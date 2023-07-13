CMP/JUL/2023/0006
نﻼﻋإ
Announcement
Date
12/07/2023
ﺦﯾرﺎﺗﻟا
Company Name
.ب.م.ش ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣ
ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا مﺳإ
GFH Financial Group B.S.C.
Trading Code
GFH
لوادﺗﻟا زﻣر
Subject
ﺖﯾﻮﻜﻟا ﺔﺻرﻮﺑ ﻲﻓ ﺔﯿﻟﺎﻤﻟا ﺶﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ ﻢﮭﺳأ لواﺪﺗ
عوﺿوﻣﻟا
GFH Financial Group's Share Trades in Boursa Kuwait
حﺎﺼﻓﻹا)ﺮﺷﺎﻌﻟا بﺎﺘﻜﻟا ﻦﻣ 4-5 ةدﺎﻤﻟا ﺺﻨﺑ ﻻﺎﻤﻋإو ﺖﯾﻮﻜﻟا ﺔﺻرﻮﺑ تﺎﮭﯿﺟﻮﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ءﺎﻨﺑ
لﺎﻤﻟا قاﻮﺳأ ﺔﺌﯿھ ءﺎﺸﻧإ نﺄﺸﺑ 2010 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ 7 ﻢﻗر نﻮﻧﺎﻘﻠﻟ ﺔﯾﺬﯿﻔﻨﺘﻟا ﺔﺤﺋﻼﻟا ﻦﻣ (ﺔﯿﻓﺎﻔﺸﻟاو
ﺔﯿﻟﺎﻤﻟا ﺶﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ دﻮﺗ .ﮫﺗﻼﯾﺪﻌﺗو ﺔﯿﻟﺎﻤﻟا قاروﻷا ﺔﻄﺸﻧأ ﻢﯿﻈﻨﺗو (ﺖﯾﻮﻜﻟا)
ً
ﺎﮭﻧﺄﺷ ﻦﻣ اﺮﺧﺆﻣ ﺖﺛﺪﺣ تارﻮﻄﺗ يأ كﺎﻨھ ﻦﻜﺗ ﻢﻟ ﮫﻧﺄﺑ قاﻮﺳﻷاو ﻦﯿﻤھﺎﺴﻤﻟا ةدﺎﺴﻟا مﻼﻋإ
ﻖﻓاﻮﻤﻟا ءﺎﻌﺑرﻷا مﻮﯾ ﺖﯾﻮﻜﻟا ﺔﺻرﻮﺑ ﻲﻓ ﺎﮭﻤﮭﺳﻷ يدﺎﻋ ﺮﯿﻐﻟا لواﺪﺘﻟا ﻢﺠﺣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺮﯿﺛﺄﺘﻟا
.ﺎﻘﺒﺴﻣ ﮫﻨﻋ حﺎﺼﻓﻹا ﻢﺗﺎﻣ فﻼﺨﺑ 2023 ﻮﯿﻟﻮﯾ 12
Information
In line with the instruction
received from Boursa Kuwait and
ﺔﻣوﻠﻌﻣﻟا
pursuant to the provisions of Article 4-5 of Module 10 (Disclosures
and Transparency) of the Capital Markets Authority (Kuwait)
Executive Regulations of Law No. 7 of 2010. GFH would like to
inform its shareholders and the markets that there is no recent
development which may have triggered the unusual trading of its
shares in Boursa Kuwait on Wednesday, 12th July 2023, other than
what has been previously disclosed.
Name
Mariam Jowhary
يﺮﻫﻮﺟ ﻢ��ﻣ
ﻢﺳﻹا
فت
ف
Title
Head of Compliance & AML
لاﻮﻣﻻا ﻞﺴﻏ ﺔﺤﻓﺎكﻣو ما�ﻟﻹا ﺲ�ﺋر
��ﻇﻮﻟا �ﺴﻤﻟا
ش
ي
Signature ﻊﻴﻗﻮﺘﻟا
Company Seal ﺔﻛ�ﻟا ﻢﺘﺧ
