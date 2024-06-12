GFH Financial Group BSC is a Bahrain-based company that is operates under an Islamic Wholesale Investment Banking. The Company operates in following segments: Investment banking which focuses on private equity and asset management activities and on acquiring, managing and realizing investments; Commercial banking segment that includes all sharia compliant corporate banking and retail banking activities of the Group provided through the Groupâs subsidiary, Khaleeji Bank BSC. The subsidiary also manages its own treasury and proprietary investment book within this operating segment; and Proprietary and treasury that include all common costs and activities that are undertaken at the Group level, including treasury and residual proprietary and co-investment assets, is considered as part of the Proprietary and treasury activities of the Group. The companyâs subsidiaries include GFH Partners Ltd,GFH Capital SA, Al Khaleej Bank BSC, GBCORP B.S.C (c),and Al Areen Hotels W.L.L.