Date
09/05/2024
ﺦﯾرﺎﺗﻟا
Company Name
.ب.م.ش ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣ
ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا مﺳإ
GFH Financial Group B.S.C.
Trading Code
GFH
لوادﺗﻟا زﻣر
Subject
.ب.م.ش فﯾﺳﻟا تارﺎﻘﻋ ﺔﻛرﺷ ﻲﻓ مﮭﺳأ ﻰﻠﻋ ذاوﺣﺗﺳﻹا
عوﺿوﻣﻟا
Acquisition of Shares in Seef Properties B.S.C.
نﻋ نﯾﻣھﺎﺳﻣﻟا ةدﺎﺳﻟا مﻼﻋإ ("ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣﻟا") .ب.م.ش ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣ دوﺗ
.ب.م.ش فﯾﺳﻟا تارﺎﻘﻋ ﺔﻛرﺷ مﮭﺳأ نﻣ %12.346 ﺔﺑﺳﻧ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎھذاوﺣﺗﺳأ
Information
GFH Financial Group B.S.C. ("GFH") would like to update the
ﺔﻣوﻠﻌﻣﻟا
shareholders that it has acquired 12.346% of the shares of Seef
Properties B.S.C.
Expected Financial
.ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣﻠﻟ ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا تﺎﻧﺎﯾﺑﻟا ﻰﻠﻋ ﻲﺑﺎﺟﯾا رﯾﺛﺄﺗ ﺔﯾﻠﻣﻌﻟا هذﮭﻟ نوﻛﯾ نأ ﻊﻗوﺗﻣﻟا نﻣ
ﻊﻗوﺗﻣﻟا ﻲﻟﺎﻣﻟا رﺛﻷا
Impact
This transaction is expected to have a positive impact on the financials
of the Group.
Previous relevant
ﺪﺟﻮﯾ ﻻ
ﺔﻠﺻ تاذ ﺔﻘﺑﺎﺳ تﺎﺣﺎﺻﻓإ
disclosures (if any)
NIL
(تدﺟوُ نإ)
Name
Mariam Jowhary
يﺮھﻮﺟ ﻢﯾﺮﻣ
ﻢﺳﻹا
Title
Head of Compliance & AML
لاﻮﻣﻻا ﻞﯿﺴﻏ ﺔﺤﻓﺎﻜﻣو ماﺰﺘﻟﻹا ﺲﯿﺋر
ﻲﻔﯿظﻮﻟا ﻰﻤﺴﻤﻟا
Company Seal ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﻢﺘﺧ
Signature ﻊﯿﻗﻮﺘﻟا
