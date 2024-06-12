CMP/JUN/2024/0016

نﻼﻋإ

Announcement

Date

11/06/2024

ﺦﯾرﺎﺗﻟا

Company Name

.ب.م.ش ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣ

ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا مﺳإ

GFH Financial Group B.S.C.

Trading Code

GFH

لوادﺗﻟا زﻣر

سطﺳﻏأ 12 ﻲﻓ هدﺎﻘﻌﻧإ ررﻘﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣ ةرادإ سﻠﺟﻣ عﺎﻣﺗﺟا

Subject

2024

عوﺿوﻣﻟا

GFH's Board Meeting Scheduled on 12th August 2024

Date and day of the

2024 سطﺳﻏأ 12 ﻖﻓاوﻣﻟا نﯾﻧﺛﻷا موﯾ

عﺎﻣﺗﺟﻹا لﯾﺻﺎﻔﺗ

meeting

Monday 12th August 2024

Meeting starting

ً

نﯾرﺣﺑﻟا ﺔﻛﻠﻣﻣ تﯾﻗوﺗﺑ ارﮭظ 2 ﺔﻋﺎﺳﻟا

عﺎﻣﺗﺟﻹا تﻗو

time

2 p.m. Kingdom of Bahrain's time

The agenda of the

.2024 مﺎﻋ نﻣ ﻲﻧﺎﺛﻟا ﻊﺑرﻠﻟ ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا تﺎﻧﺎﯾﺑﻟا

-1

.ىرﺧأ ﺔﯾﻠﺧاد روﻣأ

-2

عﺎﻣﺗﺟﻹا لﺎﻣﻋأ لودﺟ

meeting

1- The financial results for the second quarter of 2024.; and

2- Other internal matters.

Name

Mariam Jowhary

يﺮھﻮﺟ ﻢﯾﺮﻣ

ﻢﺳﻹا

Title

Head of Compliance & AML

لاﻮﻣﻻا ﻞﯿﺴﻏ ﺔﺤﻓﺎﻜﻣو ماﺰﺘﻟﻹا ﺲﯿﺋر

ﻲﻔﯿظﻮﻟا ﻰﻤﺴﻤﻟا

Company Seal ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﻢﺘﺧ

Signature ﻊﯿﻗﻮﺘﻟا

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

GFH Financial Group BSC published this content on 12 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2024 05:08:08 UTC.