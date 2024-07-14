CMP/JUL/2024/0010
نﻼﻋإ
Announcement
Date
11/07/2024
ﺦﯾرﺎﺗﻟا
Company Name
.ب.م.ش ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣ
ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا مﺳإ
GFH Financial Group B.S.C.
Trading Code
GFH
لوادﺗﻟا زﻣر
Subject
زرﻧﺗرﺎﺑ شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ـﻟ يذﯾﻔﻧﺗﻟا سﯾﺋرﻟا تﺎﺣﯾرﺻﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺢﯾﺿوﺗ
عوﺿوﻣﻟا
Clarification on GFH Partners' CEO's Statements
فا ﻲﺟ") دﺗﻣﯾﻟ زرﻧﺗرﺎﺑ شﺗا فا ﻲﺟ ﺔﻛرﺷﻟ يذﯾﻔﻧﺗﻟا سﯾﺋرﻟا تﺎﺣﯾرﺻﺗ ﻰﻟا ةرﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑ
وأ "شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ") ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣﻟ ﻲﻣﻟﺎﻌﻟا عارذﻟا ،("زرﻧﺗرﺎﺑ شﺗا
ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣﻟا دوﺗ ،2024 وﯾﻟوﯾ 10 ﺦﯾرﺎﺗﺑ ﺎھرﺷﻧ مﺗ ﻲﺗﻟاو لوﺻﻷا ةرادﻹ ("ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣﻟا"
ﻖﯾدﺎﻧﺻﻠﻟ ﺔﻛوﻠﻣﻣﻟا لوﺻﻸﻟ ﺔﻌﻗوﺗﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﺟﻹا ﺔﻣﯾﻘﻟا لﺛﻣﯾ رﻻود رﺎﯾﻠﻣﻟا ﻎﻠﺑﻣ نأ ﺢﯾﺿوﺗﻟا
ﺔﯾﻛﻠﻣﻟا قوﻘﺣ ءازﺟأ كﻟذ لﻣﺷﯾو . مﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﯾﻘﺑ لﻼﺧ ﺎﮭﻗﻼطإ مﺗﯾﺳ ﻲﺗﻟاو ﺎﮭﻗﻼطإ مﺗ ﻲﺗﻟا
.ﻖﯾدﺎﻧﺻﻟا ﻲﻓ نوﯾدﻟاو
Information
With reference to the statements made by the CEO of GFH Partners
ﺔﻣوﻠﻌﻣﻟا
Limited ("GFH Partners"), the global arm of GFH Financial Group
("GFH" or "the Group") for asset management, which was published
on July 10, 2024, the Group would like to clarify that the total value
of one billion dollars mentioned represents the total expected value
of the assets owned by the funds that have been launched and will
be launched during the rest of the year. This includes the equity and
debt portions of the funds.
Expected Financial
.ﻲﻟﺎﺣﻟا تﻗوﻟا ﻲﻓ ﻲﻟﺎﻣﻟا رﺛﻷا ﻊﻗوﺗ نﻛﻣﯾ ﻻ
ﻊﻗوﺗﻣﻟا ﻲﻟﺎﻣﻟا رﺛﻷا
Impact
Such impact cannot be assessed at the current stage.
Name
Mariam Jowhary
يﺮھﻮﺟ ﻢﯾﺮﻣ
ﻢﺳﻹا
Title
Head of Compliance & AML
لاﻮﻣﻻا ﻞﺴﻏ ﺔﺤﻓﺎﻜﻣو ماﺰﺘﻟﻹا ﺲﯿﺋر
ﻲﻔﯿظﻮﻟا ﻰﻤﺴﻤﻟا
Company Seal ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﻢﺘﺧ
Signature ﻊﯿﻗﻮﺘﻟا
