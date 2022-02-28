GFH Financial BSC : دعوة الجمعية العمومية 02/28/2022 | 12:22am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CMP/FEB/2022/0026 26/02/2022 ةيلاملا شتإ فإ ج ةعومجمل ةيداعلا يغلاور ةيداعلا ةماعلا ةيعمجلا عامتجإ ي روضحل ماركلا ةعومجملا يمهاسم ةوعد )44136 مقر يراجت لجس( ب.م.ش ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم /ةرادإ سلجم رسي موي حابص نم رشع ةيداحلا ةعاسلا مامت يف ــ ىلاعت الله ةئيشمب ــ امهدقع ررقملا ةيداع ريغلاو ةيداعلا ةماعلا ةيعمجلا عامتجا لامعلأا لودج يف رظنلل كلذو ةثيدحلا ةيئرملا لاصتلاا لئاسو ربع م2022 سرام 20 قفاوملا ،ةيرجـه 1443 نابعش 17 دحلأا ةيرجه 1443 نابعش 24 دحلأا موي الله ةئيشمب يناثلا عامتجلاا نوكيسف ،ينوناقلا باصنلا لامتكا مدع لاح يفو ،هنايب يلاتلا 3 قفاوملا ةيرجه 1443 ناضمر نم 2 دحلأا موي رملأا ىضتقا اذإ ثلاثلا عامتجلاا دقعني نأ ىلع ،م2022 سرام 27 قفاوملا :نامزلا سفن يف م2022 ليربأ :ةيداعلا ةماعلا ةيعمجلا لامعأ لودج .م2021 ربوتكأ 14 خيراتب دقعنملاو قباسلا ةيداعلا ةماعلا ةيعمجلا عامتجا رضحم ىلع ةقداصملا -1 .هيلع ةقداصملاو م2021 ربمسيد 31 يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلل ةعومجملا لامعأ نع ةرادلإا سلجم ريرقت ةشقانم -2 .م2021 ربمسيد 31 يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلل ةعومجملا لامعأ يف قيقدتلا نع ةيعرشلا ةباقرلا ةئيه ريرقت ىلإ عامتسلإا -3 .م2021 ربمسيد 31 يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلا نع نييجراخلا تاباسحلا يبقارم ريرقت ىلإ عامتسلإا -4 .اهيلع ةقداصملاو م2021 ربمسيد 31 يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلل ةدحوملا ةيلاملا تانايبلا ةشقانم -5 :يلاتلا وحنلا ىلع م 2021 ماعلا حابرأ يفاص صيصختب ةرادلإا سلجم ةيصوت ىلع ةقفاوملا -6 .ينوناقلا يطايتحلاا ىلإ يكيرمأ رلاود 8,422,000 غلبم ليحرت ∙ .ةاكزلا قودنصو يندملا عمتجملا تاسسؤمو ريخلا لامعلأ يكيرمأ رلاود 1,483,000 غلبم دامتعا ∙ . اقبتسم حابررك يكيرمأ رلاود 14,319,000 غلبم ليحرت ∙ يأ مهسلل ةيمسلأا ةميقلا نم %4.57 ةبسنب ،ةنيزخلا مهسأ ءانثتسإب ،ةيداعلا مهسلأا ةفاك نع ةيدقن حابرأ عيزوت ∙ نويلم 45 هعومجم ام( يتارامإ مهرد 0.0444 / ينيرحب رانيد 0.004562 / يكيرمأ رلاود 0.0121 لداعي ام .)يكيرمأ رلاود ∙ 66.71 لك نع دحاو مهس عقاوب مهسلل ةيمسلإا ةميقلا نم %1.5 ةبسنب ،ةيداعلا مهسلأا ةفاك نع ةحنم مهسأ عيزوت .يكيرمأ رلاود نويلم 15 لداعي ام مهس 56,603,774 يأ ةعومجملا مهسأ نم مهاسملا هكلتمي مهس عضاخ ةرادلإا سلجم ءاضعلأ ةرفاكمك يكيرمأ رلاود نويلم 3.6 غلبم دامتعاب ةرادلإا سلجم ةيصوت ىلع ةقفاوملا -7 .ةحايسلاو ةراجتلاو ةعانصلا ةرازو ةقفاومل تابلطتمب ةعومجملا مازتلاو تآفاكملا ةلماش م2021 ربمسيد 31 يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلل ةمكوحلا ريرقت ةشقانم -8 .هيلع ةقداصملاو يزكرملا نيرحبلا فرصمو ةحايسلاو ةراجتلاو ةعانصلا ةرازو نع ةرداصلا ةمكوحلا يف نييسيئر نيمهاسم عم وأ ةقلاع تاذ فارطأ يأ عم ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلا للاخ ترج يتلا تايلمعلا نع غيلبتلا -9 ريرقت يف نيبم وه امك اهيلع ةقداصملاو 2021 ماعل ةيلاملا تانايبلا نم 25 مقر حيضوت يف نيبم وه امك ةعومجملا تاكرشلا نوناق نم )189( ةداملا عم ًايشامت ةيلاملا تانايبلا تاحاضياو ةيعمجلا ىلع ضورعملا ةرادلإا سلجم .ينيرحبلا ربمسيد 31 يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلا نع مهتافرصتب قلعتي ام لك نع ةيلوؤسملا نم ةرادلإا سلجم ءاضعأ ةمذ ءاربإ -10 .م2021 ضيوفتو ،م2022 ربمسيد 31 يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلل ةعومجملا تاباسح يققدم نييعت ةداعإ/نييعت ىلع ةقفاوملا -11 .)يزكرملا نيرحبلا فرصم ةقفاوم ىلع لوصحلا ةطيرش( مهباعتأ ديدحتب ةرادلإا سلجم ديدحتو )م2026 - م2022( ةمداقلا تاونس سمخلل ةيعرشلا ةباقرلا ةئيه ءاضعأ نييعت ةداعإ /نييعت ىلع ةقفاوملا -12 .مهتاصصخمو مهتآفاكم ءايفولأا نيمهاسملا تائفل زفاوحو تآفاكم ميدقت ىلا فدهي يذلاو نيمهاسملاب صاخلا ءلاولا جمانرب ىلع علاطلإا -13 ىلع لوصحلا دعب كلذو ،اهيمهاسمو ةعومجملا ةعفنم يف بصي امب ةرادلإا سلجم اهددحيس يتلا طورشلا بسح .ةيباقرلا تاهجلا نم ةمزلالا تاقفاوملا لوصحلا دعب )"لوادت"( ةيدوعسلا ةيلاملا قوسلا يف ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم مهسل ددعتملا جاردلاا ىلع ةقفاوملا -14 ةيلمع مامتإو ذيفنتل ةمزلالا تايحلاصلا عيمجب ةرادلإا سلجم ضيوفتو ،ةيباقرلا تاهجلا نم ةمزلالا تاقفاوملا ىلع امب ،قوسلا يف مهسلا جاردلإ ةبولطم تادهعت وأ حيراصت وأ قئاثو يأ رادصإو ةيدوعسلا ةيلاملا قوسلا يف جاردلإا .مهسلل جاردلاا رعس ديدحت ةيحلاص كلذ يف ىلع لوصحلا دعب ةيلاملا قارولأل يبظوبأ قوس يف ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم مهسل ددعتملا جاردلاا ىلع ةقفاوملا -15 جاردلإا ةيلمع مامتإو ذيفنتل ةمزلالا تايحلاصلا عيمجب ةرادلإا سلجم ضيوفتو ،ةيباقرلا تاهجلا نم ةمزلالا تاقفاوملا يف امب ،قوسلا يف مهسلا جاردلإ ةبولطم تادهعت وأ حيراصت وأ قئاثو يأ رادصإو ةيلاملا قارولأل يبظوبأ قوس يف .مهسلل جاردلاا رعس ديدحت كلذ دعب ةيلاحلا هترود يف ةعومجملا ةرادإ سلجم يف لقتسم لمكم وضعك يبتكلا شيورد ديسلا نييعت ىلع ةقداصملا. -16 .يزكرملا نيرحبلا فرصم ةقفاوم ىلع لوصحلا .ةيراجتلا تاكرشلا نوناق نم )207( ةداملل ًاقبط لامعأ نم دجتسي ام -17 :ةيداع ريغلا ةماعلا ةيعمجلا لامعأ لودج .م2021 ربوتكأ 14 خيراتب دقعنملاو قباسلا ةيداعلا ريغ ةيمومعلا ةيعمجلا عامتجا رضحم ىلع ةقداصملا -1 مقر نوناقب موسرملا تابلطتم عم قفاوتيل ةعومجملل يساسلأا ماظنلاو سيسرتلا دقع دونب ضعب ليدعت ىلع ةقفاوملا -2 ةيراجتلا تاكرشلا نوناق ماكحا ضعب ليدعتب صاخلاو 2021 ةنسل )20( مقر نوناقب موسرملاو ،2020 ةنسل )28( يرازولا رارقلاو ،2021 ةنسل )64( ،)63( مقر ةيرازولا تارارقلاو ،2001 ةنسل )21( مقر نوناقب موسرملاب رداصلا ً .يزكرملا نيرحبلا فرصم ةقفاومل اعضاخ كلذو 2022 ةنسل )3( مقر رلاود 1,015,637,367 ىلا يكيرمأ رلاود 1,000,637,367 غلبم نم ةكرشلا لام سأر ةدايز ىلع ةقفاوملا -3 ةغلابلا ةحنملا مهسأ ةفاضإ نع جتانلاو ،مهس 3,832,593,838 ىلا مهس 3,775,990,064 نم يأ ،يكيرمأ .يزكرملا نيرحبلا فرصم ةقفاومل اعضاخ ،ةيمومعلا ةيعمجلا تارارق ىلع ءانب كلذو امهس 56,603,774 عيقوتلاو ، لاعأ درو ام ذيفنتل ةمزلالا تاءارجلإا ةفاك ذاختا يف هنع بوني نم وأ يذيفنتلا سيئرلا ضيوفت ىلع ةقفاوملا -4 .نيرحبلا ةكلممب لدعلا بتاك مامأ نيمهاسملا نع ةباينلاب ةعومجملل يساسلأا ماظنلاو سيسرتلا ةقيثو ليدعت ىلع Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings of GFH Financial Group The Board of Directors of GFH Financial Group B.S.C. (the "Group") is pleased to invite the esteemed shareholders of the Group to attend the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings to be held on Sunday 20th March, 2022, at 11.00am via video conferencing to review the following agenda. If the required legal quorum is not available, a second meeting will be held on Sunday 27th March 2022, or a third meeting, if required, will be held on Sunday 3rd April 2022, at the same time: Agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting: To approve the minutes of the previous Ordinary General Meeting held on 14 th October 2021. To discuss and approve the Board of Directors' report on the Group's business activities for the year ended 31 December 2021. To read the Sharia Supervisory Board's report on the Group's business activities for the year ended 31

December 2021. To read the external auditor's report on the financial year ended 31 December 2021. To discuss and approve the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2021. To approve the Board of Directors' recommendation to allocate the net profit of the year 2021 as follows: To carry forward an amount of US$8,422,000 to the statutory reserve.

To allocate an amount of US$1,483,000 for charity, civil society institutions and Zakat fund.

To transfer an amount of US$ 14,319,000 to retained earnings.

To distribute cash dividends of 4.57% of the nominal value of all the ordinary shares, save for treasury shares, (US$0.0231 per share, BD0.004562, UAE dirhams 0.0444), at a total amount of US$45,000,000.

To distribute bonus shares of 1.5% of the nominal value of all the ordinary shares (one share per each 66.71 shares owned by the shareholders, totaling 56,603,774 shares (equal to US$15 million). To approve the Board's recommendation to allocate an amount of US$3.6 million as remuneration for members of the Board of Directors, subject to Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism's approval. To discuss and approve the corporate governance report for the financial year ended 31 December 2021, including the remuneration and the Group's compliance with all the governance requirements issued from the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism and the Central Bank of Bahrain. Disclosing any transactions concluded during the ended year with any related parties or major shareholders of the Group, as indicated in Note 25 of the financial statements for the year 2021 and the Board of Directors' Report, pursuant to the provisions of Article (189) of Bahrain's Commercial

Companies Law. To release the members of the Board from liability in respect of their acts for the financial year ended 31 December 2021. To approve the appointment/reappointment of the external auditors of the Group for the year ended

31 December 2022 and authorize the Board of Directors to fix their fees, subject to obtaining the CBB's approval. To approve the appointment/reappointment of the Shari'a Supervisory Board for the next five years

(2022-2026) and to fix their remuneration and allowances. Review the loyalty program for shareholders, which aims to provide rewards and incentives to categories of loyal shareholders according to the conditions to be determined by the Board of Directors for the benefit of the Group and its shareholders, after obtaining the necessary approvals from the regulatory authorities. To approve the cross listing of GFH Financial Group's shares in the Saudi Stock Exchange ("Tadawul") after obtaining the necessary approvals from the regulatory authorities and delegating to the Board of Directors all the required powers to implement and complete the listing process in the Saudi Stock Exchange and issuing any documentation, authorizations or undertakings required to list the share in the market including the authority to determine the listing price for the share. To approve the cross listing of GFH Financial Group's shares in Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange after obtaining the necessary approvals from the regulatory authorities and delegating to the Board of Directors all the required powers to implement and complete the listing process in Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and issuing any documentation, authorizations or undertakings required to list the share in the market including the authority to determine the listing price for the share. To approve the appointment of Mr. Darwish Al Ketbi as a complementary independent director of the Group's Board of Directors in its current term after obtaining the approval of the Central Bank of Bahrain Any recent issues as per Article (207) of the Commercial Companies Law. Agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting: To approve the minutes of the previous meeting held on 14 th October, 2021. To approve the amendment to some of the Articles of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Group to be in compliance with the provisions of Legislative Decree No. (28) of 2020, Legislative Decree No. (21) of 2001, with respect to the amendment of some provisions of the Commercial Companies Law issued by Legislative Decree No. (21) of 2001, Ministerial Resolutions No. (63), (64) of 2021, and No. (3) of 2022, subject to Central Bank of Bahrain approval. To approve the increase of the Bank's capital from US$ 1,000,637,367 to US$ 1,015,637,367, that is from 3,775,990,064 shares to 3,832,593,838 shares as a result of adding 56,603,774 bonus shares as per the resolutions of the general assembly, subject to the Central Bank of Bahrain's approval. To authorize the CEO or any person acting on his behalf to take all the necessary actions to implement the above, sign the amended Memo and Articles of Association of the Group with the Notary Public in the Kingdom of Bahrain on behalf of the shareholders. Name Mariam Jowhary يرهوج ميرم مسلإا Title Head of Compliance & AML ز فيظولا مىسملا لاوملاا لسغ ةحفاكمو ماتللإا سيئر ي ر Signature عيقوتلا Company Seal ةكشلا متخ ةوعد م٢٠٢1 ربمسيد 31 يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلل ةيداعلا ريغو ةيداعلا ةماعلا ةيعمجلا عامتجا ةيداعلا ريغو ةيداعلا ةماعلا ةيعمجلا عامتجا روضحل ماركلا ةكرشلا يمهاسم ةوعد )44136 مقر يراجت لجس( ب.م.ش ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم /ةرادإ سلجم رسي ةيئرملا لاصتلاا لئاسو ربع م2022 سرام 20 قفاوملا ،ةيرجـه 1443 نابعش 17 دحلأا موي حابص نم رشع ةيداحلا ةعاسلا مامت يف ــ ىلاعت هللا ةئيشمب اهدقع ررقملا ةيرجه 1443 نابعش 24 دحلأا موي هللا ةئيشمب يناثلا عامتجلاا نوكيسف ،ينوناقلا باصنلا لامتكا مدع لاح يفو ،هنايب يلاتلا لامعلأا لودج يف رظنلل كلذو ةثيدحلا ــ :نامزلا سفن يف م2022 ليربأ 3 قفاوملا ةيرجه 1443 ناضمر نم 2 دحلأا موي رملأا ىضتقا اذإ ثلاثلا عامتجلاا دقعني نأ ىلع ،م2022 سرام 27 قفاوملا :ةيداعلا ةماعلا ةيعمجلا لامعأ لودـــــج م2021 ربوتكأ 14 خيراتب دقعنملاو قباسلا ةيداعلا ةماعلا ةيعمجلا عامتجا رضحم ىلع ةقداصملا .1 .هيلع ةقداصملاو م2021 ربمسيد 31 يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلل ةعومجملا لامعأ نع ةرادلإا سلجم ريرقت ةشقانم .2 .م2021 ربمسيد 31 يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلل ةعومجملا لامعأ يف قيقدتلا نع ةيعرشلا ةباقرلا ةئيه ريرقت ىلإ عامتسلإا .3 .م2021 ربمسيد 31 يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلا نع نييجراخلا تاباسحلا يبقارم ريرقت ىلإ عامتسلإا .4 .اهيلع ةقداصملاو م2021 ربمسيد 31 يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلل ةدحوملا ةيلاملا تانايبلا ةشقانم .5 :يلاتلا وحنلا ىلع م2021 ماعلا حابرأ يفاص صيصختب ةرادلإا سلجم ةيصوت ىلع ةقفاوملا .6 .ينوناقلا يطايتحلاا ىلإ يكيرمأ رلاود 8,422,000 غلبم ليحرت• .ةاكزلا قودنصو يندملا عمتجملا تاسسؤمو ريخلا لامعلأ يكيرمأ رلاود 1,483,000 غلبم دامتعا• .هاقبتسم حابرأك يكيرمأ رلاود 14,319,000 غلبم ليحرت• / يكيرمأ رلاود 0.0121 لداعي ام يأ مهسلل ةيمسلأا ةميقلا نم %4.57 ةبسنب ،ةنيزخلا مهسأ ءانثتسإب ،ةيداعلا مهسلأا ةفاك نع ةيدقن حابرأ عيزوت• .)يكيرمأ رلاود نويلم 45 هعومجم ام( يتارامإ مهرد 0.0444 / ينيرحب رانيد 0.004562 نم مهاسملا هكلتمي مهس 66.71 لك نع دحاو مهس عقاوب مهسلل ةيمسلإا ةميقلا نم %1.5 ةبسنب ،ةيداعلا مهسلأا ةفاك نع ةحنم مهسأ عيزوت• .يكيرمأ رلاود نويلم 15 لداعي ام مهس 56,603,774 يأ ةعومجملا مهسأ خيراتلا ثدحلا ٢٠٢٢ سرام ٢٨ حابرلأا قاقحتسلا لوادت موي رخآ (قاقحتسلاا موي مهسلأا لجس يف مهاسملا مسا دييقت متيل ،حابرلأا قاقحتسلا لوادت موي رخآ) ٢٠٢٢ سرام ٢٩ قاقحتسا نودب مهسلا لوادت خيرات (حابرلأل قاقحتسا نودب لوادت موي لوأ) ٢٠٢٢ سرام 30 يلاملا يبد قوسو نيرحبلا ةصروب يف ةجردملا مهسلأل قاقحتسلاا موي (حابرلأا ىلع لوصحلا يف قحلا مهل خيراتلا اذه يف مهسلأا لجس يف مهئامسأ ديقملا نومهاسملا) ٢٠٢٢ سرام 31 تيوكلا ةصروب يف قاقحتسلاا موي (حابرلأا ىلع لوصحلا يف قحلا مهل خيراتلا اذه يف مهسلأا لجس يف مهئامسأ ديقملا نومهاسملا) ٢٠٢٢ ليربأ 13 عفدلا موي (نيقحتسملا نيمهاسملا ىلع حابرلأا عيزوت هيف متيس يذلا مويلا) ةراجتلاو ةعانصلا ةرازو ةقفاومل عضاخ ةرادلإا سلجم ءاضعلأ ةأفاكمك يكيرمأ رلاود نويلم3.6 غلبم دامتعاب ةرادلإا سلجم ةيصوت ىلع ةقفاوملا .٧ .ةحايسلاو .٨ ةرازو نع ةرداصلا ةمكوحلا تابلطتمب ةعومجملا مازتلاو تآفاكملا ةلماش م2021 ربمسيد 31 يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلل ةمكوحلا ريرقت ةشقانم .هيلع ةقداصملاو يزكرملا نيرحبلا فرصمو ةحايسلاو ةراجتلاو ةعانصلا .٩ يف نيبم وه امك ةعومجملا يف نييسيئر نيمهاسم عم وأ ةقلاع تاذ فارطأ يأ عم ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلا للاخ ترج يتلا تايلمعلا نع غيلبتلا تانايبلا تاحاضياو ةيعمجلا ىلع ضورعملا ةرادلإا سلجم ريرقت يف نيبم وه امك اهيلع ةقداصملاو 2021 ماعل ةيلاملا تانايبلا نم 25 مقر حيضوت ً .ينيرحبلا تاكرشلا نوناق نم )189( ةداملا عم ايشامت ةيلاملا .١٠ .م2021 ربمسيد 31 يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلا نع مهتافرصتب قلعتي ام لك نع ةيلوؤسملا نم ةرادلإا سلجم ءاضعأ ةمذ ءاربإ ديدحتب ةرادلإا سلجم ضيوفتو ،م2022 ربمسيد 31 يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلل ةعومجملا تاباسح يققدم نييعت ةداعإ/نييعت ىلع ةقفاوملا .١١ .)يزكرملا نيرحبلا فرصم ةقفاوم ىلع لوصحلا ةطيرش( مهباعتأ .١٢ مهتاصصخمو مهتآفاكم ديدحتو )م2026 - م2022( ةمداقلا تاونس سمخلل ةيعرشلا ةباقرلا ةئيه ءاضعأ نييعت ةداعإ /نييعت ىلع ةقفاوملا اهددحيس يتلا طورشلا بسح ءايفولأا نيمهاسملا تائفل زفاوحو تآفاكم ميدقت ىلا فدهي يذلاو نيمهاسملاب صاخلا ءلاولا جمانرب ىلع علاطلإا .١٣ .ةيباقرلا تاهجلا نم ةمزلالا تاقفاوملا ىلع لوصحلا دعب كلذو ،اهيمهاسمو ةعومجملا ةعفنم يف بصي امب ةرادلإا سلجم .١٤ ةمزلالا تاقفاوملا ىلع لوصحلا دعب )»لوادت«( ةيدوعسلا ةيلاملا قوسلا يف ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم مهسل ددعتملا جاردلاا ىلع ةقفاوملا قئاثو يأ رادصإو ةيدوعسلا ةيلاملا قوسلا يف جاردلإا ةيلمع مامتإو ذيفنتل ةمزلالا تايحلاصلا عيمجب ةرادلإا سلجم ضيوفتو ،ةيباقرلا تاهجلا نم .مهسلل جاردلاا رعس ديدحت ةيحلاص كلذ يف امب ،قوسلا يف مهسلا جاردلإ ةبولطم تادهعت وأ حيراصت وأ .١٥ نم ةمزلالا تاقفاوملا ىلع لوصحلا دعب ةيلاملا قارولأل يبظوبأ قوس يف ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم مهسل ددعتملا جاردلاا ىلع ةقفاوملا قئاثو يأ رادصإو ةيلاملا قارولأل يبظوبأ قوس يف جاردلإا ةيلمع مامتإو ذيفنتل ةمزلالا تايحلاصلا عيمجب ةرادلإا سلجم ضيوفتو ،ةيباقرلا تاهجلا .مهسلل جاردلاا رعس ديدحت كلذ يف امب ،قوسلا يف مهسلا جاردلإ ةبولطم تادهعت وأ حيراصت وأ .١٦ فرصم ةقفاوم ىلع لوصحلا دعب ةيلاحلا هترود يف ةعومجملا ةرادإ سلجم يف لقتسم لمكم وضعك يبتكلا شيورد ديسلا نييعت ىلع ةقداصملا ً .يزكرملا نيرحبلا .١٧ .ةيراجتلا تاكرشلا نوناق نم )207( ةداملل اقبط لامعأ نم دجتسي ام :ةيداع ريغلا ةماعلا ةيعمجلا لامعأ لودـــــج .م2021 ربوتكأ 14 خيراتب دقعنملاو قباسلا ةيداعلا ريغ ةيمومعلا ةيعمجلا عامتجا رضحم ىلع ةقداصملا .1 نوناقب موسرملاو ،2020 ةنسل )28( مقر نوناقب موسرملا تابلطتم عم قفاوتيل ةعومجملل يساسلأا ماظنلاو سيسأتلا دقع دونب ضعب ليدعت ىلع ةقفاوملا .2 )64( ،)63( مقر ةيرازولا تارارقلاو ،2001 ةنسل )21( مقر نوناقب موسرملاب رداصلا ةيراجتلا تاكرشلا نوناق ماكحا ضعب ليدعتب صاخلاو 2021 ةنسل )20( مقر ً يزكرملا نيرحبلا فرصم ةقفاومل اعضاخ كلذو .2022 ةنسل )3( مقر يرازولا رارقلاو ،2021 ةنسل .3 ىلا مهس 3,775,990,064 نم يأ ،يكيرمأ رلاود 1,015,637,367 ىلا يكيرمأ رلاود 1,000,637,367 غلبم نم ةكرشلا لام سأر ةدايز ىلع ةقفاوملا نيرحبلا فرصم ةقفاومل اعضاخ ،ةيمومعلا ةيعمجلا تارارق ىلع ءانب كلذو امهس 56,603,774 ةغلابلا ةحنملا مهسأ ةفاضإ نع جتانلاو ،مهس 3,832,593,838 .يزكرملا .4 ماظنلاو سيسأتلا ةقيثو ليدعت ىلع عيقوتلاو ،هلاعأ درو ام ذيفنتل ةمزلالا تاءارجلإا ةفاك ذاختا يف هنع بوني نم وأ يذيفنتلا سيئرلا ضيوفت ىلع ةقفاوملا .نيرحبلا ةكلممب لدعلا بتاك مامأ نيمهاسملا نع ةباينلاب ةعومجملل يساسلأا يقيدصلا دمحم مساج ةرادلإا سلجم سيئر :نيمهاسملل ةماه ةظحلام - :ةلوهسو رسي لكب ةثيدحلا ةيئرملا لاصتلاا لئاسو ربع عامتجلاا مهلوخد نامضل كلذو ةيلاتلا تاميلعتلا عابتا ةرورض ىلإ ماركلا نيمهاسملا ةداسلا ةيانع هجون ةقاطب ىلا ةفاضلإاب ضيوفتلا يف هلثمي نم وأ مهاسملل ةحضاو رفسلا زاوج نم ةروص وأ ةيصخشلا ةقاطبلا نم ةروص عم ةيعمجلا روضح بلط لاسرإ • عم ةيعمجلا داقعنا دعوم نم لقلأا ىلع ةعاس 24 لبق كلذو رضاحلا ةفصو ةيوه نم ققحتلل كلذو agm@gfh.com ينورتكللإا ديربلا ىلع ضيوفتلا .روضحلا دوي نمل لاصتلاا مقرو ينورتكللاا ديربلا ناونع لاسرا ةاعارم • داقعنا دعوم لبق كلذو )ZOOM( يئرملا لصاوتلا ماظن طبارب روضحلا دوي نم ديوزت متي فوس ،ةبولطملا تامولعملاو تادنتسملا ةفاك ملاتسا دعب .ةروصلاو توصلا ةيصاخ دوجو طرتشي امك ،يللآا بساحلا وأ لاقنلا فتاهلا ىلع ناك ءاوس جمانربلا تيبثت هل ىنستيل ةيعمجلا ً ً • ربع عامتجلاا روضحل صخش يأ هنع ايطخ لكوي نأ وأ ايصخش روضحلا عامتجلاا دقع خيراتب ةكرشلل نيمهاسملا لجس يف همسا لجسم مهاسم يلأ قحي ةعومجملا يفظوم وأ ةرادلإا سلجم ءاضعأو سيئر ريغ نم ليكولا اذه نوكي نأ رابتعلاا نيعب ذخلأا عم هنع ةباين تيوصتلاو ةثيدحلا ةيئرملا لاصتلاا لئاسو • تيوصتلاو روضحلاب هلوخيّ مهاسملا نم ضيوفت باطخ ميدقت عامتجلاا رضحي يذلا ليكولا ىلع بجي ،)ةكرش( يونعم صخش مهاسملا ناك اذإ لاح يف ً ً ً .ليكوتلا عاديلإ ددحملا دعوملا ءاهتنا لبق مدقي نأو ةكرشلا متخب اموتخمو ةكرشلاب ضوفملا صخشلا نع ارداصو ايطخ ضيوفتلا نوكي نأ بجيو ،هنع • ،ددحملا دعوملا ءاهتنا لبق اهميلست نم دكأتلا عم ،هاندا هيلا راشم وه امك عامتجلاا دعوم نم لقلأا ىلع ةعاس 24 لبق )ليكوتلا ةقاطب( ليكوتلا عاديإ بجي .عامتجلاا ضارغلأ ةحلاص ريغ ربتعت ددحملا دعوملا ءاهتنا دعب مدقت يتلا ليكوتلا ةقاطب نأب هوننو iservice@gfh.com ينورتكللإا ديربلا وأ + 97317911380 مقر سكافلا وا ديربلا وأ كنبلا ىدل ديلاب - + 9752469457 مقر سكاف - تيوكلا ةلود - 22077 .ب.ص ةصاقملل ةيتيوكلا ةكرشلا :تيوكلا ةلود نم نيمهاسملل - + 97317212055 سكاف نيرحبلا ةكلمم - ةمانملا - 514 .ب.ص - .م.م.ذ ريش رتويبمك يفراك ةداسلا :ىرخلأا لودلا نم نيمهاسملل - + 97317538787 :يلاتلا مقرلا ىلع نيرمثتسملا تاقلاع مسقب لاصتلاا ىجري تاراسفتسا يلأ Invitation Ordinary & Extraordinary General Meeting for the financial year ended 31st December 2021 The Board of Directors of GFH Financial Group B.S.C. (Commercial Registration No. 44136) is pleased to invite the esteemed shareholders to attend the Ordinary & Extraordinary General Meeting of GFH Financial Group BSC, to be held on Sunday 20th March, 2022, at 11:00am via video conferencing to review the following agenda. If the required legal quorum is not available, a second meeting will be held on Sunday 27th March 2022, or a third meeting, if required, will be held on Sunday 3rd April 2022, at the same time. Agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting: 1. To approve the minutes of the previous meeting held on 14th October 2021. 2. To discuss and approve the Board of Directors' report on the Group's business activities for the year ended 31st December 2021. 3. To read the Sharia Supervisory Board's report on the Group's business activities for the year ended 31st December 2021. 4. To read the external auditor's report on the financial year ended 31st December 2021. 5. To discuss and approve the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31st December 2021. 6. To approve the Board of Directors' recommendation to allocate the net profit of the year 2021 as follows: a. To transfer an amount of US$8,422,000 to the statutory reserve. b. To allocate an amount of US$1,483,000 to charity activities, civil society organisations and Zakat Fund; c. To transfer an amount of US$ 14,319,000 to retained earnings; d. To distribute cash dividends of 4.57% of the nominal value of all the ordinary shares, save for treasury shares, (US$0.0231 per share, BD0.004562, UAE dirhams 0.0444), at a total amount of US$45,000,000. e. To distribute bonus shares of 1.5% of the nominal value of all the ordinary shares (one share per each 66.71 shares owned by the shareholders, totaling 56,603,774 shares (equal to US$15 million). Event Date Cum-Dividend Date 28th March 2022 (Last day of trading with entitlement to dividends) Ex-Dividends Date 29th March 2022 (First day of trading without entitlement to dividends) Record Date for shares listed on Bahrain Bourse and Dubai Financial Market 30th March 2022 (The day on which all shareholders whose names are on the share register will be entitled to dividends) Record Date for shares listed on Boursa Kuwait 31st March 2022 (The day on which all shareholders whose names are on the share register will be entitled to dividends) Payment Date 13th April 2022 (The day on which dividends will be paid to entitled shareholders) To approve the Board's recommendation to allocate an amount of US$3.6 million as remuneration for members of the Board of Directors, subject to Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism's approval. To discuss and approve the corporate governance report for the financial year ended 31 st December 2021, including the remuneration and the Group's compliance with all the governance requirements issued from the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism and the Central Bank of Bahrain. Disclosing any transactions concluded during the ended year with any related parties or major shareholders of the Group, as indicated in Note 25 of the financial statements for the year 2021 and the Board of Directors' Report, pursuant to the provisions of Article (189) of Bahrain's Commercial Companies Law. To release the members of the Board from liability in respect of their acts for the financial year ended 31 st December 2021. To approve the appointment/reappointment of the external auditors of the Group for the year ended 31 st December 2022 and authorize the Board of Directors to fix their fees, subject to obtaining the CBB's approval. To approve the appointment/reappointment of the Shari'a Supervisory Board for the next five years (2022-2026) and to fix their remuneration and allowances. Review the loyalty program for shareholders, which aims to provide rewards and incentives to categories of loyal shareholders according to the conditions to be determined by the Board of Directors for the benefit of the Group and its shareholders, after obtaining the necessary approvals from the regulatory authorities. To approve the cross listing of GFH Financial Group's shares in the Saudi Stock Exchange ("Tadawul") after obtaining the necessary approvals from the regulatory authorities and delegating to the Board of Directors all the required powers to implement and complete the listing process in the Saudi Stock Exchange and issuing any documentation, authorizations or undertakings required to list the share in the market including the authority to determine the listing price for the share. To approve the cross listing of GFH Financial Group's shares in Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange after obtaining the necessary approvals from the regulatory authorities and delegating to the Board of Directors all the required powers to implement and complete the listing process in Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and issuing any documentation, authorizations or undertakings required to list the share in the market including the authority to determine the listing price for the share. To approve the appointment of Mr. Darwish Al Ketbi as a complementary independent director of the Group's Board of Directors in its current term after obtaining the approval of the Central Bank of Bahrain. Any recent issues in accordance with Article (207) of the Commercial Companies Law. Agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting: To approve the minutes of the previous meeting held on 14 th October, 2021. To approve the amendment to some of the Articles of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Group to be in compliance with the provisions of Legislative Decree No. (28) of 2020, Legislative Decree No. (21) of 2001, with respect to the amendment of some provisions of the Commercial Companies Law issued by Legislative Decree No. (21) of 2001, Ministerial Resolutions No. (63), (64) of 2021, and No. (3) of 2022, subject to Central Bank of Bahrain approval. To approve the increase of the Bank's capital from US$ 1,000,637,367 to US$ 1,015,637,367, that is from 3,775,990,064 shares to 3,832,593,838 shares as a result of adding 56,603,774 bonus shares as per the resolutions of the general assembly, subject to the Central Bank of Bahrain's approval. To authorize the CEO or any person acting on his behalf to take all the necessary actions to implement the above, sign the amended Memo and Articles of Association of the Group with the Notary Public in the Kingdom of Bahrain on behalf of the shareholders. Jassim Mohamed Al Seddiqi Chairman of the Board of Directors Important Notice to shareholders: We hereby draw the attention of the honorable shareholders to the necessity of the following instructions in order to ensure smooth access to the meeting through the modern video communication means with ease:- Submitting the request to attend the general meeting with a clear copy of the identity card or a copy of the passport of the shareholder or their authorized representative, in addition to the proxy form to the e-mail: agm@gfh.com in order to verify the identity and capacity of the attendee, no later than 24 hours before the date of the general meeting including the e-mail address and contact number for those who wish to attend.

e-mail: agm@gfh.com in order to verify the identity and capacity of the attendee, no later than 24 hours before the date of the general meeting including the e-mail address and contact number for those who wish to attend. After receiving all the required documents and information, those who wish to attend will be provided with a link to the visual communication system (ZOOM) prior to the date of the general meeting in order to be able to install the application, whether on a mobile phone or a computer (audio and video features are a must).

Any shareholder whose name is registered in the company's shareholders register on the date of the meeting has the right to attend in person or to delegate in writing any person to attend the meeting and vote on his behalf, taking into consideration that this proxy is not given to the chairman and members of the Board of Directors or the employees of the Group.

In the event that the shareholder is a legal entity (a company), the person who attends the meeting must submit a proxy form from the shareholder authorizing him to attend and vote on behalf of the legal entity. The proxy form must be in writing, issued by the authorized person in the company, stamped with the company's seal, and submitted before the deadline for depositing it.

The proxy form must be deposited at least 24 hours before the date of the meeting as indicated below, making sure that it is delivered before the end of the specified date. We hereby notify that any form that is submitted after the end of the specified date is considered invalid for the purposes of the meeting.

By hand at the bank, mail or fax number +973 17911380 or e-mail iservice@gfh.com For shareholders from the State of Kuwait: Kuwait Clearing Company P.O. Box 22077 - State of Kuwait - Fax No. +965 2469457. For Shareholders from other countries: Messrs. KFIN Technologies (Bahrain) W.L.L. - P.O.Box. 514 - Manama - Kingdom of Bahrain Fax +973 17212055.

