نﻼﻋإ
Announcement
Date
11/06/2024
ﺦﯾرﺎﺗﻟا
Company Name
.ب.م.ش ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣ
ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا مﺳإ
GFH Financial Group B.S.C.
Trading Code
GFH
لوادﺗﻟا زﻣر
سطﺳﻏأ 12 ﻲﻓ هدﺎﻘﻌﻧإ ررﻘﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣ ةرادإ سﻠﺟﻣ عﺎﻣﺗﺟا
Subject
2024
عوﺿوﻣﻟا
GFH's Board Meeting Scheduled on 12th August 2024
Date and day of the
2024 سطﺳﻏأ 12 ﻖﻓاوﻣﻟا نﯾﻧﺛﻷا موﯾ
عﺎﻣﺗﺟﻹا لﯾﺻﺎﻔﺗ
meeting
Monday 12th August 2024
Meeting starting
ً
نﯾرﺣﺑﻟا ﺔﻛﻠﻣﻣ تﯾﻗوﺗﺑ ارﮭظ 2 ﺔﻋﺎﺳﻟا
عﺎﻣﺗﺟﻹا تﻗو
time
2 p.m. Kingdom of Bahrain's time
The agenda of the
.2024 مﺎﻋ نﻣ ﻲﻧﺎﺛﻟا ﻊﺑرﻠﻟ ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا تﺎﻧﺎﯾﺑﻟا
-1
.ىرﺧأ ﺔﯾﻠﺧاد روﻣأ
-2
عﺎﻣﺗﺟﻹا لﺎﻣﻋأ لودﺟ
meeting
1- The financial results for the second quarter of 2024.; and
2- Other internal matters.
Name
Mariam Jowhary
يﺮھﻮﺟ ﻢﯾﺮﻣ
ﻢﺳﻹا
Title
Head of Compliance & AML
لاﻮﻣﻻا ﻞﯿﺴﻏ ﺔﺤﻓﺎﻜﻣو ماﺰﺘﻟﻹا ﺲﯿﺋر
ﻲﻔﯿظﻮﻟا ﻰﻤﺴﻤﻟا
Company Seal ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﻢﺘﺧ
Signature ﻊﯿﻗﻮﺘﻟا
