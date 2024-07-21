CMP/JUL/2024/0015
نﻼﻋإ
Announcement
Date
21/07/2024
ﺦﯾرﺎﺗﻟا
Company Name
.ب.م.ش ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣ
ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا مﺳإ
GFH Financial Group B.S.C.
Trading Code
GFH
لوادﺗﻟا زﻣر
Subject
ﺔﻟوﯾﺳﻟا رﻓوﻣو قوﺳﻟا ﻊﻧﺎﺻ نﯾﯾﻌﺗ
عوﺿوﻣﻟا
Appointment of Market Maker and Liquidity Provider
فإ ﻲﺟ مﮭﺳﻷ قوﺳﻟا ﻊﻧﺎﺻ نﯾﯾﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ 2023 سرﺎﻣ 26 ﺦﯾرﺎﺗﺑ نﯾﻣھﺎﺳﻣﻟا ﺔﻘﻓاوﻣ ﻰﻟإ ةرﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑ
ﻰﻠﻋ تﻠﺻﺣ دﻗ ﺎﮭﻧأ قاوﺳﻷاو ﺎﮭﯾﻣھﺎﺳﻣﻟ نﻠﻌﺗ نأ ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣ دوﺗ ، شﺗإ
ﻲﻓ ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣ مﮭﺳﻷ قوﺳ ﻊﻧﺎﺻﻛ وﻛﯾﺳ نﯾﯾﻌﺗﻟ ﺔﻣزﻼﻟا ﺔﯾﺑﺎﻗرﻟا تﺎﻘﻓاوﻣﻟا
قاروﻸﻟ ﻲﺑظوﺑأ قوﺳو ﻲﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﻲﺑد قوﺳ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻟوﯾﺳ رﻓوﻣﻛ لﺎﺗﯾﺑﺎﻛ ما شﺗا ﻲﺑ و نﯾرﺣﺑﻟا ﺔﺻروﺑ
.2024 وﯾﻟوﯾ 22 ﺦﯾرﺎﺗ نﻣ مﮭﺗﺎطﺎﺷﻧﺑ ءدﺑﻟا مﺗﯾﺳ كﻟذﺑو ،ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا
.ﺔﯾﺑﺎﻗرﻟا تﺎﮭﺟﻟا نﻣ ﺔﻘﺑﺳﻣ ﺔﻘﻓاوﻣﻟ ﻊﺿﺧﯾﺳ دﯾدﻣﺗ يأو 2025 وﯾﻟوﯾ 11 ﻰﺗﺣ ﺔﯾرﺎﺳ ﺔﻘﻓاوﻣﻟا هذھ
ﻲﻋﺎﻣﺟ لﻛﺷﺑ لﺎﺗﯾﺑﺎﻛ ما شﺗا ﻲﺑ و وﻛﯾﺳﻟ نﻛﻣﯾ ،يزﻛرﻣﻟا نﯾرﺣﺑﻟا فرﺻﻣ ﺢﺋاوﻟ ﻊﻣ ﺎﯾﺷﺎﻣﺗوً
.ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣﻟ ةردﺻﻣﻟا مﮭﺳﻷا ﻲﻟﺎﻣﺟإ نﻣ %3 نﻋ دﯾزﯾ ﻻ ﺎﻣ كﻼﺗﻣا
With Reference to the shareholders' approval on 26th March 2023 on the
Information
appointment of Market Maker for GFH shares, GFH Financial Group would
ﺔﻣوﻠﻌﻣﻟا
like to announce to its shareholders and the markets that it has received
the required regulatory approvals to appoint SICO as Market Maker for
GFH's shares listed on Bahrain Bourse ("BHB") and BHM Capital as Liquidity
Provider for the shares listed in Dubai Financial Market ("DFM") and Abu
Dhabi Securities Exchange ("ADX"). SICO and BHM Capital will commence
their activities starting from 22nd July 2024.
The approval is valid until 11th July 2025 and any extension will be subject
to prior regulatory approvals. In line with Central Bank of Bahrain's
regulations, SICO and BHM Capital can collectively hold no more than 3%
from the total issued shares of GFH.
Name
Mariam Jowhary
يﺮھﻮﺟ ﻢﯾﺮﻣ
ﻢﺳﻹا
Title
Head of Compliance & AML
لاﻮﻣﻻا ﻞﺴﻏ ﺔﺤﻓﺎﻜﻣو ماﺰﺘﻟﻹا ﺲﯿﺋر
ﻲﻔﯿظﻮﻟا ﻰﻤﺴﻤﻟا
Company Seal ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﻢﺘﺧ
Signature ﻊﯿﻗﻮﺘﻟا
