GFH Financial BSC : Amazon Last Mile Logistics Warehouse Portfolio Exit

GFH continues to seek robust real estate assets in Europe and the US as part of its strategy focusing on prime, income yielding logistics assets

Manama, Bahrain 29 January 2022: GFH's European subsidiary, Roebuck Asset Management, has successfully completed an exit from its Amazon Last Mile Logistics Warehouses Portfolio in Spain, the investment group announced today. Acquired in 2020, the portfolio covers an area of approximately 140,000 square meters and comprises three strategically located, high-quality assets leased to Amazon Road transport Spain, S.L.U. The last mile delivery facilities, spread across Murcia, Alicante and Valladolid, form a critical part of Amazon's rapidly expanding Spanish logistics network.

Online sales accounted for unprecedented levels of total retail sales during the COVID-19 pandemic, spiking as high as a third in some European countries during lockdowns. The e-commerce market in Spain has grown to over €5 billion, expanding by an average of over 13% annually for the past decade. Amazon has invested nearly €3 billion in Spain over the past decade and has seen its revenues quadruple in the past few years. A fact that fueled the need for last mile distribution assets that facilitate and reduce delivery times.

During the holding period, Roebuck took an active asset management approach, overseeing the completion of the development and the takeover by the tenant, and actively sourcing a suitable buyer to secure the exit.

The portfolio's exit reflects an overall return on investment (ROI) of 17%, matching what was initially targeted over a longer holding period.

"Significant shifts in the e-commerce and Fast Moving Consumer Goods markets over the last two years have sparked increased demand for quality warehousing facilities across Europe. Leading distributors now rely on well located, modern facilities as part of their logistics networks. This is an opportunity we have been swift to capitalise on," said Hugh Macdonald-Brown, Managing Partner at Roebuck.