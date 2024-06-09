CMP/JUN/2024/0014
نﻼﻋإ
Announcement
Date
06/06/2023
ﺦﯾرﺎﺗﻟا
Company Name
.ب.م.ش ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣ
ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا مﺳإ
GFH Financial Group B.S.C.
Trading Code
GFH
لوادﺗﻟا زﻣر
Subject
شﺗا فا ﻲﺟ نﻋ لﺎﺗﯾﺑﺎﻛ مﺎﻗرأ نﻣ ردﺎﺻﻟا ﺔﯾطﻐﺗﻟا رﯾرﻘﺗ
عوﺿوﻣﻟا
Arqam Capital Coverage report on GFH
ﺎﻣﻛ ،*ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣ مﮭﺳﻷ ﺔﯾﻠﯾﻠﺣﺗﻟا ﺔﯾطﻐﺗﻟا رﯾرﻘﺗ لﺎﺗﯾﺑﺎﻛ مﺎﻗرأ تردﺻأ
.ﻖﻓرﻣ وھ
نﯾﻠﻠﺣﻣ نﻣ ﺔﻣدﻘﻣ لﺎﻛﺷﻷا نﻣ لﻛﺷ يﺄﺑ ءارآ وأ/و تﺎﻌﻗوﺗو تارﯾدﻘﺗو تﺎﯾﺻوﺗو نﯾﻠﻠﺣﻣﻠﻟ ﺔﯾطﻐﺗ يأ *
.نﯾﻠﻠﺣﻣﻟا ءﻻؤھ يأر لﺛﻣﺗو طﻘﻓ ﺔﯾﻣﻼﻋإ ضارﻏﻷ ﺎھرﯾﻓوﺗ مﺗﯾ (تﺎﯾﺻوﺗﻟا) هﺎﻧدأ نﯾﺑﻣﻟا وﺣﻧﻟا ﻰﻠﻋ نﯾﯾﺟرﺎﺧ
وأ ﺎﯾﻌﻠطﺗً ﺎًﻧﺎﯾﺑ وأ تﺎﻌﻗوﺗ وأ ﺎﯾأرً وأ اًدﯾﯾﺄﺗ ،ﻲﻧﻣﺿ وأ ﺢﯾرﺻ لﻛﺷﺑ ءاوﺳ ،ﺎﻧھ ةروﺷﻧﻣ ﺔﯾﺻوﺗ يأ لﻛﺷﺗ ﻻ
.رﯾﯾﻐﺗﻠﻟ ﺔﻠﺑﺎﻗو ةرﻣﺗﺳﻣﻟا ﺔﻌﺟارﻣﻟا دﯾﻗ تﺎﯾﺻوﺗﻟا .ب.م.ش ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣ نﻣ ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣ ةروﺷﻣ
Information
Arqaam Capital issued Analyst Coverage Report on GFH shares*.
ﺔﻣوﻠﻌﻣﻟا
Please refer to the attached report.
*Any analyst coverage, recommendations, estimates, forecasts and/or opinions in any form
whatsoever provided by third party analysts as set out below (the Recommendations) are
provided for informational purposes only and represent the opinion of such analysts. Any
Recommendation reproduced herein does not constitute, either expressly or impliedly, an
endorsement, opinion, forecast, forward looking statement or financial advice by GFH
Financial Group BSC. The Recommendations are under continuous review and subject to
change.
Expected Financial
ﻖﺑطﻧﯾ ﻻ
ﻊﻗوﺗﻣﻟا ﻲﻟﺎﻣﻟا رﺛﻷا
Impact
Not Applicable
Name
Mariam Jowhary
يﺮھﻮﺟ ﻢﯾﺮﻣ
ﻢﺳﻹا
Title
Head of Compliance & AML
لاﻮﻣﻻا ﻞﺴﻏ ﺔﺤﻓﺎﻜﻣو ماﺰﺘﻟﻹا ﺲﯿﺋر
ﻲﻔﯿظﻮﻟا ﻰﻤﺴﻤﻟا
Company Seal ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﻢﺘﺧ
Signature ﻊﯿﻗﻮﺘﻟا
GFH Financial Group
EPS growth continues as the treasury and proprietary segment picks up, while the IB segment remains resilient.
- In Q1, the strong performance was supported mainly by the income stemming from treasury and proprietary segment, up by c. 4x y/y, despite higher OpEx and impairment charges.
- The IB segment remains a key contributor to revenue generation, but income was only up by 2.4% y/y, while the commercial banking segment (-2.2% y/y) continues to be impacted by higher CoF. EPS still grew by 24% y/y and 25% q/q, yielding a RoE of 11.3% (vs 9.8% in Q1 23).
- The balance sheet was down by 5% YtD mainly due to the sale of real estate assets, with AUMs of USD20.6bn as of Q1 24 (vs. 21.1bn at YE 23).
- Maintain BUY on broad-based RoE expansion, de-risking, and growing AuM base. The stock trades at P/tNAV 24e of 1.1x while offering RoE of 11.4%. Next catalyst: Potential listing in KSA, expanding IB platform, and recovering commercial banking performance.
We pencil in an EPS CAGR of 16% for FY23-28e,with RoE expanding from 9% in FY22 to 16% in FY28e. EPS grew by 24% y/y mainly thanks to higher income from the treasury and proprietary segment, up by c. 4x y/y, through a significant surge in direct investment income (USD 59m in Q1 24 vs. USD 3m in Q1 23) and the sale of assets, primarily real estate (USD 10m vs. USD 0.1m). The IB segment remains a crucial support to revenue generation, accounting for 28% of the total in Q1 24, although growth was limited to 2.4% y/y. Finally, the commercial banking segment, representing 24% of total revenue generation in Q1, was down by 2.2% y/y as higher CoF amidst an elevated rate environment offsets higher interest income. Total income jumped by 55%, though it was partially offset by higher other OpEx (+50% y/y) and impairment charges ($14m vs. $0.6m).
Ambitious targets on track. GFH continues to expand its assets and AUM base, reaching USD 20.6bn in Q1 24 vs. 17.6 in FY22. GFH is on track to achieve its USD 25bn target by YE25e, through organic and inorganic growth, reflected by the launch of GFH Partners, a dedicated global real estate investment arm currently USD 6bn in assets across US and Europe. The momentum in the IB segment is resilient, with five investment banking deals successfully closed in Q1 24 (total fund size of over USD 200m). We expect a revenue CAGR FY24-28e of 12%, an operating profit growth of 19%, and EPS CAGR of 17%, with RoE gradually improving from 10.4% in FY23 to 15.8% in FY28e and RORWA from 1.98% to 2.39%.
De-riskedstrategy. GFH cut its real estate portfolio (23.6% of assets in FY 21 to 10.7% in Q1 24A). The group plans to improve return generation by enhancing existing business lines through ii) refocusing on financial assets across the rest of the group, iii) enhancing Khaleeji's asset base, iv) expanding treasury operations and investment banking, and v) expanding international footprint.
Slight contraction in the asset base (mainly due to RE sales). The asset base declined by 5% YtD on contracting treasury portfolio and investment in real estate, down by 12% and 18% YtD, respectively, and sales of assets (USD 338m, mostly RE). This is reflected by a reduction in funding from financial institutions, down by 24% YtD. GFH targets to grow the AuM base to USD 25bn through organic/inorganic growth, focusing on recession-proofsectors and high-growthregional and global markets.
C o m p a n y R e p o r t
J u n e 6 2 0 2 4
Jaap Meijer, MBA, CFA
jaap.meijer@arqaamcapital.com +971 4 507 1744
Ribal Hachem
ribal.hachem@arqaamcapital.com +971 4 507 1919
BUY
USD 0.41/ AED 1.51/ Kwd 0.13
Banks / BAHRAIN
Bloomberg code
GFH BI/ GFH UH/ GFH KK
Market index
Bahrain Brse/ DFM/ ADX/ Boursa Kuwait
Target Price
USD 0.41/ AED 1.51/ Kwd 0.13
Upside (%)
33.3
Market data
6/3/2024
Last closing price (USD)
0.31
52 Week range
0.2-0.3
Market cap (USD m)
1,180
Free float (%)
92%
Year-end (local m)
2022
2023
2024e
2025e
Revenue
221
273
294
334
Pre-provisioning profit
73
91
116
147
EPS
0.02
0.03
0.03
0.04
P/E (x) (mkt price)
13.2
11.6
10.2
8.5
BVPS
0.3
0.3
0.3
0.3
Tangible BVPS
0.3
0.3
0.3
0.3
P/B (x) (mkt price)
1.2
1.2
1.1
1.1
P/TBVPS (x) (mkt price)
1.2
1.2
1.1
1.1
DPS
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Div. yield (%)
5.1
5.1
5.5
6.4
RoAA (%)
1.0
1.0
1.0
1.1
RoRWA (%)
1.2
2.0
1.7
1.9
RoATE (%)
9.2
10.4
11.4
12.9
RoEcC (%)
9.7
14.0
12.9
14.6
RAROC (%)
9.4
14.0
12.9
14.9
Net LtD ratio (%)
106.7
42.1
43.0
42.9
Risk Weighted Assets
7.3
5.2
6.9
7.4
(bn)
Core Equity T1 ratio (%)
13.9
19.6
17.1
17.0
Tier 1 capital ratio (%)
14.0
19.7
17.2
17.1
Total capital ratio (%)
14.7
21.0
18.1
18.0
NPL ratio (%)
3.5
7.9
8.0
8.0
Coverage ratio (%)
124.4
56.8
56.6
58.7
Number of shares
3,833
3,833
3,833
3,833
Price Performance
127
GFH BI
Bahrain Brse
119
111
103
95
87
79
May/23
Aug/23
Nov/23
Feb/24
© Copyright 2024, Arqaam Capital Limited. All Rights Reserved. See Important Notice.
June 6 2024
Abacus Arqaam Capital Fundamental Data
Profitability
3%
2.32%
2.45%
2.00%
1.76%
1.68%
2%
2.28%
1.01%
1.98%
1.90%
2.18%
1.69%
1%
1.24%
0.20%
0.17%
0.20%
0.20%
0.20%
0.10%
0%
FY22A
FY23A
FY24e
FY25e
FY26e
FY27e
PPP/RWA
Cost of risk/RWA
RORWA
NIM
1.0%
0.5%
0.0%
0.40%
-0.5%
FY23A
FY24e
FY25e
FY26e
FY27e
FY22A
-1.0%
-0.52%
-0.32%
-1.5%
-2.0%
-1.35%
-2.5%
-2.02%
-1.78%
Net interest margin
Credit Quality
65%
10.0%
60%
8.0%
6.0%
55%
4.0%
2.0%
50%
0.0%
FY24e
FY25e
FY26e
FY27e
NPL Cov ratio (%)
NPL as % of tot loans
Capital Ratios
30%
21.0%
18.1%
18.0%
18.0%
18.0%
14.7%
20%
0.20
0.17
0.17
0.17
0.17
10%
0.14
0%
FY22A
FY23A
FY24e
FY25e
FY26e
FY27e
Core Tier 1 (Base III)
CAR
Growth
200%
150%
100%
172%
50%
9%
7%
8%
8%
8%
8%
0%
-50%
FY22A
FY23A
FY24e
FY25e
FY26e
FY27e
-10%
6%
8%
8%
8%
Loan growth
Deposit growth
GFH Financial Group
Year-end
2022
2023
2024e
2025e
2026e
2027e
Performance analysis
Net Interest Margin (%)
0.40
(2.02)
(1.78)
(1.35)
(0.52)
(0.32)
Asset yield (%)
4.38
5.07
4.50
4.30
4.10
4.10
Cost of Funds (%)
1.38
1.97
1.50
1.40
1.20
1.20
Risk Adjusted Margins (%)
0.08
(2.50)
(2.36)
(1.99)
(1.13)
(0.91)
Cost / Income (%)
66.9
66.6
60.6
55.9
52.2
50.8
Net Interest Income / total income (%)
3.9
(15.6)
(12.2)
(9.2)
(3.5)
(2.2)
Fees & Commissions / operating income (%)
4.2
10.0
10.2
9.9
9.5
9.5
Trading gains / operating income (%)
73.3
91.3
87.5
85.2
80.5
79.2
RoATE (%)
9.2
10.4
11.4
12.9
14.7
15.2
Pre-prov. RoATE (%)
9.8
11.4
12.3
13.8
15.4
16.0
RoAA (%)
1.0
1.0
1.0
1.1
1.3
1.3
Revenue / RWA (%)
3.04
5.26
4.26
4.54
4.86
4.99
Costs / RWA (%)
2.03
3.50
2.58
2.54
2.54
2.54
PPP / RWA (%)
1.01
1.76
1.68
2.00
2.32
2.45
Cost of Risk / RWA (%)
0.10
0.20
0.17
0.20
0.20
0.20
RoRWA (%)
1.24
1.98
1.69
1.90
2.18
2.28
RoRWA (%) (adj. for gross-up of associates)
1.24
1.98
1.69
1.90
2.18
2.28
Year-end
2022
2023
2024e
2025e
2026e
2027e
Asset Quality
Provisions charge / avg. gross loans (%)
0.5
0.7
0.7
0.8
0.8
0.8
Past due not impaired / gross loans (%)
4.8
4.0
4.1
4.2
4.3
4.5
NPL / gross loans (%)
3.5
7.9
8.0
8.0
8.0
8.0
NPL coverage ratio (%)
124.4
56.8
56.6
58.7
60.9
63.2
Provisions / avg. gross loans (%)
4.8
4.0
4.1
4.2
4.3
4.5
Provisions charge / operating income (%)
9.5
11.2
10.1
9.8
8.6
8.2
Year-end
2022
2023
2024e
2025e
2026e
2027e
Funding and Liquidity
Net Loans / Deposits (%)
106.7
42.1
43.0
42.9
42.8
42.7
Cash and interbank / assets (%)
8.8
3.4
-
(1.9)
(3.5)
(5.1)
Deposits / liabilities (%)
15.5
36.4
35.5
35.5
35.5
35.5
Year-end
2022
2023
2024e
2025e
2026e
2027e
Capital and leverage ratios
Core Tier 1 ratio (Basel III) (%)
13.9
19.6
17.1
17.0
17.1
17.1
Tier 1 ratio (%)
14.0
19.7
17.2
17.1
17.2
17.2
Total capital ratio (%)
14.7
21.0
18.1
18.0
18.0
18.0
Tangible equity / assets (%)
11.0
9.7
9.5
9.4
9.5
9.4
RWA / assets (%)
74.6
46.6
57.4
56.7
56.1
55.5
Year-end
2022
2023
2024e
2025e
2026e
2027e
Growth
Revenues (%)
(15.5)
23.2
7.7
13.8
14.4
9.8
Cost (%)
10.8
22.6
(2.0)
5.0
6.9
6.9
Pre-Provision Operating Profit Growth (%)
(42.8)
24.3
27.0
27.3
23.9
12.9
Provisions (%)
(57.7)
47.2
14.7
23.4
8.0
8.0
Net Profit (%)
7.2
14.0
13.1
20.0
22.7
12.1
Assets (%)
20.7
13.9
8.0
8.0
8.0
8.0
Loans (%)
9.5
7.1
7.9
7.8
7.8
7.8
Deposits (%)
(9.8)
171.7
5.7
8.0
8.0
8.0
Risk Weighted Assets (%)
(11.9)
(28.9)
33.0
6.7
6.8
6.9
GFH Financial Group
© Copyright 2024, Arqaam Capital Limited. All Rights Reserved. See Important Notice.
2
June 6 2024
Abacus Arqaam Capital Fundamental Data
Company Profile
GFH is a Bahrain-domiciledSharia-compliant financial group that is focused on investment banking, treasury activities, commercial and retail banking in Bahrain via Khaleeji Bank BSC (Khaleeji) and proprietary investments.
GFH Ratings affirmed by Fitch at "B"; Outlook stable. GFH is listed on four stock exchanges.
Geographical breakdown
11%
0%
5%
4%
GCC
MENA
Asia
North America
Other
80%
Revenue Breakdown
24%
GFH Financial Group
Year-end
2022
2023
2024e
2025e
2026e
2027e
Income statement (USDmn)
Interest income
95
107
91
97
105
118
Interest expense
86
149
127
128
118
128
Net Interest Income
9
(42)
(36)
(31)
(13)
(9)
Fee income
9
27
30
33
36
40
Net investment income
43
29
54
66
71
77
Other operating income
160
259
245
266
288
312
Total operating income
221
273
294
334
382
419
Total operating expenses
148
181
178
187
199
213
Pre-provision operating profit
73
91
116
147
183
206
Net provisions
7
10
12
14
16
17
Other provisions / impairment
(4)
10
4
4
5
5
Operating profit
70
71
100
128
162
184
Associates
28
35
20
20
20
20
Pre-tax profit
98
105
120
148
182
204
Taxation
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net profit
98
105
120
148
182
204
Minorities
7
2
4
9
11
12
Others
-
-
-
-
-
-
Attributable net profit
90
103
116
140
171
192
Diluted EPS
0.02
0.03
0.03
0.04
0.04
0.05
DPS
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.03
BVPS
0.26
0.26
0.27
0.29
0.32
0.34
Tangible BVPS
0.26
0.26
0.27
0.29
0.32
0.34
Investment Banking
Commercial Banking
54%
Treasury & Prop
21%
Management
CEO
Hisham Ahmed Al Rayes
CFO
Suryanarayanan Hariharan
COO
Salah Abdulla Sharif
Major Shareholders
Keypoint Trust
6.13%
Year-end
2022
2023
2024e
2025e
2026e
2027e
Balance sheet (USDmn)
Gross loans and advances
1,500
1,609
1,738
1,877
2,027
2,189
Less: loan loss provisions
64
72
79
88
99
111
Net loans and advances
1,435
1,537
1,659
1,789
1,928
2,079
Cash and central bank
858
377
456
616
790
979
Due from banks
-
-
-
-
-
-
Investment, net
6,644
7,806
8,420
8,984
9,593
10,251
Fixed assets, net
233
275
275
286
297
309
Other assets
590
1,126
1,201
1,297
1,401
1,513
Total assets
9,760
11,121
12,011
12,972
14,010
15,131
Customer deposits
1,345
3,655
3,862
4,171
4,505
4,865
Due to banks
-
-
460
861
1,281
1,743
Debt
5,733
4,448
4,448
4,448
4,448
4,448
Other liabilities
1,611
1,945
2,100
2,269
2,450
2,646
Total liabilities
8,689
10,047
10,870
11,749
12,683
13,702
Total equity
1,071
1,074
1,141
1,223
1,327
1,428
Risk Weighted Assets (bn)
7
5
7
7
8
8
Average Interest-Earning Assets
2,163
2,104
2,015
2,260
2,562
2,888
Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities
6,216
7,590
8,436
9,125
9,857
10,645
Common shareholders
997
990
1,045
1,120
1,215
1,307
Core Equity Tier 1 (Basel III)
1,016
1,016
1,177
1,252
1,347
1,439
Tier 1 capital
1,020
1,023
1,184
1,259
1,354
1,447
Jaap Meijer, MBA, CFA
Ribal Hachem
jaap.meijer@arqaamcapital.com
ribal.hachem@arqaamcapital.com
+971 4 507 1744
+971 4 507 1919
GFH Financial Group
© Copyright 2024, Arqaam Capital Limited. All Rights Reserved. See Important Notice.
3
June 6 2024
Improvement in stage 2 and 3 loans, though coverage remains inadequate. Nevertheless, the
impact remains limited as financing assets comprise 18% of overall assets. Stage 1, 2, and 3 loans make up 79%, 15%, and 6%, respectively, compared to 74%, 18%, and 8% at YE 23A. Stage 1, 2, and 3 loans coverage stand at 0.5%, 6.2%, and 35.3%, respectively, compared to 0.7%, 8.2%, and 30.6%, at YE 23A. We calculate a provision deficit of USD 53m vs. our standard stress test of 1% coverage on stage 1 loans, 12% on stage 2, and 60% on stage 3. However, the collateral as of YE 23A is substantial, with the average collateral coverage ratio on secured facilities at 148%.
Strong capital base with noticeable improvement in liquidity. GFH operates at a CET1 and CAR of 18.3% and 19.6%, respectively, compared to 14.0% and 14.7% at YE22, thanks to a drop in CRWA. Leverage stands at an asset/equity ratio of 9.7x, while net loan/equity is low at 1.7x. GFH reported an NSFR and LCR of 133% and 219%, respectively. The fair value of the real estate is USD 121m ahead of the book value as of YE 23.
Maintain BUY on earnings resilience thanks to a diversified business model. The stock trades at 1.1x P/tNAV24e and 10.2x P/E 24e while offering RoE of 11.4% and a 5Y EPS CAGR of 16%. Next catalyst: Potential listing in KSA, expanding IB platform and recovering commercial banking performance.
Exhibit 1:
GFH Q1 24 review table
USD mn
Q1 24A
Q4 23A
q/q 24
Q1 23A
Q4 22A
q/q 23
y/y Q1
y/y Q4
Revenue by segment
Invst. Banking
46.2
35.1
31.5%
45.1
20.4
120.8%
2.4%
71.9%
Commercial Banking
34.2
19.7
73.4%
25.5
17.1
48.9%
34.3%
15.4%
Treasury and prop.
82.6
53.4
54.7%
34.5
18.6
85.6%
139.5%
187.3%
Total Revenue
163.0
108.2
50.6%
105.1
56.1
87.2%
55.1%
92.9%
Expenses by segment
Invst. Banking
33.2
35.3
(5.8%)
33.5
22.3
50.1%
(0.8%)
58.0%
Commercial Banking
24.2
25.1
(3.8%)
15.4
5.1
201.5%
57.0%
392.2%
Treasury and prop.
61.4
16.8
265.5%
31.1
5.5
463.0%
97.7%
204.4%
Total Expenses
118.8
77.2
53.9%
80.0
33.0
142.7%
48.6%
134.3%
Impairment allowance
13.8
6.9
101.2%
0.6
-1.5
(142.9%)
nm
(561.7%)
Net Income
30.3
24.2
25.5%
24.4
24.6
(0.8%)
24.2%
(1.9%)
Assets
10,558
11,121
(5.1%)
10,401
8,520
22.1%
1.5%
30.5%
Liabilities*
9,474
10,047
(5.7%)
9,343
7,478
24.9%
1.4%
34.4%
Source: Company Data, Arqaam Capital Research *(incl. Equity of Invest. Account holders)
GFH Financial Group
© Copyright 2024, Arqaam Capital Limited. All Rights Reserved. See Important Notice.
4
June 6 2024
Exhibit 2: Valuation Table: (USD m)
Year-end
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024e
2025e
2026e
2027e
2028e
perp
subtotal
1. DCF
Net profit
217
107
114
66
45
84
90
103
116
140
171
192
214
220
Other adjustments (comprehensive income and GW amortization)
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Minus: excess return excess capital
18
16
17
10
7
5
5
16
10
11
11
12
13
13
Risk free rate
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
Tax shelter
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Adjusted net profit
199
91
97
56
38
79
85
87
106
129
160
180
201
206
Capital requirements
516
1,007
964
1,000
993
992
874
622
827
883
943
1,008
1,078
1,105
RoEcC
38.5%
9.1%
10.1%
5.6%
3.8%
8.0%
9.7%
14.0%
12.9%
14.6%
16.9%
17.8%
18.7%
18.7%
Cost of capital
13.0%
13.0%
13.0%
13.0%
13.0%
13.0%
13.0%
13.0%
13.0%
13.0%
13.0%
13.0%
13.0%
13.0%
Capital charge
67
131
125
130
129
129
114
81
108
115
123
131
140
144
Economic profit
132
(40)
(28)
(74)
(91)
(50)
(29)
6
(1)
14
37
49
61
63
Discount factor
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
1.00
0.88
0.78
0.69
0.61
0.54
NPV of Economic Profit
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
(1)
13
29
34
38
34
DCF EVA Forecast period
112
Perpetual growth rate (nominal GDP)
2.5%
Terminal Value
598
Terminal value discounted
325
Required Capital
622
Value of the bank operations
1,058
2. Capital surplus/deficit
Available capital:
Shareholders equity
908
1,150
1,059
1,005
913
963
997
990
1,045
1,120
1,215
1,307
1,407
Minorities
214
346
364
288
273
205
75
85
96
104
112
121
131
Less Goodwill & intangibles
(55)
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Less non equity elements reported shareholders equity
Less Dividends (if included in reported equity)
(89)
(85)
(32)
(33)
(18)
(46)
(61)
(61)
(65)
(76)
(99)
(115)
(134)
Tangible equity
978
1,411
1,391
1,260
1,168
1,122
1,010
1,013
1,076
1,147
1,227
1,314
1,404
Capital needs
RWAs (Basel III)
4,299
8,388
8,031
8,330
8,272
8,268
7,285
5,182
6,895
7,360
7,861
8,402
8,986
Equity as % RWA
12.0%
12.0%
12.0%
12.0%
12.0%
12.0%
12.0%
12.0%
12.0%
12.0%
12.0%
12.0%
12.0%
Financial stakes
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Capital Requirements
516
1,007
964
1,000
993
992
874
622
827
883
943
1,008
1,078
Surplus capital
462
404
427
260
175
130
136
392
249
264
284
305
326
392
3. Other adjustments
Real Estate hidden value
122
Underprovisionning vs. arqaam acid test (conservative)
(53)
Total adjustments
69
4. Dividends
65
Total Fair Value
1,584
Fully diluted number of shares
3,833
Fair value per share
0.41
Current share price
0.31
Upside
33.3%
Implied P/E (x)
7.3
14.8
13.9
24.0
35.1
18.8
17.5
15.4
13.6
11.4
9.2
8.3
7.4
Implied P/tNAV (x)
1.9
1.4
1.5
1.6
1.7
1.6
1.6
1.6
1.5
1.4
1.3
1.2
1.1
Source: Company Data, Arqaam Capital Research
GFH Financial Group
© Copyright 2024, Arqaam Capital Limited. All Rights Reserved. See Important Notice.
5
June 6 2024
Important Notice
1. Author, regulator and responsibility
Arqaam Capital Limited ("Arqaam") is incorporated in the Dubai International Financial Centre ("DIFC") and is authorised and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority ("DFSA") to carry on financial services in
and from the DIFC. Arqaam publishes and distributes (i.e. issues) all research.
Arqaam Capital Research Offshore s.a.l. is a specialist research centre in Beirut, Lebanon, which assists in the production of research issued by Arqaam.
2. Purpose
This document is provided for informational purposes only. Nothing contained in this document constitutes investment, legal, tax or other advice or guidance and should be disregarded when considering or making investment decisions. In preparing this document, Arqaam did not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Accordingly, before acting on this document, investors should independently evaluate the investments and strategies referred to herein and make their own determination of whether it is appropriate in light of their own financial circumstances and objectives.
3. Rating system
Arqaam investment research is based on the analysis of regional and country economics, industries and company fundamentals. Arqaam company research reflects a long-term(12-month) fair value target for a company or stock. The ratings bands are:
Buy
Total return >15%
Hold
0-15%
Sell
Total return <0%
In certain circumstances, ratings may differ from those implied by a fair value target using the criteria above. Arqaam policy is to maintain up-to-date fair value targets on the companies under its coverage, reflecting any
material changes to the analyst's outlook on a company. Share price volatility may cause a stock to move outside the rating range implied by Arqaam's fair value target. Analysts may not necessarily change their ratings
if this happens, but are expected to disclose the rationale behind their view to Arqaam clients.
4. Accuracy of information
The information contained in this document is based on current trade, statistical and other public information we consider reliable. We do not represent or warrant that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Any mention of market rumours has been derived from the markets and is not purported to be fact or reflect our opinions. Arqaam has no obligation to update, modify or amend this document or to otherwise notify a recipient thereof in the event that any opinion, forecast or estimate set forth herein, changes or subsequently becomes inaccurate. In accordance with Regulation AC of the 1934 Exchange Act, the views expressed in this research report accurately reflect the research analysts' personal views about the subject securities or issuers and are subject to change without notice. No part of the research analysts' compensation is related to the specific recommendations or views in the research report.
5. Recipients and sales and marketing restrictions
- Nothing in this document should be construed as a solicitation or offer, or recommendation, to acquire or dispose of any investment or to engage in any other transaction, or to provide any investment advice or service.
- This document is directed at Professional Clients and not Retail Clients within the meaning of DFSA rules. Any investments or financial products referred to herein will only be made available to clients who Arqaam is satisfied qualifies as Professional Clients. Any other persons in receipt of this document must not rely upon or otherwise act upon it.
- This document is only being distributed to investors who meet certain qualifications and to whom an investment or service may be offered or promoted in accordance with relevant country restrictions. This excludes the US except for SEC registered broker-dealers (or banks in permissible "broker" or "dealer" capacity) acting on a principal or agency capacity, and major US institutional investors in accordance with SEC Rules 15a-6(a)(2). Details of other relevant country restrictions are set out on our website at http://www.arqaamcapital.com/english/system/footer/terms-of-use.aspx. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about, and observe, such restrictions and should not rely upon or otherwise act upon this document where it is unlawful to make to such person such an offer or invitation or recommendation without compliance with any authorisation, registration or other legal requirements.
6. Risk warnings
- Any prices, valuations or forecasts are indicative and are not intended to predict actual results, which may differ substantially from those reflected.
- The value of an investment may go up as well as down. The value of and income from any investment may fluctuate from day to day as a result of changes in relevant economic markets (including, without limitation, foreseeable or unforeseeable changes in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, default rates, prepayment rates, political or financial conditions, etc.).
- Past performance is not indicative of future results. Any opinions, estimates, valuations or projections (target prices and ratings in particular) are inherently imprecise and a matter of judgement. They are statements of opinion and not of fact, based on current expectations, estimates and projections, and rely on beliefs and assumptions. Actual outcomes and returns may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted. There are no guarantees of future performance.
- Certain transactions, including those involving futures, options, and other derivatives, give rise to substantial risk and are not suitable for all investors.
- This document does not propose to identify or to suggest all of the risks (direct or indirect) which may be associated with the investments and strategies referred to herein.
7. Conflict
- Arqaam and its affiliates provide full investment banking services, and they and their directors, officers and employees, may take positions which conflict with the views expressed in this document. Our salespeople, traders, and other professionals may provide oral or written market commentary or trading strategies to our clients and our proprietary trading desks that reflect opinions that are contrary to the opinions expressed in this document. Our asset management area, our proprietary trading desks and investing businesses may make investment decisions that are inconsistent with the recommendations or views expressed in this document.
- Arqaam may have or seek investment banking or other business relationships for which it will receive compensation from the companies that are the subject of this document.
- Facts and views presented in this document have not been reviewed by, and may not reflect information known to, professionals in other Arqaam business areas, including investment banking personnel.
- Emirates NBD PJSC owns 8.32% of Arqaam.
- The report on GFH is a commissioned piece, for which Arqaam Capital has been remunerated.
8. No warranty
Arqaam makes no representations or warranties and, to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, we hereby expressly disclaim any and all express, implied and statutory representations and warranties of any kind, including, without limitation, any warranty as to accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose and/or non-infringement.
9. No liability
Arqaam will accept no liability in any event including (without limitation) negligence for any damages or loss of any kind, including (without limitation) direct, indirect, incidental, special or consequential damages, expenses or losses arising out of, or in connection with your use or inability to use this document, or in connection with any error, omission, defect, computer virus or system failure, or loss of any profit, goodwill or reputation, even if expressly advised of the possibility of such loss or damages, arising out of or in connection with your use of this document. We do not exclude our duties or liabilities under binding applicable law.
10. Copyright and Confidentiality
The entire content of this document is subject to copyright with all rights reserved and the information is private and confidential for your own personal use only. This document and the information contained herein may not be reproduced, distributed or transmitted to any other person or incorporated in any way into another document or other material without our prior written consent.
11. Governing law
English law governs this document and these disclaimers and any dispute in relation thereto shall be exclusively referred to the English Courts.
GFH Financial Group
© Copyright 2024, Arqaam Capital Limited. All Rights Reserved. See Important Notice.
6
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
GFH Financial Group BSC published this content on 09 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2024 05:21:05 UTC.