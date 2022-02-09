Log in
    GFH   BH000A0CAQK6

GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC

(GFH)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange - 02/09
0.1 KWD   0.00%
GFH Financial BSC : As of 31 December 2021

02/09/2022 | 12:59pm EST
GFH Financial Group BSC

Regulatory Capital Reconciliation and Disclosures as at 31 December 2021

Statement of financial position under the regulatory scope of consolidation and reconciliation of

published financial statements to regulatory reporting as at 31 December 2021.

The table below shows the link between the statement of financial position in the published financial statements (accounting statement of financial position) and the regulatory statement of financial position.

As at 31 December 2021

Consolidated

Consolidated

Reference

Statement of

Statement of

Financial

Financial

Position as in

Position as

published

per

financial

Regulatory

statements

Reporting

(In USD'000)

(In USD'000)

ASSETS

Cash and bank balance

722,471

722,438

Of which Expected Credit Losses (ECL) resulting from adoption of FAS

(23)

-

A

30

Treasury portfolio

3,089,925

3,080,764

Of which Expected Credit Losses (ECL) as per FAS 30

(9,161)

-

A

Financing assets

1,311,000

1,311,000

Of which Expected Credit Losses (ECL) as per FAS 30

(56,498)

-

A

Real estate investments

1,905,598

503,693

Proprietary investments

211,638

211,638

Of which Expected Credit Losses (ECL) as per FAS 30

(37)

-

A

Of which non-significant investments in financial entities

7,046

7,046

B

Of which significant investments in the common stock of financial

-

7,722

C

entity

Co-investments

171,877

171,877

Page 1 of 11

As at 31 December 2021

Consolidated

Consolidated

Reference

Statement of

Statement of

Financial

Financial

Position as in

Position as

published

per

financial

Regulatory

statements

Reporting

(In USD'000)

(In USD'000)

Receivables and prepayments

531,488

2,187,835

Of which Expected Credit Losses (ECL) as per FAS 30

(13,590)

-

A

Property and equipment

139,687

139,687

Total assets

8,083,684

7,825,239

LIABILITIES

Clients' fund

216,762

216,762

Placements from financial institutions, non-financials and individuals

3,052,092

3,052,092

Customer current accounts

133,046

133,046

Term financing

1,750,667

1,750,667

Other liabilities

404,654

404,654

Total liabilities

5,557,221

5,557,221

Equity of investment account holders

1,358,344

1,218,909

OWNERS' EQUITY

Share capital

1,000,638

1,000,638

D

Treasury shares

(48,498)

(48,498)

E

Statutory reserve

27,970

27,970

F

Fair value reserve

(28,561)

(28,561)

G

Retained earnings

81,811

81,811

H

Foreign currency translation reserve

(70,266)

-

Page 2 of 11

As at 31 December 2021

Consolidated

Consolidated

Reference

Statement of

Statement of

Financial

Financial

Position as in

Position as

published

per

financial

Regulatory

statements

Reporting

(In USD'000)

(In USD'000)

Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Bank

963,094

1,020,715

Non-controlling interests

205,027

-

Of which Total minority interest in banking subsidiaries given

-

28,394

J

recognition in CET1 capital

Total owners' equity

1,168,121

1,049,109

Total liabilities, equity of investment account holders and owners'

equity

8,083,686

7,825,239

The table below shows the total assets and shareholders' equity of the Bank's subsidiaries as at 31

December 2021 which are not consolidated for capital adequacy calculation purposes.

Entity name

Principal activities

Total Assets*

Total

USD'000

Shareholders'

equity *

USD'000

Morocco Gateway Investment Company

Real estate development

145,247

106,900

India Project

Real estate development

579,359

456,659

Tunis Bay Investment Company

Real estate development

120,062

71,105

Gulf Holding Company

Real estate development

91,261

84,994

Residential South Real Estate Development

Real estate development

302,015

57,615

Company (RSRED)

Falcon Cement Company

Industrial services

103,823

57,279

Athena School

Educational services

42,613

3,100

*The numbers disclosed are before considering intercompany eliminations.

Page 3 of 11

Composition of Regulatory Capital as at 31 December 2021

Composition of Capital as at 31 December 2021

Source based on

(In USD'000)

reference letters

of the statement

of financial

position under the

regulatory scope

of consolidation

Common Equity Tier 1 capital: instruments and reserves

1.

Directly issued qualifying common share capital plus related stock surplus

1,000,638

D

2.

Retained earnings

(10,806)

H

3.

Accumulated other comprehensive income (and other reserves)

92,026

F+G+I

4.

Not applicable

5.

Common share capital issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount

30,155

J

allowed in group CET1)

6.

Common Equity Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments

1,112,013

Common Equity Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments

7.

Prudential valuation adjustments

-

8.

Goodwill (net of related tax liability)

-

9.

Other intangibles other than mortgage-servicing rights (net of related tax liability)

-

10.

Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from

temporary differences (net of related tax liability)

-

11.

Cash-flow hedge reserve

-

12.

Shortfall of provisions to expected losses

-

13.

Securitisation gain on sale (as set out in paragraph 562 of Basel II framework)

-

14.

Not applicable

15.

Defined-benefit pension fund net assets

-

16.

Investments in own shares

(48,498)

E

Page 4 of 11

Composition of Capital as at 31 December 2021

Source based on

(In USD'000)

reference letters

of the statement

of financial

position under the

regulatory scope

of consolidation

17.

Reciprocal cross-holdings in common equity

-

18.

Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside

the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions, where the bank

does not own more than 10% of the issued share capital (amount above 10%

threshold)

-

19.

Significant investments in the common stock of banking, financial and insurance

entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short

positions (amount above 10% threshold)

-

20.

Mortgage servicing rights (amount above 10% threshold)

-

21.

Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount above 10%

-

threshold, net of related tax liability)

22.

Amount exceeding the 15% threshold

-

23.

of which: significant investments in the common stock of financials

-

24.

of which: mortgage servicing rights

-

25.

of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences

-

26.

CBB specific regulatory adjustments

-

27.

Regulatory adjustments applied to Common Equity Tier 1 due to insufficient

Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 to cover deductions

-

28.

Total regulatory adjustments to Common equity Tier 1

-

29.

Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1)

1,063,515

Additional Tier 1 capital: instruments

30.

Directly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related stock surplus

-

Page 5 of 11

