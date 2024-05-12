CMP/May/2024/0009

نﻼﻋإ

Announcement

Date

09/05/2024

ﺦﯾرﺎﺗﻟا

Company Name

.ب.م.ش ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣ

ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا مﺳإ

GFH Financial Group B.S.C.

Trading Code

GFH

لوادﺗﻟا زﻣر

Subject

.ب.م.ش فﯾﺳﻟا تارﺎﻘﻋ ﺔﻛرﺷ ﻲﻓ مﮭﺳأ ﻰﻠﻋ ذاوﺣﺗﺳﻹا

عوﺿوﻣﻟا

Acquisition of Shares in Seef Properties B.S.C.

نﻋ نﯾﻣھﺎﺳﻣﻟا ةدﺎﺳﻟا مﻼﻋإ ("ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣﻟا") .ب.م.ش ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣ دوﺗ

.ب.م.ش فﯾﺳﻟا تارﺎﻘﻋ ﺔﻛرﺷ مﮭﺳأ نﻣ %12.346 ﺔﺑﺳﻧ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎھذاوﺣﺗﺳأ

Information

GFH Financial Group B.S.C. ("GFH") would like to update the

ﺔﻣوﻠﻌﻣﻟا

shareholders that it has acquired 12.346% of the shares of Seef

Properties B.S.C.

Expected Financial

.ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣﻠﻟ ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا تﺎﻧﺎﯾﺑﻟا ﻰﻠﻋ ﻲﺑﺎﺟﯾا رﯾﺛﺄﺗ ﺔﯾﻠﻣﻌﻟا هذﮭﻟ نوﻛﯾ نأ ﻊﻗوﺗﻣﻟا نﻣ

ﻊﻗوﺗﻣﻟا ﻲﻟﺎﻣﻟا رﺛﻷا

Impact

This transaction is expected to have a positive impact on the financials

of the Group.

Previous relevant

ﺪﺟﻮﯾ ﻻ

ﺔﻠﺻ تاذ ﺔﻘﺑﺎﺳ تﺎﺣﺎﺻﻓإ

disclosures (if any)

NIL

(تدﺟوُ نإ)

Name

Mariam Jowhary

يﺮھﻮﺟ ﻢﯾﺮﻣ

ﻢﺳﻹا

Title

Head of Compliance & AML

لاﻮﻣﻻا ﻞﯿﺴﻏ ﺔﺤﻓﺎﻜﻣو ماﺰﺘﻟﻹا ﺲﯿﺋر

ﻲﻔﯿظﻮﻟا ﻰﻤﺴﻤﻟا

Company Seal ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﻢﺘﺧ

Signature ﻊﯿﻗﻮﺘﻟا

