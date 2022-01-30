Log in
    GFH   BH000A0CAQK6

GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC

(GFH)
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange - 01/27
0.101 KWD   -0.98%
12:31aGFH FINANCIAL BSC : Amazon Last Mile Logistics Warehouse Portfolio Exit
PU
01/26GFH FINANCIAL BSC : Post share buyback announcement
PU
01/24GFH FINANCIAL BSC : Clarification from the company
PU
GFH Financial BSC : Amazon Last Mile Logistics Warehouse Portfolio Exit

01/30/2022 | 12:31am EST
CMP/JAN/2022/0028

نلاعإ

Announcement

Date

29/01/2022

خيراتلا

Company Name

.ب.م.ش ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم

ةكرشلا مسإ

GFH Financial Group B.S.C.

Trading Code

GFH

لوادتلا زمر

Subject

ةيتسجوللا ليام تسلا نوزاما تاعدوتسم ةظفحم نم جراختلا

عوضوملا

Amazon Last Mile Logistics Warehouse Portfolio Exit

تاعدوتسم ةظفحم نم حجانلا جراختلا نع نلاعلإا ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم دوت

رادم رامثتسلإا اذه ناكو .ذاوحتسلإا نم ماع نم لقا يف ةيتسجوللا ليام تسلا نوزاما

.ةعومجملل ةعباتلا ةيبورولاا ةكرشلا ،لوصلأا ةرادلإ كبور لبق نم

.قفرملا ربخلا ىلع علاطلإا ناكملإاب ليصافتلا نم ديزمل

Information

GFH Financial Group would like to announce that is has successfully

ةمولعملا

exited Amazon Last Mile Logistics Warehouses Portfolio less than a

year after its initial investment. The investment was managed by

GFH's European logistics subsidiary, Roebuck Asset Management

LLC.

For further details please refer to the attached release.

ديزيو ةعومجملل ةيلاملا تانايبلا ىلع يباجيإ لكشب جراختلا اذه سكعني نأ عقوتملا نم

Expected Financial

.ةعومجملا دئاوع

عقوتملا يلاملا رثلأا

Impact

This exit is expected to reflect positively on the Group's financials

and increase the returns for the Group.

Name

Mariam Jowhary

يرهوج ميرم

مسلإا

Title

Head of Compliance & AML

لاوملاا لسغ ةحفاكمو مازتللإا سيئر

يفيظولا ىمسملا

Company Seal ةكرشلا متخ

Signature عيقوتلا

نيزختلا قفارم ىلع بلطلا يمانت طسو

اينابسأ يف نوزامأ ةظفحم نم اركبم اجراخت حاجنب زجنت "شتإ فإ يج"

ءارشلا نم ماع نم لقأ يف ىرج ةيتسجوللا ليام تسلا نوزامأ تاعدوتسم ةظفحم نم ركبملا جراختلا

ماع نم لقأ يف رامثتسلاا ةميق نم ابيرقت ٪17 غلب ادئاع تققح جراختلا ةقفص

Roebuck Asset "لوصلأا ةرادلإ كبور" ةيبورولأا ةيتسجوللا تامدخلا ةكرش ربع تمت ةقفصلا ةرادإ

شتإ فإ يج ةعومجمل ةعباتلا Management LLC

يتلا اهتيجيتارتسا نمض ةدحتملا تايلاولاو ابوروأ يف ةيوق ةيراقع لوصأ ىلع ذاوحتسلال اهيعس لصاوت شتإ فإ يج

لخدلل ةردملا ةزاتمملا ةيتسجوللا لوصلأا ىلع زكرت

زاجنإ نع "شتإ فإ يج" ةعومجمل ةعباتلا ةيبورولأا "لوصلأا ةرادلإ كبور" ةكرش تنلعأ :2022 رياني 29 نيرحبلا ،ةمانملا ذاوحتسلاا مت يتلا ،ةظفحملا يطغتو .اينابسأ يف ةيتسجوللا ليام تسلا نوزامأ تاعدوتسم ةظفحم نم حاجنب جراختلا ةيلمع اهريجأت مت يجيتارتسا عقوم تاذ ةدوجلا ةيلاع لوصأ ةثلاث مضتو عبرم رتم فلأ 140 براقت امب ةحاسم ،2020 ماع يف اهيلع اءزج ،ديلولا دلبو يتناكيلأو ةيسرم يف ةرشتنملا ،ليام تسلا ليصوتلا تاعدوتسم لكشتو .اينابسأ يربلا لقنلل نوزامأ ةكرشل

.عسوتلا ةعيرس ةينابسلأا ةيتسيجوللا نوزامأ ةكبش نم امهم

تعفترا ثيح ،19-ديفوك ةحئاج للاخ ةئزجتلا تاعيبم يلامجإ نم ةقوبسم ريغ تايوتسم تغلب دق تنرتنلإا ربع تاعيبملا تناكو ةسمخ نم رثكأ ىلإ اينابسأ يف ةينورتكللإا ةراجتلا قوس تمن امك .قلاغلإا تارتف ءانثأ ةيبورولأا لودلا ضعب يف ثلثلا ىلإ يف وروي تارايلم ةثلاث وحن نوزامأ ترمثتسا دقو .يضاملا دقعلا رادم ىلع ايونس ٪13 نع ديزي عسوت لدعمب وروي تارايلم تآشنم ىلإ ةجاحلا ززع ام وهو ،ةيضاملا ةليلقلا تاونسلا يف تارم عبرأ اهتاداريإ تفعاضتو يضاملا دقعلا ىدم ىلع اينابسأ

.ميلستلا تاقوأ للقتو لهست يتلا عيزوتلا

ريوطتلا ةيلمع لامكإ ىلع تفرشأ ثيح ،لوصلأا ةرادلإ اطشنو لااعف اجهن "كبور" ةكرش تذختا ،ظافتحلاا ةرتف للاخو

.جراختلا ةيلمع نيمأتل بسانملا يرتشملا تبطقتساو ،رجأتسملا لبق نم ذاوحتسلااو

يف ةفدهتسم تناك يتلا ةبسنلا عم قباطتي ام وهو ،٪17 هتبسن رامثتسلاا ىلع ايلامجإ احبر ةظفحملا نم جراختلا تادئاع لثمتو

.لوطأ ظافتحا ةرتفل ةيادبلا

ةيكلاهتسلاا علسلاو ةينورتكللإا ةراجتلا قاوسأ يف ةريبكلا تلاوحتلا تدأ" :كبور يف يرادلإا كيرشلا ،نوارب دلانودكام ويه لاقو حبصأ دقو .ابوروأ ءاحنأ عيمج يف ةدوجلا ةيلاع نيزختلا قفارم ىلع بلطلا ةدايز ىلإ نييضاملا نيماعلا رادم ىلع ةجئارلا ةحناس ةصرف لثمي اذهو ،ةيتسجوللا مهتاكبش نم ءزجك ةديج عقاوم تاذ ةثيدح قفارم ىلع نلآا نودمتعي رابكلا نوعزوملا

."اهنم ةدافتسلاا ىلع انصرح

ةماعلا سسلأاب نمؤن لازن لا نيح يف" :شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم يف رامثتسلال كراشملا يذيفنتلا سيئرلا ،ىفطصم لئان لاقو ةدايزلاو فدهتسملا دئاعلا ققح دق ليام تسلا نوزامأ تاعدوتسم ةظفحم يف انرامثتسا نإف ،ةيتسجوللا لوصلأا يف رامثتسلال

يوق دئاع نيمأتل حبرمو ركبم جورخ ءارجإ انررق ،قوسلا يف ةيتاوملا فورظلا هذه طسوو .لاملا سأر يف ةدوشنملا

."نيرمثتسملل

ابوروأ يف ةحجان ةيراقع تلاماعت ءارجإو دصر ىلع ةمئاقلا اهتيجيتارتساب امود ةمزتلم شتإ فإ يج ىقبتس" :ىفطصم فاضأو

."لجلأا ةليوط تاهاجتلاا ىلإ ادانتسا ةخسار تاعاطق يف ةرقتسم دئاوع رفوي امب ةدحتملا تايلاولاو

ةيجيتارتسا دنتست ثيح ،لخدلل ةردملا ةزاتمملا ةيتسجوللاو ةيراقعلا لوصلأاو ةيعافدلا تاعاطقلا ىلع "شتإ فإ يج" زكرتو ةرمتسم ةيجيتارتسا قفو ةعومجملا لمعت امك ،قوسلا تلاوحت نم ةدافتسلاا ىلإ فدهت ةيلبقتسم ةرظن ىلإ ةيرامثتسلاا ةعومجملا

.ةيلودلا ةيراقعلا لوصلأا نم اهتظفحم عيسوتو عيونتل

ةعومجملل ةيلاملا تانايبلا ىلع ايباجيإ ليام تسلا نوزامأ تاعدوتسم ةظفحم نم شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم جراخت سكعنا دقو

.2021 ماع ةياهنب

-ىهتنا-

GFH completes early exit of Amazon portfolio in Spain amid booming demand

for warehousing

  • GFH successfully exits Amazon Last Mile Logistics Warehouses Portfolio less than a year after its initial investment as demand for quality warehousing facilities surges across Europe
  • The investment generated approximately a 17% annualised return in less than a year
  • The investment was managed by GFH's European logistics subsidiary, Roebuck Asset Management LLC, ("Roebuck")
  • GFH continues to seek robust real estate assets in Europe and the US as part of its strategy focusing on prime, income yielding logistics assets

Manama, Bahrain 29 January 2022: GFH's European subsidiary, Roebuck Asset Management, has successfully completed an exit from its Amazon Last Mile Logistics Warehouses Portfolio in Spain, the investment group announced today. Acquired in 2020, the portfolio covers an area of approximately 140,000 square meters and comprises three strategically located, high-quality assets leased to Amazon Road transport Spain, S.L.U. The last mile delivery facilities, spread across Murcia, Alicante and Valladolid, form a critical part of Amazon's rapidly expanding Spanish logistics network.

Online sales accounted for unprecedented levels of total retail sales during the COVID-19 pandemic, spiking as high as a third in some European countries during lockdowns. The e-commerce market in Spain has grown to over €5 billion, expanding by an average of over 13% annually for the past decade. Amazon has invested nearly €3 billion in Spain over the past decade and has seen its revenues quadruple in the past few years. A fact that fueled the need for last mile distribution assets that facilitate and reduce delivery times.

During the holding period, Roebuck took an active asset management approach, overseeing the completion of the development and the takeover by the tenant, and actively sourcing a suitable buyer to secure the exit.

The portfolio's exit reflects an overall return on investment (ROI) of 17%, matching what was initially targeted over a longer holding period.

"Significant shifts in the e-commerce and Fast Moving Consumer Goods markets over the last two years have sparked increased demand for quality warehousing facilities across Europe. Leading distributors now rely on well located, modern facilities as part of their logistics networks. This is an opportunity we have been swift to capitalise on," said Hugh Macdonald-Brown, Managing Partner at Roebuck.

Nael Mustafa, Co-Chief Investment Officer at GFH, said: "While we still believe in the overall fundamentals of investing in logistics assets, our investment in the Amazon Last Mile Logistics Warehouses Portfolio has delivered the target yield and the capital appreciation desired. Amid favourable market conditions, we have decided to make a timely and profitable earlier exit to secure a strong return for investors."

The investment group focuses on defensive sectors and prime, income yielding real estate and logistics assets. However, GFH's strategy is also underpinned by an opportunistic and agile outlook that aims to capitalise on market shifts. The group has an ongoing strategy to diversify and expand its portfolio of international real estate assets.

Mr. Mustafa added: "GFH remains committed to the strategy of sourcing and structuring robust real estate asset transactions in Europe and the US that provide stable returns in fundamentally sound sectors supported by long term trends. "

GFH's exit from its Amazon Last Mile Logistics Warehouses Portfolio has positively impacted the group's year-end financials of 2021.

-Ends-

Disclaimer

GFH Financial Group BSC published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 05:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
