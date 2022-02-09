GFH Financial BSC : As of 31 December 2021

Regulatory Capital Reconciliation and Disclosures as at 31 December 2021
Statement of financial position under the regulatory scope of consolidation and reconciliation of
published financial statements to regulatory reporting as at 31 December 2021.
The table below shows the link between the statement of financial position in the published financial statements (accounting statement of financial position) and the regulatory statement of financial position.
As at 31 December 2021
Consolidated
Consolidated
Reference
Statement of
Statement of
Financial
Financial
Position as in
Position as
published
per
financial
Regulatory
statements
Reporting
(In USD'000)
(In USD'000)
ASSETS
Cash and bank balance
722,471
722,438
Of which Expected Credit Losses (ECL) resulting from adoption of FAS
(23)
-
A
30
Treasury portfolio
3,089,925
3,080,764
Of which Expected Credit Losses (ECL) as per FAS 30
(9,161)
-
A
Financing assets
1,311,000
1,311,000
Of which Expected Credit Losses (ECL) as per FAS 30
(56,498)
-
A
Real estate investments
1,905,598
503,693
Proprietary investments
211,638
211,638
Of which Expected Credit Losses (ECL) as per FAS 30
(37)
-
A
Of which non-significant investments in financial entities
7,046
7,046
B
Of which significant investments in the common stock of financial
-
7,722
C
entity
Co-investments
171,877
171,877
Receivables and prepayments
531,488
2,187,835
Of which Expected Credit Losses (ECL) as per FAS 30
(13,590)
-
A
Property and equipment
139,687
139,687
Total assets
8,083,684
7,825,239
LIABILITIES
Clients' fund
216,762
216,762
Placements from financial institutions, non-financials and individuals
3,052,092
3,052,092
Customer current accounts
133,046
133,046
Term financing
1,750,667
1,750,667
Other liabilities
404,654
404,654
Total liabilities
5,557,221
5,557,221
Equity of investment account holders
1,358,344
1,218,909
OWNERS' EQUITY
Share capital
1,000,638
1,000,638
D
Treasury shares
(48,498)
(48,498)
E
Statutory reserve
27,970
27,970
F
Fair value reserve
(28,561)
(28,561)
G
Retained earnings
81,811
81,811
H
Foreign currency translation reserve
(70,266)
-
Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Bank
963,094
1,020,715
Non-controlling interests
205,027
-
Of which Total minority interest in banking subsidiaries given
-
28,394
J
recognition in CET1 capital
Total owners' equity
1,168,121
1,049,109
Total liabilities, equity of investment account holders and owners'
equity
8,083,686
7,825,239
The table below shows the total assets and shareholders' equity of the Bank's subsidiaries as at 31
December 2021 which are not consolidated for capital adequacy calculation purposes.
Entity name
Principal activities
Total Assets*
Total
USD'000
Shareholders'
equity *
USD'000
Morocco Gateway Investment Company
Real estate development
145,247
106,900
India Project
Real estate development
579,359
456,659
Tunis Bay Investment Company
Real estate development
120,062
71,105
Gulf Holding Company
Real estate development
91,261
84,994
Residential South Real Estate Development
Real estate development
302,015
57,615
Company (RSRED)
Falcon Cement Company
Industrial services
103,823
57,279
Athena School
Educational services
42,613
3,100
*The numbers disclosed are before considering intercompany eliminations.
Composition of Regulatory Capital as at 31 December 2021
Composition of Capital as at 31 December 2021
Source based on
(In USD'000)
reference letters
of the statement
of financial
position under the
regulatory scope
of consolidation
Common Equity Tier 1 capital: instruments and reserves
1.
Directly issued qualifying common share capital plus related stock surplus
1,000,638
D
2.
Retained earnings
(10,806)
H
3.
Accumulated other comprehensive income (and other reserves)
92,026
F+G+I
4.
Not applicable
5.
Common share capital issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount
30,155
J
allowed in group CET1)
6.
Common Equity Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments
1,112,013
Common Equity Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments
7.
Prudential valuation adjustments
-
8.
Goodwill (net of related tax liability)
-
9.
Other intangibles other than mortgage-servicing rights (net of related tax liability)
-
10.
Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from
temporary differences (net of related tax liability)
-
11.
Cash-flow hedge reserve
-
12.
Shortfall of provisions to expected losses
-
13.
Securitisation gain on sale (as set out in paragraph 562 of Basel II framework)
-
14.
Not applicable
15.
Defined-benefit pension fund net assets
-
16.
Investments in own shares
(48,498)
E
17.
Reciprocal cross-holdings in common equity
-
18.
Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside
the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions, where the bank
does not own more than 10% of the issued share capital (amount above 10%
threshold)
-
19.
Significant investments in the common stock of banking, financial and insurance
entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short
positions (amount above 10% threshold)
-
20.
Mortgage servicing rights (amount above 10% threshold)
-
21.
Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount above 10%
-
threshold, net of related tax liability)
22.
Amount exceeding the 15% threshold
-
23.
of which: significant investments in the common stock of financials
-
24.
of which: mortgage servicing rights
-
25.
of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences
-
26.
CBB specific regulatory adjustments
-
27.
Regulatory adjustments applied to Common Equity Tier 1 due to insufficient
Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 to cover deductions
-
28.
Total regulatory adjustments to Common equity Tier 1
-
29.
Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1)
1,063,515
Additional Tier 1 capital: instruments
30.
Directly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related stock surplus
-
