GFH Financial BSC : As of 31 December 2021

GFH Financial Group BSC

Regulatory Capital Reconciliation and Disclosures as at 31 December 2021

Statement of financial position under the regulatory scope of consolidation and reconciliation of

published financial statements to regulatory reporting as at 31 December 2021.

The table below shows the link between the statement of financial position in the published financial statements (accounting statement of financial position) and the regulatory statement of financial position.

As at 31 December 2021 Consolidated Consolidated Reference Statement of Statement of Financial Financial Position as in Position as published per financial Regulatory statements Reporting (In USD'000) (In USD'000) ASSETS Cash and bank balance 722,471 722,438 Of which Expected Credit Losses (ECL) resulting from adoption of FAS (23) - A 30 Treasury portfolio 3,089,925 3,080,764 Of which Expected Credit Losses (ECL) as per FAS 30 (9,161) - A Financing assets 1,311,000 1,311,000 Of which Expected Credit Losses (ECL) as per FAS 30 (56,498) - A Real estate investments 1,905,598 503,693 Proprietary investments 211,638 211,638 Of which Expected Credit Losses (ECL) as per FAS 30 (37) - A Of which non-significant investments in financial entities 7,046 7,046 B Of which significant investments in the common stock of financial - 7,722 C entity Co-investments 171,877 171,877

Page 1 of 11