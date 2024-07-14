CMP/JUL/2024/0010

نﻼﻋإ

Announcement

Date

11/07/2024

ﺦﯾرﺎﺗﻟا

Company Name

.ب.م.ش ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣ

ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا مﺳإ

GFH Financial Group B.S.C.

Trading Code

GFH

لوادﺗﻟا زﻣر

Subject

زرﻧﺗرﺎﺑ شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ـﻟ يذﯾﻔﻧﺗﻟا سﯾﺋرﻟا تﺎﺣﯾرﺻﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺢﯾﺿوﺗ

عوﺿوﻣﻟا

Clarification on GFH Partners' CEO's Statements

فا ﻲﺟ") دﺗﻣﯾﻟ زرﻧﺗرﺎﺑ شﺗا فا ﻲﺟ ﺔﻛرﺷﻟ يذﯾﻔﻧﺗﻟا سﯾﺋرﻟا تﺎﺣﯾرﺻﺗ ﻰﻟا ةرﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑ

وأ "شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ") ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣﻟ ﻲﻣﻟﺎﻌﻟا عارذﻟا ،("زرﻧﺗرﺎﺑ شﺗا

ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣﻟا دوﺗ ،2024 وﯾﻟوﯾ 10 ﺦﯾرﺎﺗﺑ ﺎھرﺷﻧ مﺗ ﻲﺗﻟاو لوﺻﻷا ةرادﻹ ("ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣﻟا"

ﻖﯾدﺎﻧﺻﻠﻟ ﺔﻛوﻠﻣﻣﻟا لوﺻﻸﻟ ﺔﻌﻗوﺗﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﺟﻹا ﺔﻣﯾﻘﻟا لﺛﻣﯾ رﻻود رﺎﯾﻠﻣﻟا ﻎﻠﺑﻣ نأ ﺢﯾﺿوﺗﻟا

ﺔﯾﻛﻠﻣﻟا قوﻘﺣ ءازﺟأ كﻟذ لﻣﺷﯾو . مﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﯾﻘﺑ لﻼﺧ ﺎﮭﻗﻼطإ مﺗﯾﺳ ﻲﺗﻟاو ﺎﮭﻗﻼطإ مﺗ ﻲﺗﻟا

.ﻖﯾدﺎﻧﺻﻟا ﻲﻓ نوﯾدﻟاو

Information

With reference to the statements made by the CEO of GFH Partners

ﺔﻣوﻠﻌﻣﻟا

Limited ("GFH Partners"), the global arm of GFH Financial Group

("GFH" or "the Group") for asset management, which was published

on July 10, 2024, the Group would like to clarify that the total value

of one billion dollars mentioned represents the total expected value

of the assets owned by the funds that have been launched and will

be launched during the rest of the year. This includes the equity and

debt portions of the funds.

Expected Financial

.ﻲﻟﺎﺣﻟا تﻗوﻟا ﻲﻓ ﻲﻟﺎﻣﻟا رﺛﻷا ﻊﻗوﺗ نﻛﻣﯾ ﻻ

ﻊﻗوﺗﻣﻟا ﻲﻟﺎﻣﻟا رﺛﻷا

Impact

Such impact cannot be assessed at the current stage.

