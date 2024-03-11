CMP/MAR/2024/0016

11/03/2024

.ب.م.ش ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣ

GFH Financial Group B.S.C.

GFH

ﺔﻧﯾزﺧ مﮭﺳأ

Treasury Shares

ةدﺎﻋإ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓاوﻣﻟﺎﺑ 2021 رﺑوﺗﻛأ 14 ﺦﯾرﺎﺗﺑ ةدﻘﻌﻧﻣﻟا ﺔﯾدﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﯾﻌﻣﺟﻟا رارﻘﻟ ﺎﻘﻓو

ةرﺎﺻﻟا مﮭﺳﻷا ﻲﻟﺎﻣﺟإ نﻣ %10 ﻰﺻﻗأ دﺣﺑ (ﺔﻧﯾزﺧﻟا مﮭﺳأ) ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣﻟا مﮭﺳأ ءارﺷ

يزﻛرﻣﻟا نﯾرﺣﺑﻟا فرﺻﻣ ﺔﻘﻓاوﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ تﻠﺻﺣ دﻗ ﺎﮭﻧأ نﻠﻌﺗ نأ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣﻟا دوﺗ ،ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣﻠﻟ

.2024 سرﺎﻣ 12 ﺦﯾرﺎﺗ نﻣ مﮭﺳﻷا ءارﺷ ةدﺎﻋﺈﺑ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣﻟا أدﺑﺗﺳو ﺎﮭﻣﮭﺳأ ءارﺷ ةدﺎﻋﻹ

In accordance with the Ordinary General Meeting's resolution

dated 14th October 2021, approving the repurchase of the Group's

shares (treasury shares) up to a maximum of 10% of the total issued

shares of the Group, GFH would like to announce that it has

obtained CBB's approval to repurchase its shares, and will

commence the share repurchase from 12th March 2024.

Mariam Jowhary

يﺮھﻮﺟ ﻢﯾﺮﻣ

Head of Compliance & AML

لاﻮﻣﻻا ﻞﺴﻏ ﺔﺤﻓﺎﻜﻣو ماﺰﺘﻟﻹا ﺲﯿﺋر

