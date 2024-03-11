CMP/MAR/2024/0016
نﻼﻋإ
Announcement
Date
11/03/2024
ﺦﯾرﺎﺗﻟا
Company Name
.ب.م.ش ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣ
ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا مﺳإ
GFH Financial Group B.S.C.
Trading Code
GFH
لوادﺗﻟا زﻣر
Subject
ﺔﻧﯾزﺧ مﮭﺳأ
عوﺿوﻣﻟا
Treasury Shares
ةدﺎﻋإ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓاوﻣﻟﺎﺑ 2021 رﺑوﺗﻛأ 14 ﺦﯾرﺎﺗﺑ ةدﻘﻌﻧﻣﻟا ﺔﯾدﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﯾﻌﻣﺟﻟا رارﻘﻟ ﺎﻘﻓو
ةرﺎﺻﻟا مﮭﺳﻷا ﻲﻟﺎﻣﺟإ نﻣ %10 ﻰﺻﻗأ دﺣﺑ (ﺔﻧﯾزﺧﻟا مﮭﺳأ) ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣﻟا مﮭﺳأ ءارﺷ
يزﻛرﻣﻟا نﯾرﺣﺑﻟا فرﺻﻣ ﺔﻘﻓاوﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ تﻠﺻﺣ دﻗ ﺎﮭﻧأ نﻠﻌﺗ نأ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣﻟا دوﺗ ،ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣﻠﻟ
.2024 سرﺎﻣ 12 ﺦﯾرﺎﺗ نﻣ مﮭﺳﻷا ءارﺷ ةدﺎﻋﺈﺑ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣﻟا أدﺑﺗﺳو ﺎﮭﻣﮭﺳأ ءارﺷ ةدﺎﻋﻹ
Information
In accordance with the Ordinary General Meeting's resolution
ﺔﻣوﻠﻌﻣﻟا
dated 14th October 2021, approving the repurchase of the Group's
shares (treasury shares) up to a maximum of 10% of the total issued
shares of the Group, GFH would like to announce that it has
obtained CBB's approval to repurchase its shares, and will
commence the share repurchase from 12th March 2024.
Name
Mariam Jowhary
يﺮھﻮﺟ ﻢﯾﺮﻣ
ﻢﺳﻹا
Title
Head of Compliance & AML
لاﻮﻣﻻا ﻞﺴﻏ ﺔﺤﻓﺎﻜﻣو ماﺰﺘﻟﻹا ﺲﯿﺋر
ﻲﻔﯿظﻮﻟا ﻰﻤﺴﻤﻟا
Company Seal ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﻢﺘﺧ
Signature ﻊﯿﻗﻮﺘﻟا
