CMP/JUN/2024/0009
ف
ئﺎﻤﺘﺋإ ﻒ�نﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ حﺎﺼﻓإ
ي
Announcement on Credit Rating
Date
04/06/2024
ﺦﯾرﺎﺗﻟا
Name of Listed
.ب .م .ش ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣ
ﺔﺟردﻣﻟا ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا مﺳإ
Company
GFH Financial Group B.S.C.
Trading Code
GFH
لوادﺗﻟا زﻣر
Name of the Credit
ﺔﯾﻣﻟﺎﻌﻟا شﺗﯾﻓ ﺔﻟﺎﻛو
/ فﯾﻧﺻﺗﻟا ﺔﮭﺟ مﺳا
Rating Agency
Fitch Ratings
ﻲﻧﺎﻣﺗﺋﻻا فﯾﻧﺻﺗﻟا ﺔﻟﺎﻛو
Credit Rating
دﻧﻋ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣﻠﻟ دﻣﻷا ةرﯾﺻﻗو ﺔﻠﯾوط ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا تﺎﻣازﺗﻟﻻﺎﺑ ءﺎﻓوﻟا ﻰﻠﻋ ةردﻘﻟا فﯾﻧﺻﺗ دﯾﻛﺄﺗ
لﯾوطﻟا ىدﻣﻟا ﻰﻠﻋ ةرﻘﺗﺳﻣ ﺔﯾﻠﺑﻘﺗﺳﻣ ةرظﻧ ﻊﻣ "B" ىوﺗﺳﻣ
Classification
فﯾﻧﺻﺗﻟا تﺎﺋﻓ
Long and Short-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' with the
Categories
Outlook on the Long-Term IDR as 'Stable'
ﺔﯾﻣﻟﺎﻌﻟا شﺗﯾﻓ ﺔﻟﺎﻛو نأ قاوﺳﻷاو نﯾﻣھﺎﺳﻣﻟا ةدﺎﺳﻟا مﻼﻋإ ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣ دوﺗ
ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا تﺎﻣازﺗﻟﻻﺎﺑ ءﺎﻓوﻟا ﻰﻠﻋ ةردﻘﻟا فﯾﻧﺻﺗ دﯾﻛﺄﺗ ةدﺎﻋﺈﺑ تﻣﺎﻗ ﻲﻧﺎﻣﺗﺋﻻا فﯾﻧﺻﺗﻠﻟ ﺔﯾﻟودﻟا
ىدﻣﻟا ﻰﻠﻋ ةرﻘﺗﺳﻣ ﺔﯾﻠﺑﻘﺗﺳﻣ ةرظﻧ ﻊﻣ "B" ىوﺗﺳﻣ دﻧﻋ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣﻠﻟ دﻣﻷا ةرﯾﺻﻗو ﺔﻠﯾوط
ﺔﻐﻟﺎﺑﻟا ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣﻟا كوﻛﺻﻟ نوﻣﺿﻣﻟا رﯾﻏ لﺟﻷا لﯾوط
فﯾﻧﺻﺗﻟا شﺗﯾﻓ تدﻛأ ﺎﻣﻛ .لﯾوطﻟا
A simple
دﻧﻋ ةدودﺣﻣﻟا كوﻛﺻﻠﻟ شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻛرﺷ نﻋ ةردﺎﺻﻟا ﻲﻛﯾرﻣأ رﻻود نوﯾﻠﻣ 500
.'B'/'RR4' ىوﺗﺳﻣ
explanation of the
فﯾﻧﺻﺗﻠﻟ طﺳﺑﻣ حرﺷ
Credit Rating
GFH Financial Group would like to inform its shareholders and the
ﮫﺗﻻﻻدو ردﺎﺻﻟا
Classification issued
markets that Fitch Ratings, the international credit rating agency, has
and its implications
affirmed its Long-andShort-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B'
with the Outlook on the Long-Term IDR as Stable. Fitch has also
affirmed the 'B'/'RR4' senior unsecured Long-Term Rating of the
Group's US$500 million certificates issued through GFH Sukuk
Company Limited (GFH SCL).
The expected
financial impact of
ﻊﻗوﺗﻣﻟا ﻲﻟﺎﻣﻟا رﺛﻷا
the Credit Rating
ﻖﺑطﻧﯾ ﻻ
ﺞﺋﺎﺗﻧ ﻰﻠﻋ فﯾﻧﺻﺗﻠﻟ
Classification on the
Not applicable
ﻲﻟﺎﻣﻟا زﻛرﻣﻟاو لﺎﻣﻋأ
company's business
ﺔﻛرﺷﻠﻟ
and financial
position
Future outlook (as
ﺔﻛرﺷﻠﻟ ﺔﯾﻠﺑﻘﺗﺳﻣﻟا ةرظﻧﻟا
per the Credit
ةرﻘﺗﺳﻣ
فﯾﻧﺻﺗﻟا ﺔﮭﺟ يأر بﺳﺣ)
Rating Agency)
Stable
(ﻲﻧﺎﻣﺗﺋﻻا
about the company
يذﻟا درطﻣﻟا مدﻘﺗﻟا ءوﺿ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣﻟا تﺎﻔﯾﻧﺻﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ شﺗﯾﻓ ﺔﻟﺎﻛو دﯾﻛﺄﺗﺑ ةرورﺳﻣ ةرادﻹا
ﺔﻠﺻاوﻣ ﻰﻟإ ةرادﻹا ﻊﻠطﺗﺗ ﺎﻣﻛ .ﺔﯾﺳﺎﺳﻷا لﺎﻣﻋﻷا طوطﺧ رﺑﻋ هزارﺣإ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣﻟا لﺻاوﺗ
Summary of the
ﻲﻓ ىوﻗأ ءادأو ﺞﺋﺎﺗﻧ ﻖﯾﻘﺣﺗ فدﮭﺑ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﺟﯾﺗارﺗﺳا ذﯾﻔﻧﺗو مدﻘﺗﻟا اذھ ﻰﻠﻋ ءﺎﻧﺑﻟا
.ﺔﻣدﺎﻘﻟا تارﺗﻔﻟا
official statement
ﻲﻣﺳرﻟا ﺢﯾرﺻﺗﻟا صﺧﻠﻣ
issued by the
The management are pleased with Fitch's affirmation of GFH's
نﺄﺷﺑ ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا نﻋ ردﺎﺻﻟا
company regarding
ratings in light of the steady progress the Group continues to make
فﯾﻧﺻﺗﻟا
the Classification of
across its core business lines. Management looks
forward to
the Credit Rating
continuing building on this progress and executing the Group's
strategy with a view to deliver strengthened results and performance
in the forthcoming periods.
Press release or
رﯾرﻘﺗﻟا لﺟأ نﻣ فﯾﻧﺻﺗﻟا ﺔﻟﺎﻛو ﻊﻗوﻣ ﻰﻟا عوﺟرﻟا نﺎﻛﻣﻹﺎﺑ
وأ ﻲﻔﺣﺻﻟا ﺢﯾرﺻﺗﻟا
You may refer to the agency's website for the report
executive summary
يذﯾﻔﻧﺗﻟا صﺧﻠﻣﻟا
https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/10273195
Name
Mariam Jowhary
يﺮﻫﻮﺟ ﻢ��ﻣ
ﻢﺳﻹا
ت
ف
Title
Head of Compliance & AML
ف
��ﻇﻮﻟا �ﺴﻤﻟا
لاﻮﻣﻻا ﻞ�ﺴﻏ ﺔﺤﻓﺎكﻣو ما�ﻟﻹا ﺲ�ﺋر
ي
ش
Signature ﻊﻴﻗﻮﺘﻟا
Company Seal ﺔﻛ�ﻟا ﻢﺘﺧ
