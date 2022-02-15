Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. GFH Financial Group BSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GFH   BH000A0CAQK6

GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC

(GFH)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange - 02/14
0.0993 KWD   +0.61%
03:27aGFH FINANCIAL BSC : محضر مؤتمر المحللين
PU
12:27aGFH FINANCIAL BSC : Purchase of Treasury Shares
PU
02/13GFH FINANCIAL BSC : Purchase of Treasury Shares
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GFH Financial BSC : محضر مؤتمر المحللين

02/15/2022 | 03:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CMP/FEB/2022/0010

نلاعإ

Announcement

Date

15/02/2022

خيراتلا

Company Name

.ب.م.ش ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم

ةكرشلا مسإ

GFH Financial Group B.S.C.

Trading Code

GFH

لوادتلا زمر

2021 ماعل ةيلاملا تانايبلل ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجمل ينورتكللإا ثبلا جئاتن

Subject

Results of GFH Financial Group's Webcast for the 2021 Year End

عوضوملا

Financial Results

2022 رياربف 9 خيراتب ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم نم رداصلا حاصفلإا ىلا ةراشلإاب

رسي ،ةعومجملل ينورتكللإا ثبلا روضحل نيرمثتسملاو نيمهاسملا

ةوعدب قلعتملا

موي تنرتنلاا ىلع اهثب مت يتلا ةودنلا حاجن نع قاوسلأاو نيمهاسملا غلبت نأ ةعومجملا

ً

قفاوملا سيمخلا

.نيرحبلا ةكلمم تيقوتب ارهظ 1:00 ةعاسلا مامت يف 2022 رياربف 10

.ةودنلا رضحم صن ىلا ةفاضلإاب يميدقتلا ضرعلا مكل قفرم

Information

Further to GFH's market notification dated 9th February 2022 on the

ةمولعملا

subject, GFH is pleased to inform its shareholders and the markets

about the successful live webcast session which was broadcasted

online on Thursday, 10th February 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Kingdom of

Bahrain time.

Attached herein is the presentation discussed during the session

and the transcript of the live webcast.

Name

Mariam Jowhary

يرهوج ميرم

مسلإا

Title

Head of Compliance & AML

لاوملاا لسغ ةحفاكمو مازتللإا سيئر

يفيظولا ىمسملا

Company Seal ةكرشلا متخ

Signature عيقوتلا

GFH Financial Group

Another year of strong performance

Presentation to the Investors on 2021 Results

10 February 2022

Importance Notice and Forward-Looking Statements

Important notice

The information set out in this presentation and subsequent webcast does not constitute a public offer for the purposes of any applicable law or an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to purchase any securities or other financial instruments or any recommendation in respect of such securities or instruments.

Forward-looking statements

This presentation and subsequent webcast may contain projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, opinions, prospects, results, returns and forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, capital position and business of the Group (together, "Forward-Looking Statements"). Any such Forward-Looking Statements are not a reliable indicator of future performance, as they may involve significant assumptions and subjective judgments, which may or may not prove to be correct, and there can be no assurance that any of the matters set out in Forward-Looking Statements are attainable, will actually occur or will be realized or are complete or accurate. Forward-Looking Statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain and generally based on stated or implied assumptions. The assumptions may prove to be incorrect and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of the Group. Actual achievements, results, performance or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those stated, implied and/or reflected in any Forward-Looking Statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors (including without limitation those which are referable to general market conditions or regulatory changes). Any such Forward- Looking Statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of the Group at the date the statements are made, and the Group does not assume, and hereby disclaims, any obligation or duty to update them if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change. For these reasons, recipients should not place reliance on, and are cautioned about relying on, any Forward-Looking Statements.

2 |

Presentation to the Investors - 2021 YE results

GFH Group at a Glance

Regulated by:

Dividends:

Liquidity profile:

Returns:

CBB - Bahrain

Regular dividend paying

~USD 2.2 billion in

ROE for 2021 at 9% and

DFSA - UAE

from 2016, average of

liquid assets at end of

EBITDA margin ~65%

CMA - KSA

~7% yield

2021

Listed on:

Assets &

Credit Rating:

Regulatory:

Fitch Ratings "B"

Bahrain Bourse

AuM:

CAR above 13% and

Standard & Poor's "B-"

Bourse Kuwait

~USD 15 billion

liquidity ratios above

Capital Intelligence

Dubai Financial Market

100%

"BB-"

3 |

Presentation to the Investors - 2021 YE results

Table of Contents

  1. 2021 Results at a Glance
  2. Income statement components
  3. Balance sheet growth

4 |

Presentation to the Investors - 2021 YE results

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GFH Financial Group BSC published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 08:26:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC
03:27aGFH FINANCIAL BSC : محضر مؤتمر ..
PU
12:27aGFH FINANCIAL BSC : Purchase of Treasury Shares
PU
02/13GFH FINANCIAL BSC : Purchase of Treasury Shares
PU
02/10GFH FINANCIAL BSC : Post share buyback announcement
PU
02/10TRANSCRIPT : GFH Financial Group BSC, 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2022
CI
02/10GFH FINANCIAL BSC : Board of Directors Meeting Results
PU
02/10GFH FINANCIAL BSC : نتائج اجتما..
PU
02/10GFH FINANCIAL BSC : نموذج نتائج..
PU
02/10GFH FINANCIAL BSC : Financial Results Form
PU
02/10GFH FINANCIAL BSC : نتائج اجتما..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 265 M - -
Net income 2020 45,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 795 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 3,56x
Yield 2020 10,2%
Capitalization 1 176 M 1 176 M -
EV / Sales 2019 11,5x
EV / Sales 2020 12,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC
Duration : Period :
GFH Financial Group BSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hisham Ahmed Al-Rayes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Suryanarayanan Hariharan Chief Finance Officer
Jassim Mohamed Rafie Al-Ansaari Chairman
Osama Abdullatif Janahi Head-Information Technology
Salah Abdulla Sharif Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC-0.50%1 176
MORGAN STANLEY4.49%181 754
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION4.33%165 881
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-5.09%120 168
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-6.10%53 369
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-25.92%44 691