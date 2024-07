GFH Financial Group BSC is a Bahrain-based company that is operates under an Islamic Wholesale Investment Banking. The Company operates in following segments: Investment banking which focuses on private equity and asset management activities and on acquiring, managing and realizing investments; Commercial banking segment that includes all sharia compliant corporate banking and retail banking activities of the Group provided through the Group’s subsidiary, Khaleeji Bank BSC. The subsidiary also manages its own treasury and proprietary investment book within this operating segment; and Proprietary and treasury that include all common costs and activities that are undertaken at the Group level, including treasury and residual proprietary and co-investment assets, is considered as part of the Proprietary and treasury activities of the Group. The company’s subsidiaries include GFH Partners Ltd,GFH Capital SA, Al Khaleej Bank BSC, GBCORP B.S.C (c),and Al Areen Hotels W.L.L.