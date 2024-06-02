CMP/May/2024/0030

خيراتلا

Company Name

.ب.م.ش ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم

ةكرشلا مسإ

GFH Financial Group B.S.C.

Trading Code

GFH

لوادتلا زمر

Subject

ةنيزخلا مهسأ ءارش

عوضوملا

Purchase of Treasury Shares

9,890,113 لداعي ام ءارشب قاوسلأاو نيمهاسملا ةداسلا ملاعإ ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم دوت

%5.21 لداعي ام مهس 199,863,664 نم ةنيزخلا مهسأ عفترتل )ةنيزخ مهسأ( اهمهسأ نم مهس

ىتح كلذو ةرداصلا مهسلأا نم %5.47 لداعي ام مهس 209,753,777 ىلا ةرداصلا مهسلأا نم

.2024 ويام 31 خيرات

Information

GFH Financial Group would like to inform its shareholders and the markets

ةمولعملا

that it has acquired 9,890,113 shares of its shares (treasury shares)

increasing the total holding of treasury shares from 199,863,664

representing 5.21% of the total issued shares to 209,753,777 representing

5.47% of total issued shares as of 31st May 2024.

The date of the meeting of the company's

24th March 2024

هيف ذختا يذلا ةكرشلا ةرادإ سلجم عامتجا خيرات

board of directors in which the purchase

ءارشلا رارق

decision was taken

The date of the Authority approval of the

29th May 2024

ءارشلا ةيلمع ىلع ةصتخملا ةطلسلا ةقفاوم خيرات

purchase

The date of purchase

31st May 2024

ءارـشلا خيرات

Number of purchased shares

9,890,113

ةارتشملا مهسلأا ددع

The average purchase price

USD 0.3050

ءارشلا رعس طسوتم

The percentage of shares purchased from the

0.258%

ردصملا لاملا سأر نم ةارتشملا مهسلأا ةبسن

issued capital

The number of shares remaining for purchase

173,505,606

ءارشلل ةيقبتملا مهسلأا ددع

Name

Mariam Jowhary

يرهوج ميرم

مسلإا

Title

Head of Compliance & AML

لاوملاا ليسغ ةحفاكمو مازتللإا سيئر

يفيظولا ىمسملا

