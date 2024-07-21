CMP/JUL/2024/0015

نﻼﻋإ

Announcement

Date

21/07/2024

ﺦﯾرﺎﺗﻟا

Company Name

.ب.م.ش ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣ

ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا مﺳإ

GFH Financial Group B.S.C.

Trading Code

GFH

لوادﺗﻟا زﻣر

Subject

ﺔﻟوﯾﺳﻟا رﻓوﻣو قوﺳﻟا ﻊﻧﺎﺻ نﯾﯾﻌﺗ

عوﺿوﻣﻟا

Appointment of Market Maker and Liquidity Provider

فإ ﻲﺟ مﮭﺳﻷ قوﺳﻟا ﻊﻧﺎﺻ نﯾﯾﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ 2023 سرﺎﻣ 26 ﺦﯾرﺎﺗﺑ نﯾﻣھﺎﺳﻣﻟا ﺔﻘﻓاوﻣ ﻰﻟإ ةرﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑ

ﻰﻠﻋ تﻠﺻﺣ دﻗ ﺎﮭﻧأ قاوﺳﻷاو ﺎﮭﯾﻣھﺎﺳﻣﻟ نﻠﻌﺗ نأ ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣ دوﺗ ، شﺗإ

ﻲﻓ ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣ مﮭﺳﻷ قوﺳ ﻊﻧﺎﺻﻛ وﻛﯾﺳ نﯾﯾﻌﺗﻟ ﺔﻣزﻼﻟا ﺔﯾﺑﺎﻗرﻟا تﺎﻘﻓاوﻣﻟا

قاروﻸﻟ ﻲﺑظوﺑأ قوﺳو ﻲﻟﺎﻣﻟا ﻲﺑد قوﺳ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻟوﯾﺳ رﻓوﻣﻛ لﺎﺗﯾﺑﺎﻛ ما شﺗا ﻲﺑ و نﯾرﺣﺑﻟا ﺔﺻروﺑ

.2024 وﯾﻟوﯾ 22 ﺦﯾرﺎﺗ نﻣ مﮭﺗﺎطﺎﺷﻧﺑ ءدﺑﻟا مﺗﯾﺳ كﻟذﺑو ،ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا

.ﺔﯾﺑﺎﻗرﻟا تﺎﮭﺟﻟا نﻣ ﺔﻘﺑﺳﻣ ﺔﻘﻓاوﻣﻟ ﻊﺿﺧﯾﺳ دﯾدﻣﺗ يأو 2025 وﯾﻟوﯾ 11 ﻰﺗﺣ ﺔﯾرﺎﺳ ﺔﻘﻓاوﻣﻟا هذھ

ﻲﻋﺎﻣﺟ لﻛﺷﺑ لﺎﺗﯾﺑﺎﻛ ما شﺗا ﻲﺑ و وﻛﯾﺳﻟ نﻛﻣﯾ ،يزﻛرﻣﻟا نﯾرﺣﺑﻟا فرﺻﻣ ﺢﺋاوﻟ ﻊﻣ ﺎﯾﺷﺎﻣﺗوً

.ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣﻟ ةردﺻﻣﻟا مﮭﺳﻷا ﻲﻟﺎﻣﺟإ نﻣ %3 نﻋ دﯾزﯾ ﻻ ﺎﻣ كﻼﺗﻣا

With Reference to the shareholders' approval on 26th March 2023 on the

Information

appointment of Market Maker for GFH shares, GFH Financial Group would

ﺔﻣوﻠﻌﻣﻟا

like to announce to its shareholders and the markets that it has received

the required regulatory approvals to appoint SICO as Market Maker for

GFH's shares listed on Bahrain Bourse ("BHB") and BHM Capital as Liquidity

Provider for the shares listed in Dubai Financial Market ("DFM") and Abu

Dhabi Securities Exchange ("ADX"). SICO and BHM Capital will commence

their activities starting from 22nd July 2024.

The approval is valid until 11th July 2025 and any extension will be subject

to prior regulatory approvals. In line with Central Bank of Bahrain's

regulations, SICO and BHM Capital can collectively hold no more than 3%

from the total issued shares of GFH.

Name

Mariam Jowhary

يﺮھﻮﺟ ﻢﯾﺮﻣ

ﻢﺳﻹا

Title

Head of Compliance & AML

لاﻮﻣﻻا ﻞﺴﻏ ﺔﺤﻓﺎﻜﻣو ماﺰﺘﻟﻹا ﺲﯿﺋر

ﻲﻔﯿظﻮﻟا ﻰﻤﺴﻤﻟا

Company Seal ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﻢﺘﺧ

Signature ﻊﯿﻗﻮﺘﻟا

