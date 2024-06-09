Slight contraction in the asset base (mainly due to RE sales). The asset base declined by 5% YtD on contracting treasury portfolio and investment in real estate, down by 12% and 18% YtD, respectively, and sales of assets (USD 338m, mostly RE). This is reflected by a reduction in funding from financial institutions, down by 24% YtD. GFH targets to grow the AuM base to USD 25bn through organic/inorganic growth, focusing on recession-proofsectors and high-growthregional and global markets.

De-riskedstrategy. GFH cut its real estate portfolio (23.6% of assets in FY 21 to 10.7% in Q1 24A). The group plans to improve return generation by enhancing existing business lines through ii) refocusing on financial assets across the rest of the group, iii) enhancing Khaleeji's asset base, iv) expanding treasury operations and investment banking, and v) expanding international footprint.

Ambitious targets on track. GFH continues to expand its assets and AUM base, reaching USD 20.6bn in Q1 24 vs. 17.6 in FY22. GFH is on track to achieve its USD 25bn target by YE25e, through organic and inorganic growth, reflected by the launch of GFH Partners, a dedicated global real estate investment arm currently USD 6bn in assets across US and Europe. The momentum in the IB segment is resilient, with five investment banking deals successfully closed in Q1 24 (total fund size of over USD 200m). We expect a revenue CAGR FY24-28e of 12%, an operating profit growth of 19%, and EPS CAGR of 17%, with RoE gradually improving from 10.4% in FY23 to 15.8% in FY28e and RORWA from 1.98% to 2.39%.

We pencil in an EPS CAGR of 16% for FY23-28e,with RoE expanding from 9% in FY22 to 16% in FY28e. EPS grew by 24% y/y mainly thanks to higher income from the treasury and proprietary segment, up by c. 4x y/y, through a significant surge in direct investment income (USD 59m in Q1 24 vs. USD 3m in Q1 23) and the sale of assets, primarily real estate (USD 10m vs. USD 0.1m). The IB segment remains a crucial support to revenue generation, accounting for 28% of the total in Q1 24, although growth was limited to 2.4% y/y. Finally, the commercial banking segment, representing 24% of total revenue generation in Q1, was down by 2.2% y/y as higher CoF amidst an elevated rate environment offsets higher interest income. Total income jumped by 55%, though it was partially offset by higher other OpEx (+50% y/y) and impairment charges ($14m vs. $0.6m).

The balance sheet was down by 5% YtD mainly due to the sale of real estate assets, with AUMs of USD20.6bn as of Q1 24 (vs. 21.1bn at YE 23).

The IB segment remains a key contributor to revenue generation, but income was only up by 2.4% y/y, while the commercial banking segment

In Q1, the strong performance was supported mainly by the income stemming from treasury and proprietary segment, up by c. 4x y/y, despite higher OpEx and impairment charges.

GFH is a Bahrain-domiciledSharia-compliant financial group that is focused on investment banking, treasury activities, commercial and retail banking in Bahrain via Khaleeji Bank BSC (Khaleeji) and proprietary investments.

Maintain BUY on earnings resilience thanks to a diversified business model. The stock trades at 1.1x P/tNAV24e and 10.2x P/E 24e while offering RoE of 11.4% and a 5Y EPS CAGR of 16%. Next catalyst: Potential listing in KSA, expanding IB platform and recovering commercial banking performance.

Strong capital base with noticeable improvement in liquidity. GFH operates at a CET1 and CAR of 18.3% and 19.6%, respectively, compared to 14.0% and 14.7% at YE22, thanks to a drop in CRWA. Leverage stands at an asset/equity ratio of 9.7x, while net loan/equity is low at 1.7x. GFH reported an NSFR and LCR of 133% and 219%, respectively. The fair value of the real estate is USD 121m ahead of the book value as of YE 23.

impact remains limited as financing assets comprise 18% of overall assets. Stage 1, 2, and 3 loans make up 79%, 15%, and 6%, respectively, compared to 74%, 18%, and 8% at YE 23A. Stage 1, 2, and 3 loans coverage stand at 0.5%, 6.2%, and 35.3%, respectively, compared to 0.7%, 8.2%, and 30.6%, at YE 23A. We calculate a provision deficit of USD 53m vs. our standard stress test of 1% coverage on stage 1 loans, 12% on stage 2, and 60% on stage 3. However, the collateral as of YE 23A is substantial, with the average collateral coverage ratio on secured facilities at 148%.

June 6 2024

