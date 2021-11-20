Log in
    GFH   BH000A0CAQK6

GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC

(GFH)
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange - 11/18
0.101 KWD   0.00%
11/20GFH FINANCIAL BSC : Notification from the company
PU
11/20GFH FINANCIAL BSC : تنويه من الشركة
PU
11/15GFH FINANCIAL BSC : خبر صحفي
PU
GFH Financial BSC : تنويه من الشركة

11/20/2021 | 11:54pm EST
CMP/NOV/2021/0021

نلاعإ

Announcement

Date

18/11/2021

خيراتلا

Company Name

.ب.م.ش ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم

ةكرشلا مسإ

GFH Financial Group B.S.C.

Trading Code

GFH

لوادتلا زمر

نم ثلاثلا عبرلل ةيلاملا تانايبلل ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجمل ينورتكللإا ثبلا جئاتن

Subject

2021 ماع

عوضوملا

Results of GFH Financial Group's Webcast for the Third Quarter of

2021 Financials

2021 ربمفون 11 خيراتب ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم نم رداصلا حاصفلإا ىلا ةراشلإاب

رسي ،ةعومجملل ينورتكللإا ثبلا روضحل نيرمثتسملاو نيمهاسملا

ةوعدب قلعتملا

موي تنرتنلاا ىلع اهثب مت يتلا ةودنلا حاجن نع قاوسلأاو نيمهاسملا غلبت نأ ةعومجملا

ً

قفاوملا نينثلاا

.نيرحبلا ةكلمم تيقوتب ارهظ 1:00 ةعاسلا مامت يف 2021 ربمفون 15

.ةودنلا رضحم صن ىلا ةفاضلإاب يميدقتلا ضرعلا مكل قفرم

Further to GFH's market notification dated 11th November 2021 on

Information

ةمولعملا

the subject, GFH is pleased to inform its shareholders and the

markets about the successful live webcast session which was

broadcasted online on Monday, 15th November 2021, at 1:00 p.m.

Kingdom of Bahrain time.

Attached herein is the presentation discussed during the session and the transcript of the live webcast.

Name

Mariam Jowhary

يرهوج ميرم

مسلإا

Title

Head of Compliance & AML

لاوملاا لسغ ةحفاكمو مازتللإا سيئر

يفيظولا ىمسملا

Company Seal ةكرشلا متخ

Signature عيقوتلا

GFH Financial Group

9M/Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation

15 November 2021

Importance Notice and Forward-Looking Statements

Important notice

The information set out in this presentation and subsequent webcast does not constitute a public offer for the purposes of any applicable law or an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to purchase any securities or other financial instruments or any recommendation in respect of such securities or instruments.

Forward-looking statements

This presentation and subsequent webcast may contain projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, opinions, prospects, results, returns and forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, capital position and business of the Group (together, "Forward-Looking Statements"). Any such Forward-Looking Statements are not a reliable indicator of future performance, as they may involve significant assumptions and subjective judgments, which may or may not prove to be correct, and there can be no assurance that any of the matters set out in Forward-Looking Statements are attainable, will actually occur or will be realized or are complete or accurate. Forward-Looking Statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain and generally based on stated or implied assumptions. The assumptions may prove to be incorrect and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of the Group. Actual achievements, results, performance or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those stated, implied and/or reflected in any Forward-Looking Statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors (including without limitation those which are referable to general market conditions or regulatory changes). Any such Forward-Looking Statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of the Group at the date the statements are made, and the Group does not assume, and hereby disclaims, any obligation or duty to update them if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change. For these reasons, recipients should not place reliance on, and are cautioned about relying on, any Forward-Looking Statements.

GFH Earnings Presentation - 9M/Q3 2021

Nine months profit to shareholders up 160%, Annualised ROE at 8.5%

Solid profitability

  • Net profit attributable to shareholders was US$60.3 million for 9M 2021 compared with US$23.17 million in 9M 2020, an increase of 160.4%.
  • Net profit attributable to shareholders of US$23.3 million for Q3 2021 up 187.3% when compared with US$8.11 million for Q3 2020

Strong and steady business income

  • Net profit margin for Q3 2021 at 26%, best in the post pandemic era
  • Annualised ROE at 8.5% and EBITDA margins for Q3 2021 at 65%
  • Investment banking business back to pre-pandemic levels with 6 deals placed in nine months with a strong pipeline
  • Higher contribution from a cleaner KHCB
  • Underlying expenses stable

26%

23%

18% 18%

13%

7%

Q1 20

Q2 20

Q3 20

Q1 21

Q2 21

Q3 21

Net profit Margin

Growing balance sheet with resilient asset quality

  • Total assets have grown from USD 6.6bn in December 2020 to USD 7.4bn in September 2021, increase of 12%
  • Net debt to equity ratio at 2.8x, higher fund flows at lower rates

Strong capital and liquidity

  • Capital adequacy ratio stable at 13.15%
  • Treasury portfolio increased by 50% to USD 2.7 bn

GFH Earnings Presentation - 9M/Q3 2021

3

Performance compared to previous year

2021 2020

Shareholders profit (Q3)

23.3m

8.1m

186%

Consolidated profit (Q3)

24.1m

9.9m

143%

Total income (Q3)

89.6m

67.6m

33%

Operating expenses (Q3)

26.9m

22.8m

18%

Finance expenses (Q3)

34.9m

34.2m

2%

Consolidated profit (YTD)

68.3m

30.3m

125%

Shareholders profit (YTD)

60.3m

23.2m

160%

Total income (YTD)

270.6m

214.1m

26%

Operating expenses (YTD)

86.6m

80.5m

8%

Finance expenses (YTD)

98.3m

101.2m

-3%

Total assets (Sep v Dec)

7.4bn

6.6bn

12%

Total liabilities (Sep v Dec)

6.2bn

5.4bn

15%

Shareholders' equity (Sep v Dec)

0.97bn

0.91bn

7%

Return on Equity (YoY)

6.2%

3.5%

EPS (US cents)

1.78

0.69

60,340

YTD increase by 160%

Q3 increase by 186%

23,167

20,922

23,296

16,122

9,972

8,113

5,082

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

YTD 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

YTD 2021

Shareholders' Profit

GFH Earnings Presentation - 9M/Q3 2021

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GFH Financial Group BSC published this content on 21 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 04:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
