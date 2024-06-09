CMP/JUN/2024/0014

GFH Financial Group

EPS growth continues as the treasury and proprietary segment picks up, while the IB segment remains resilient.

  • In Q1, the strong performance was supported mainly by the income stemming from treasury and proprietary segment, up by c. 4x y/y, despite higher OpEx and impairment charges.
  • The IB segment remains a key contributor to revenue generation, but income was only up by 2.4% y/y, while the commercial banking segment (-2.2% y/y) continues to be impacted by higher CoF. EPS still grew by 24% y/y and 25% q/q, yielding a RoE of 11.3% (vs 9.8% in Q1 23).
  • The balance sheet was down by 5% YtD mainly due to the sale of real estate assets, with AUMs of USD20.6bn as of Q1 24 (vs. 21.1bn at YE 23).
  • Maintain BUY on broad-based RoE expansion, de-risking, and growing AuM base. The stock trades at P/tNAV 24e of 1.1x while offering RoE of 11.4%. Next catalyst: Potential listing in KSA, expanding IB platform, and recovering commercial banking performance.

We pencil in an EPS CAGR of 16% for FY23-28e,with RoE expanding from 9% in FY22 to 16% in FY28e. EPS grew by 24% y/y mainly thanks to higher income from the treasury and proprietary segment, up by c. 4x y/y, through a significant surge in direct investment income (USD 59m in Q1 24 vs. USD 3m in Q1 23) and the sale of assets, primarily real estate (USD 10m vs. USD 0.1m). The IB segment remains a crucial support to revenue generation, accounting for 28% of the total in Q1 24, although growth was limited to 2.4% y/y. Finally, the commercial banking segment, representing 24% of total revenue generation in Q1, was down by 2.2% y/y as higher CoF amidst an elevated rate environment offsets higher interest income. Total income jumped by 55%, though it was partially offset by higher other OpEx (+50% y/y) and impairment charges ($14m vs. $0.6m).

Ambitious targets on track. GFH continues to expand its assets and AUM base, reaching USD 20.6bn in Q1 24 vs. 17.6 in FY22. GFH is on track to achieve its USD 25bn target by YE25e, through organic and inorganic growth, reflected by the launch of GFH Partners, a dedicated global real estate investment arm currently USD 6bn in assets across US and Europe. The momentum in the IB segment is resilient, with five investment banking deals successfully closed in Q1 24 (total fund size of over USD 200m). We expect a revenue CAGR FY24-28e of 12%, an operating profit growth of 19%, and EPS CAGR of 17%, with RoE gradually improving from 10.4% in FY23 to 15.8% in FY28e and RORWA from 1.98% to 2.39%.

De-riskedstrategy. GFH cut its real estate portfolio (23.6% of assets in FY 21 to 10.7% in Q1 24A). The group plans to improve return generation by enhancing existing business lines through ii) refocusing on financial assets across the rest of the group, iii) enhancing Khaleeji's asset base, iv) expanding treasury operations and investment banking, and v) expanding international footprint.

Slight contraction in the asset base (mainly due to RE sales). The asset base declined by 5% YtD on contracting treasury portfolio and investment in real estate, down by 12% and 18% YtD, respectively, and sales of assets (USD 338m, mostly RE). This is reflected by a reduction in funding from financial institutions, down by 24% YtD. GFH targets to grow the AuM base to USD 25bn through organic/inorganic growth, focusing on recession-proofsectors and high-growthregional and global markets.

C o m p a n y R e p o r t

J u n e 6 2 0 2 4

Jaap Meijer, MBA, CFA

jaap.meijer@arqaamcapital.com +971 4 507 1744

Ribal Hachem

ribal.hachem@arqaamcapital.com +971 4 507 1919

BUY

USD 0.41/ AED 1.51/ Kwd 0.13

Banks / BAHRAIN

Bloomberg code

GFH BI/ GFH UH/ GFH KK

Market index

Bahrain Brse/ DFM/ ADX/ Boursa Kuwait

Target Price

USD 0.41/ AED 1.51/ Kwd 0.13

Upside (%)

33.3

Market data

6/3/2024

Last closing price (USD)

0.31

52 Week range

0.2-0.3

Market cap (USD m)

1,180

Free float (%)

92%

Year-end (local m)

2022

2023

2024e

2025e

Revenue

221

273

294

334

Pre-provisioning profit

73

91

116

147

EPS

0.02

0.03

0.03

0.04

P/E (x) (mkt price)

13.2

11.6

10.2

8.5

BVPS

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.3

Tangible BVPS

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.3

P/B (x) (mkt price)

1.2

1.2

1.1

1.1

P/TBVPS (x) (mkt price)

1.2

1.2

1.1

1.1

DPS

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

Div. yield (%)

5.1

5.1

5.5

6.4

RoAA (%)

1.0

1.0

1.0

1.1

RoRWA (%)

1.2

2.0

1.7

1.9

RoATE (%)

9.2

10.4

11.4

12.9

RoEcC (%)

9.7

14.0

12.9

14.6

RAROC (%)

9.4

14.0

12.9

14.9

Net LtD ratio (%)

106.7

42.1

43.0

42.9

Risk Weighted Assets

7.3

5.2

6.9

7.4

(bn)

Core Equity T1 ratio (%)

13.9

19.6

17.1

17.0

Tier 1 capital ratio (%)

14.0

19.7

17.2

17.1

Total capital ratio (%)

14.7

21.0

18.1

18.0

NPL ratio (%)

3.5

7.9

8.0

8.0

Coverage ratio (%)

124.4

56.8

56.6

58.7

Number of shares

3,833

3,833

3,833

3,833

Price Performance

127

GFH BI

Bahrain Brse

119

111

103

95

87

79

May/23

Aug/23

Nov/23

Feb/24

© Copyright 2024, Arqaam Capital Limited. All Rights Reserved. See Important Notice.

June 6 2024

Abacus Arqaam Capital Fundamental Data

Profitability

3%

2.32%

2.45%

2.00%

1.76%

1.68%

2%

2.28%

1.01%

1.98%

1.90%

2.18%

1.69%

1%

1.24%

0.20%

0.17%

0.20%

0.20%

0.20%

0.10%

0%

FY22A

FY23A

FY24e

FY25e

FY26e

FY27e

PPP/RWA

Cost of risk/RWA

RORWA

NIM

1.0%

0.5%

0.0%

0.40%

-0.5%

FY23A

FY24e

FY25e

FY26e

FY27e

FY22A

-1.0%

-0.52%

-0.32%

-1.5%

-2.0%

-1.35%

-2.5%

-2.02%

-1.78%

Net interest margin

Credit Quality

65%

10.0%

60%

8.0%

6.0%

55%

4.0%

2.0%

50%

0.0%

FY24e

FY25e

FY26e

FY27e

NPL Cov ratio (%)

NPL as % of tot loans

Capital Ratios

30%

21.0%

18.1%

18.0%

18.0%

18.0%

14.7%

20%

0.20

0.17

0.17

0.17

0.17

10%

0.14

0%

FY22A

FY23A

FY24e

FY25e

FY26e

FY27e

Core Tier 1 (Base III)

CAR

Growth

200%

150%

100%

172%

50%

9%

7%

8%

8%

8%

8%

0%

-50%

FY22A

FY23A

FY24e

FY25e

FY26e

FY27e

-10%

6%

8%

8%

8%

Loan growth

Deposit growth

GFH Financial Group

Year-end

2022

2023

2024e

2025e

2026e

2027e

Performance analysis

Net Interest Margin (%)

0.40

(2.02)

(1.78)

(1.35)

(0.52)

(0.32)

Asset yield (%)

4.38

5.07

4.50

4.30

4.10

4.10

Cost of Funds (%)

1.38

1.97

1.50

1.40

1.20

1.20

Risk Adjusted Margins (%)

0.08

(2.50)

(2.36)

(1.99)

(1.13)

(0.91)

Cost / Income (%)

66.9

66.6

60.6

55.9

52.2

50.8

Net Interest Income / total income (%)

3.9

(15.6)

(12.2)

(9.2)

(3.5)

(2.2)

Fees & Commissions / operating income (%)

4.2

10.0

10.2

9.9

9.5

9.5

Trading gains / operating income (%)

73.3

91.3

87.5

85.2

80.5

79.2

RoATE (%)

9.2

10.4

11.4

12.9

14.7

15.2

Pre-prov. RoATE (%)

9.8

11.4

12.3

13.8

15.4

16.0

RoAA (%)

1.0

1.0

1.0

1.1

1.3

1.3

Revenue / RWA (%)

3.04

5.26

4.26

4.54

4.86

4.99

Costs / RWA (%)

2.03

3.50

2.58

2.54

2.54

2.54

PPP / RWA (%)

1.01

1.76

1.68

2.00

2.32

2.45

Cost of Risk / RWA (%)

0.10

0.20

0.17

0.20

0.20

0.20

RoRWA (%)

1.24

1.98

1.69

1.90

2.18

2.28

RoRWA (%) (adj. for gross-up of associates)

1.24

1.98

1.69

1.90

2.18

2.28

Year-end

2022

2023

2024e

2025e

2026e

2027e

Asset Quality

Provisions charge / avg. gross loans (%)

0.5

0.7

0.7

0.8

0.8

0.8

Past due not impaired / gross loans (%)

4.8

4.0

4.1

4.2

4.3

4.5

NPL / gross loans (%)

3.5

7.9

8.0

8.0

8.0

8.0

NPL coverage ratio (%)

124.4

56.8

56.6

58.7

60.9

63.2

Provisions / avg. gross loans (%)

4.8

4.0

4.1

4.2

4.3

4.5

Provisions charge / operating income (%)

9.5

11.2

10.1

9.8

8.6

8.2

Year-end

2022

2023

2024e

2025e

2026e

2027e

Funding and Liquidity

Net Loans / Deposits (%)

106.7

42.1

43.0

42.9

42.8

42.7

Cash and interbank / assets (%)

8.8

3.4

-

(1.9)

(3.5)

(5.1)

Deposits / liabilities (%)

15.5

36.4

35.5

35.5

35.5

35.5

Year-end

2022

2023

2024e

2025e

2026e

2027e

Capital and leverage ratios

Core Tier 1 ratio (Basel III) (%)

13.9

19.6

17.1

17.0

17.1

17.1

Tier 1 ratio (%)

14.0

19.7

17.2

17.1

17.2

17.2

Total capital ratio (%)

14.7

21.0

18.1

18.0

18.0

18.0

Tangible equity / assets (%)

11.0

9.7

9.5

9.4

9.5

9.4

RWA / assets (%)

74.6

46.6

57.4

56.7

56.1

55.5

Year-end

2022

2023

2024e

2025e

2026e

2027e

Growth

Revenues (%)

(15.5)

23.2

7.7

13.8

14.4

9.8

Cost (%)

10.8

22.6

(2.0)

5.0

6.9

6.9

Pre-Provision Operating Profit Growth (%)

(42.8)

24.3

27.0

27.3

23.9

12.9

Provisions (%)

(57.7)

47.2

14.7

23.4

8.0

8.0

Net Profit (%)

7.2

14.0

13.1

20.0

22.7

12.1

Assets (%)

20.7

13.9

8.0

8.0

8.0

8.0

Loans (%)

9.5

7.1

7.9

7.8

7.8

7.8

Deposits (%)

(9.8)

171.7

5.7

8.0

8.0

8.0

Risk Weighted Assets (%)

(11.9)

(28.9)

33.0

6.7

6.8

6.9

GFH Financial Group

© Copyright 2024, Arqaam Capital Limited. All Rights Reserved. See Important Notice.

2

June 6 2024

Abacus Arqaam Capital Fundamental Data

Company Profile

GFH is a Bahrain-domiciledSharia-compliant financial group that is focused on investment banking, treasury activities, commercial and retail banking in Bahrain via Khaleeji Bank BSC (Khaleeji) and proprietary investments.

GFH Ratings affirmed by Fitch at "B"; Outlook stable. GFH is listed on four stock exchanges.

Geographical breakdown

11%

0%

5%

4%

GCC

MENA

Asia

North America

Other

80%

Revenue Breakdown

24%

GFH Financial Group

Year-end

2022

2023

2024e

2025e

2026e

2027e

Income statement (USDmn)

Interest income

95

107

91

97

105

118

Interest expense

86

149

127

128

118

128

Net Interest Income

9

(42)

(36)

(31)

(13)

(9)

Fee income

9

27

30

33

36

40

Net investment income

43

29

54

66

71

77

Other operating income

160

259

245

266

288

312

Total operating income

221

273

294

334

382

419

Total operating expenses

148

181

178

187

199

213

Pre-provision operating profit

73

91

116

147

183

206

Net provisions

7

10

12

14

16

17

Other provisions / impairment

(4)

10

4

4

5

5

Operating profit

70

71

100

128

162

184

Associates

28

35

20

20

20

20

Pre-tax profit

98

105

120

148

182

204

Taxation

-

-

-

-

-

-

Net profit

98

105

120

148

182

204

Minorities

7

2

4

9

11

12

Others

-

-

-

-

-

-

Attributable net profit

90

103

116

140

171

192

Diluted EPS

0.02

0.03

0.03

0.04

0.04

0.05

DPS

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.03

0.03

BVPS

0.26

0.26

0.27

0.29

0.32

0.34

Tangible BVPS

0.26

0.26

0.27

0.29

0.32

0.34

Investment Banking

Commercial Banking

54%

Treasury & Prop

21%

Management

CEO

Hisham Ahmed Al Rayes

CFO

Suryanarayanan Hariharan

COO

Salah Abdulla Sharif

Major Shareholders

Keypoint Trust

6.13%

Year-end

2022

2023

2024e

2025e

2026e

2027e

Balance sheet (USDmn)

Gross loans and advances

1,500

1,609

1,738

1,877

2,027

2,189

Less: loan loss provisions

64

72

79

88

99

111

Net loans and advances

1,435

1,537

1,659

1,789

1,928

2,079

Cash and central bank

858

377

456

616

790

979

Due from banks

-

-

-

-

-

-

Investment, net

6,644

7,806

8,420

8,984

9,593

10,251

Fixed assets, net

233

275

275

286

297

309

Other assets

590

1,126

1,201

1,297

1,401

1,513

Total assets

9,760

11,121

12,011

12,972

14,010

15,131

Customer deposits

1,345

3,655

3,862

4,171

4,505

4,865

Due to banks

-

-

460

861

1,281

1,743

Debt

5,733

4,448

4,448

4,448

4,448

4,448

Other liabilities

1,611

1,945

2,100

2,269

2,450

2,646

Total liabilities

8,689

10,047

10,870

11,749

12,683

13,702

Total equity

1,071

1,074

1,141

1,223

1,327

1,428

Risk Weighted Assets (bn)

7

5

7

7

8

8

Average Interest-Earning Assets

2,163

2,104

2,015

2,260

2,562

2,888

Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities

6,216

7,590

8,436

9,125

9,857

10,645

Common shareholders

997

990

1,045

1,120

1,215

1,307

Core Equity Tier 1 (Basel III)

1,016

1,016

1,177

1,252

1,347

1,439

Tier 1 capital

1,020

1,023

1,184

1,259

1,354

1,447

Jaap Meijer, MBA, CFA

Ribal Hachem

jaap.meijer@arqaamcapital.com

ribal.hachem@arqaamcapital.com

+971 4 507 1744

+971 4 507 1919

GFH Financial Group

© Copyright 2024, Arqaam Capital Limited. All Rights Reserved. See Important Notice.

3

June 6 2024

Improvement in stage 2 and 3 loans, though coverage remains inadequate. Nevertheless, the

impact remains limited as financing assets comprise 18% of overall assets. Stage 1, 2, and 3 loans make up 79%, 15%, and 6%, respectively, compared to 74%, 18%, and 8% at YE 23A. Stage 1, 2, and 3 loans coverage stand at 0.5%, 6.2%, and 35.3%, respectively, compared to 0.7%, 8.2%, and 30.6%, at YE 23A. We calculate a provision deficit of USD 53m vs. our standard stress test of 1% coverage on stage 1 loans, 12% on stage 2, and 60% on stage 3. However, the collateral as of YE 23A is substantial, with the average collateral coverage ratio on secured facilities at 148%.

Strong capital base with noticeable improvement in liquidity. GFH operates at a CET1 and CAR of 18.3% and 19.6%, respectively, compared to 14.0% and 14.7% at YE22, thanks to a drop in CRWA. Leverage stands at an asset/equity ratio of 9.7x, while net loan/equity is low at 1.7x. GFH reported an NSFR and LCR of 133% and 219%, respectively. The fair value of the real estate is USD 121m ahead of the book value as of YE 23.

Maintain BUY on earnings resilience thanks to a diversified business model. The stock trades at 1.1x P/tNAV24e and 10.2x P/E 24e while offering RoE of 11.4% and a 5Y EPS CAGR of 16%. Next catalyst: Potential listing in KSA, expanding IB platform and recovering commercial banking performance.

Exhibit 1:

GFH Q1 24 review table

USD mn

Q1 24A

Q4 23A

q/q 24

Q1 23A

Q4 22A

q/q 23

y/y Q1

y/y Q4

Revenue by segment

Invst. Banking

46.2

35.1

31.5%

45.1

20.4

120.8%

2.4%

71.9%

Commercial Banking

34.2

19.7

73.4%

25.5

17.1

48.9%

34.3%

15.4%

Treasury and prop.

82.6

53.4

54.7%

34.5

18.6

85.6%

139.5%

187.3%

Total Revenue

163.0

108.2

50.6%

105.1

56.1

87.2%

55.1%

92.9%

Expenses by segment

Invst. Banking

33.2

35.3

(5.8%)

33.5

22.3

50.1%

(0.8%)

58.0%

Commercial Banking

24.2

25.1

(3.8%)

15.4

5.1

201.5%

57.0%

392.2%

Treasury and prop.

61.4

16.8

265.5%

31.1

5.5

463.0%

97.7%

204.4%

Total Expenses

118.8

77.2

53.9%

80.0

33.0

142.7%

48.6%

134.3%

Impairment allowance

13.8

6.9

101.2%

0.6

-1.5

(142.9%)

nm

(561.7%)

Net Income

30.3

24.2

25.5%

24.4

24.6

(0.8%)

24.2%

(1.9%)

Assets

10,558

11,121

(5.1%)

10,401

8,520

22.1%

1.5%

30.5%

Liabilities*

9,474

10,047

(5.7%)

9,343

7,478

24.9%

1.4%

34.4%

Source: Company Data, Arqaam Capital Research *(incl. Equity of Invest. Account holders)

GFH Financial Group

© Copyright 2024, Arqaam Capital Limited. All Rights Reserved. See Important Notice.

4

June 6 2024

Exhibit 2: Valuation Table: (USD m)

Year-end

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024e

2025e

2026e

2027e

2028e

perp

subtotal

1. DCF

Net profit

217

107

114

66

45

84

90

103

116

140

171

192

214

220

Other adjustments (comprehensive income and GW amortization)

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

Minus: excess return excess capital

18

16

17

10

7

5

5

16

10

11

11

12

13

13

Risk free rate

4.00%

4.00%

4.00%

4.00%

4.00%

4.00%

4.00%

4.00%

4.00%

4.00%

4.00%

4.00%

4.00%

4.00%

Tax shelter

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

Adjusted net profit

199

91

97

56

38

79

85

87

106

129

160

180

201

206

Capital requirements

516

1,007

964

1,000

993

992

874

622

827

883

943

1,008

1,078

1,105

RoEcC

38.5%

9.1%

10.1%

5.6%

3.8%

8.0%

9.7%

14.0%

12.9%

14.6%

16.9%

17.8%

18.7%

18.7%

Cost of capital

13.0%

13.0%

13.0%

13.0%

13.0%

13.0%

13.0%

13.0%

13.0%

13.0%

13.0%

13.0%

13.0%

13.0%

Capital charge

67

131

125

130

129

129

114

81

108

115

123

131

140

144

Economic profit

132

(40)

(28)

(74)

(91)

(50)

(29)

6

(1)

14

37

49

61

63

Discount factor

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

1.00

0.88

0.78

0.69

0.61

0.54

NPV of Economic Profit

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

(1)

13

29

34

38

34

DCF EVA Forecast period

112

Perpetual growth rate (nominal GDP)

2.5%

Terminal Value

598

Terminal value discounted

325

Required Capital

622

Value of the bank operations

1,058

2. Capital surplus/deficit

Available capital:

Shareholders equity

908

1,150

1,059

1,005

913

963

997

990

1,045

1,120

1,215

1,307

1,407

Minorities

214

346

364

288

273

205

75

85

96

104

112

121

131

Less Goodwill & intangibles

(55)

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

Less non equity elements reported shareholders equity

Less Dividends (if included in reported equity)

(89)

(85)

(32)

(33)

(18)

(46)

(61)

(61)

(65)

(76)

(99)

(115)

(134)

Tangible equity

978

1,411

1,391

1,260

1,168

1,122

1,010

1,013

1,076

1,147

1,227

1,314

1,404

Capital needs

RWAs (Basel III)

4,299

8,388

8,031

8,330

8,272

8,268

7,285

5,182

6,895

7,360

7,861

8,402

8,986

Equity as % RWA

12.0%

12.0%

12.0%

12.0%

12.0%

12.0%

12.0%

12.0%

12.0%

12.0%

12.0%

12.0%

12.0%

Financial stakes

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

Capital Requirements

516

1,007

964

1,000

993

992

874

622

827

883

943

1,008

1,078

Surplus capital

462

404

427

260

175

130

136

392

249

264

284

305

326

392

3. Other adjustments

Real Estate hidden value

122

Underprovisionning vs. arqaam acid test (conservative)

(53)

Total adjustments

69

4. Dividends

65

Total Fair Value

1,584

Fully diluted number of shares

3,833

Fair value per share

0.41

Current share price

0.31

Upside

33.3%

Implied P/E (x)

7.3

14.8

13.9

24.0

35.1

18.8

17.5

15.4

13.6

11.4

9.2

8.3

7.4

Implied P/tNAV (x)

1.9

1.4

1.5

1.6

1.7

1.6

1.6

1.6

1.5

1.4

1.3

1.2

1.1

Source: Company Data, Arqaam Capital Research

GFH Financial Group

© Copyright 2024, Arqaam Capital Limited. All Rights Reserved. See Important Notice.

5

June 6 2024

