024 لﯾرﺑأ 25 ﺦﯾرﺎﺗ

Information

GFH Financial Group would like to inform its shareholders and the markets

ﺔﻣوﻠﻌﻣﻟا

that it has acquired 1,791,203 shares of its shares (treasury shares)

increasing the total holding of treasury shares from 182,049,582

representing 4.75% of the total issued shares to 183,840,785 representing

4.80% of total issued shares as of 25th April 2024.

The date of the meeting of the company's

14th September 2021

ﮫﯾﻓ ذﺧﺗا يذﻟا ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا ةرادإ سﻠﺟﻣ عﺎﻣﺗﺟا ﺦﯾرﺎﺗ

board of directors in which the purchase

ءارﺷﻟا رارﻗ

decision was taken

The date of the Authority approval of the

23rd April 2024

ءارﺷﻟا ﺔﯾﻠﻣﻋ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﺻﺗﺧﻣﻟا ﺔطﻠﺳﻟا ﺔﻘﻓاوﻣ ﺦﯾرﺎﺗ

purchase

The date of purchase

25th April 2024

ءارـﺷﻟا ﺦﯾرﺎﺗ

Number of purchased shares

1,791,203

ةارﺗﺷﻣﻟا مﮭﺳﻷا ددﻋ

The average purchase price

USD 0.272

ءارﺷﻟا رﻌﺳ طﺳوﺗﻣ

The percentage of shares purchased from the

0.047%

ردﺻﻣﻟا لﺎﻣﻟا سأر نﻣ ةارﺗﺷﻣﻟا مﮭﺳﻷا ﺔﺑﺳﻧ

issued capital

The number of shares remaining for purchase

199,418,598

ءارﺷﻠﻟ ﺔﯾﻘﺑﺗﻣﻟا مﮭﺳﻷا ددﻋ

Name

Mariam Jowhary

يﺮھﻮﺟ ﻢﯾﺮﻣ

ﻢﺳﻹا

Title

Head of Compliance & AML

لاﻮﻣﻻا ﻞﯿﺴﻏ ﺔﺤﻓﺎﻜﻣو ماﺰﺘﻟﻹا ﺲﯿﺋر

ﻲﻔﯿظﻮﻟا ﻰﻤﺴﻤﻟا

Company Seal ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﻢﺘﺧ

Signature ﻊﯿﻗﻮﺘﻟا

