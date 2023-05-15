Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Kuwait
  Kuwait Stock Exchange
  GFH Financial Group BSC
  News
  Summary
    GFH   BH000A0CAQK6

GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC

(GFH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-13
0.0773 KWD   +0.65%
Gfh Financial Bsc : Transcript of the Analysts Conference
PU
Gfh Financial Bsc : محضر مؤتمر المحللين
PU
Transcript : GFH Financial Group BSC, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 14, 2023
CI
GFH Financial BSC : محضر مؤتمر المحللين

05/15/2023 | 01:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CMP/MAY/2023/0012

نﻼﻋإ

Announcement

Date

14/05/2023

ﺦﯾرﺎﺗﻟا

Company Name

.ب.م.ش ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣ

ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا مﺳإ

GFH Financial Group B.S.C.

Trading Code

GFH

لوادﺗﻟا زﻣر

نﻣ لوﻷا ﻊﺑرﻠﻟ ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا تﺎﻧﺎﯾﺑﻠﻟ ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣﻟ ﻲﻧورﺗﻛﻟﻹا ثﺑﻟا ﺞﺋﺎﺗﻧ

Subject

2023 مﺎﻌﻟا

عوﺿوﻣﻟا

Results of GFH Financial Group's Webcast for Q1 2023 Financial

Results

2023 وﯾﺎﻣ 09 ﺦﯾرﺎﺗﺑ ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣ نﻣ ردﺎﺻﻟا حﺎﺻﻓﻹا ﻰﻟا ةرﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑ

رﺳﯾ ،ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣﻠﻟ ﻲﻧورﺗﻛﻟﻹا ثﺑﻟا روﺿﺣﻟ

نﯾرﻣﺛﺗﺳﻣﻟاو نﯾﻣھﺎﺳﻣﻟا ةوﻋدﺑ ﻖﻠﻌﺗﻣﻟا

موﯾ تﻧرﺗﻧﻻا ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎﮭﺛﺑ مﺗ ﻲﺗﻟا ةودﻧﻟا حﺎﺟﻧ نﻋ قاوﺳﻷاو نﯾﻣھﺎﺳﻣﻟا ﻎﻠﺑﺗ نأ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣﻟا

ً

وﯾﺎﻣ 14 ﻖﻓاوﻣﻟا دﺣﻷا

.نﯾرﺣﺑﻟا ﺔﻛﻠﻣﻣ تﯾﻗوﺗﺑ ارﮭظ 1:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺳﻟا مﺎﻣﺗ ﻲﻓ 2023

.ةودﻧﻟا رﺿﺣﻣ صﻧ ﻰﻟا ﺔﻓﺎﺿﻹﺎﺑ ﻲﻣﯾدﻘﺗﻟا ضرﻌﻟا مﻛﻟ ﻖﻓرﻣ

Information

Further to GFH's market notification dated 09th

May 2023 on the

ﺔﻣوﻠﻌﻣﻟا

subject, GFH is pleased to inform its shareholders and the markets

about the successful live webcast session which was broadcasted

online on Sunday, 14th May 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Kingdom of Bahrain

time.

Attached herein is the presentation discussed during the session

and the script of the live webcast.

Name

Mariam Jowhary

يﺮھﻮﺟ ﻢﯾﺮﻣ

ﻢﺳﻹا

Title

Head of Compliance & AML

لاﻮﻣﻻا ﻞﺴﻏ ﺔﺤﻓﺎﻜﻣو ماﺰﺘﻟﻹا ﺲﯿﺋر

ﻲﻔﯿظﻮﻟا ﻰﻤﺴﻤﻟا

Company Seal ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﻢﺘﺧ

Signature ﻊﯿﻗﻮﺘﻟا

PRESENTATION TO THE INVESTORS

Q 1 2 0 2 3

Importance Notice and Forward-Looking Statements

Important notice

The information set out in this presentation and subsequent webcast does not constitute a public offer for the purposes of any applicable law or an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to purchase any securities or other financial instruments or any recommendation in respect of such securities or instruments.

Forward-looking statements

This presentation and subsequent webcast may contain projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, opinions, prospects, results, returns and forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, capital position and business of the Group (together, "Forward-Looking Statements"). Any such Forward-Looking Statements are not a reliable indicator of future performance, as they may involve significant assumptions and subjective judgments, which may or may not prove to be correct, and there can be no assurance that any of the matters set out in Forward-Looking Statements are attainable, will actually occur or will be realized or are complete or accurate. Forward-Looking Statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain and generally based on stated or implied assumptions. The assumptions may prove to be incorrect and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of the Group. Actual achievements, results, performance or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those stated, implied and/or reflected in any Forward-Looking Statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors (including without limitation those which are referable to general market conditions or regulatory changes). Any such Forward- Looking Statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of the Group at the date the statements are made, and the Group does not assume, and hereby disclaims, any obligation or duty to update them if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change. For these reasons, recipients should not place reliance on, and are cautioned about relying on, any Forward-LookingStatements.

2

A regional leader in financial services, GFH is expanding globally

GFH is a well renowned financial group in the GCC region, with a diversified offering and pioneering track record. Headquartered in Bahrain, GFH's innovative approach to Islamic investment banking services has been recognized internationally for over a decade. GFH has developed a strong and consistent ability to identify, successfully bring to market and capitalize on a wide range of solid investment opportunities in some of the world's most dynamic markets and sectors. This approach signifies the Group's investment insights and commitment to increase the value of its assets, and financial returns to its investors and shareholders.

Since the Group's inception in 1999, GFH has raised over US$18 bn assets and funds under management from its strong client base in four main activity areas:

  • Investment Management
  • Commercial Banking
  • Treasury & Proprietary Investments

GFH is listed on four stock exchanges in the GCC, including the Bahrain Bourse, Boursa Kuwait, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Dubai Financial Market (DFM) where it is one of the most liquid and actively traded stocks. GFH's operations are principally focused across the GCC, North Africa and India, along with strategic investments in the U.S., Europe and U.K.

Established

In 1999 as an Islamic

Wholesale Bank

Assets & AuM

USD 18 billion

Regulated by

j

CBB - Bahrain

DFSA - UAE

CMA - KSA

Credit Rating

Fitch Ratings "B"

Standard & Poor's "B"

Capital Intelligence "BB-"

3

Key performance highlights - Q1 2023

Consolidated

Shareholder

Total

Operating

Finance

EPS

Assets

profits

profits

income

expenses

expenses

Q1

Liabilities

Equity

Key ratios

2023

$24.4m

$24.0m

$86.4m

$41.7m

$20.8m

$0.72

$10.4bn

Q1

26.4%

25.7%

30.9%

16.8%

89.1%

35.2%

6.1%

2022

$19.3m

$19.1m

$66.0m

$35.7m

$11.0m

$0.54

$9.8bn

Key messages

  • Group continues to report solid results amongst uncertain market conditions
  • Continuous fund inflows reflecting depositor confidence
  • Diversified business model ensures performance targets met

$9.3bn $1.06bn

7.0% (1.5%)

$8.7bn $1.07bn

Annualised ROE: 9.8%

Annualised ROA: 1%

CAR: 14.39%

BVPS: $0.26

P/B: 1.01x

P/E: 11.3x

Net D/E: 1.16x

LCR: 179%

NSFR: 101%

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GFH Financial Group BSC published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 05:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 280 M - -
Net income 2023 102 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 893 M 893 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,19x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,5%
fermer