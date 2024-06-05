CMP/JUN/2024/0009

ف

ئﺎﻤﺘﺋإ ﻒ�نﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ حﺎﺼﻓإ

ي

Announcement on Credit Rating

Date

04/06/2024

ﺦﯾرﺎﺗﻟا

Name of Listed

.ب .م .ش ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣ

ﺔﺟردﻣﻟا ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا مﺳإ

Company

GFH Financial Group B.S.C.

Trading Code

GFH

لوادﺗﻟا زﻣر

Name of the Credit

ﺔﯾﻣﻟﺎﻌﻟا شﺗﯾﻓ ﺔﻟﺎﻛو

/ فﯾﻧﺻﺗﻟا ﺔﮭﺟ مﺳا

Rating Agency

Fitch Ratings

ﻲﻧﺎﻣﺗﺋﻻا فﯾﻧﺻﺗﻟا ﺔﻟﺎﻛو

Credit Rating

دﻧﻋ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣﻠﻟ دﻣﻷا ةرﯾﺻﻗو ﺔﻠﯾوط ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا تﺎﻣازﺗﻟﻻﺎﺑ ءﺎﻓوﻟا ﻰﻠﻋ ةردﻘﻟا فﯾﻧﺻﺗ دﯾﻛﺄﺗ

لﯾوطﻟا ىدﻣﻟا ﻰﻠﻋ ةرﻘﺗﺳﻣ ﺔﯾﻠﺑﻘﺗﺳﻣ ةرظﻧ ﻊﻣ "B" ىوﺗﺳﻣ

Classification

فﯾﻧﺻﺗﻟا تﺎﺋﻓ

Long and Short-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' with the

Categories

Outlook on the Long-Term IDR as 'Stable'

ﺔﯾﻣﻟﺎﻌﻟا شﺗﯾﻓ ﺔﻟﺎﻛو نأ قاوﺳﻷاو نﯾﻣھﺎﺳﻣﻟا ةدﺎﺳﻟا مﻼﻋإ ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣ دوﺗ

ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا تﺎﻣازﺗﻟﻻﺎﺑ ءﺎﻓوﻟا ﻰﻠﻋ ةردﻘﻟا فﯾﻧﺻﺗ دﯾﻛﺄﺗ ةدﺎﻋﺈﺑ تﻣﺎﻗ ﻲﻧﺎﻣﺗﺋﻻا فﯾﻧﺻﺗﻠﻟ ﺔﯾﻟودﻟا

ىدﻣﻟا ﻰﻠﻋ ةرﻘﺗﺳﻣ ﺔﯾﻠﺑﻘﺗﺳﻣ ةرظﻧ ﻊﻣ "B" ىوﺗﺳﻣ دﻧﻋ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣﻠﻟ دﻣﻷا ةرﯾﺻﻗو ﺔﻠﯾوط

ﺔﻐﻟﺎﺑﻟا ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣﻟا كوﻛﺻﻟ نوﻣﺿﻣﻟا رﯾﻏ لﺟﻷا لﯾوط

فﯾﻧﺻﺗﻟا شﺗﯾﻓ تدﻛأ ﺎﻣﻛ .لﯾوطﻟا

A simple

دﻧﻋ ةدودﺣﻣﻟا كوﻛﺻﻠﻟ شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻛرﺷ نﻋ ةردﺎﺻﻟا ﻲﻛﯾرﻣأ رﻻود نوﯾﻠﻣ 500

.'B'/'RR4' ىوﺗﺳﻣ

explanation of the

فﯾﻧﺻﺗﻠﻟ طﺳﺑﻣ حرﺷ

Credit Rating

GFH Financial Group would like to inform its shareholders and the

ﮫﺗﻻﻻدو ردﺎﺻﻟا

Classification issued

markets that Fitch Ratings, the international credit rating agency, has

and its implications

affirmed its Long-andShort-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B'

with the Outlook on the Long-Term IDR as Stable. Fitch has also

affirmed the 'B'/'RR4' senior unsecured Long-Term Rating of the

Group's US$500 million certificates issued through GFH Sukuk

Company Limited (GFH SCL).

The expected

financial impact of

ﻊﻗوﺗﻣﻟا ﻲﻟﺎﻣﻟا رﺛﻷا

the Credit Rating

ﻖﺑطﻧﯾ ﻻ

ﺞﺋﺎﺗﻧ ﻰﻠﻋ فﯾﻧﺻﺗﻠﻟ

Classification on the

Not applicable

ﻲﻟﺎﻣﻟا زﻛرﻣﻟاو لﺎﻣﻋأ

company's business

ﺔﻛرﺷﻠﻟ

and financial

position

Future outlook (as

ﺔﻛرﺷﻠﻟ ﺔﯾﻠﺑﻘﺗﺳﻣﻟا ةرظﻧﻟا

per the Credit

ةرﻘﺗﺳﻣ

فﯾﻧﺻﺗﻟا ﺔﮭﺟ يأر بﺳﺣ)

Rating Agency)

Stable

(ﻲﻧﺎﻣﺗﺋﻻا

about the company

يذﻟا درطﻣﻟا مدﻘﺗﻟا ءوﺿ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣﻟا تﺎﻔﯾﻧﺻﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ شﺗﯾﻓ ﺔﻟﺎﻛو دﯾﻛﺄﺗﺑ ةرورﺳﻣ ةرادﻹا

ﺔﻠﺻاوﻣ ﻰﻟإ ةرادﻹا ﻊﻠطﺗﺗ ﺎﻣﻛ .ﺔﯾﺳﺎﺳﻷا لﺎﻣﻋﻷا طوطﺧ رﺑﻋ هزارﺣإ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣﻟا لﺻاوﺗ

Summary of the

ﻲﻓ ىوﻗأ ءادأو ﺞﺋﺎﺗﻧ ﻖﯾﻘﺣﺗ فدﮭﺑ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﺟﯾﺗارﺗﺳا ذﯾﻔﻧﺗو مدﻘﺗﻟا اذھ ﻰﻠﻋ ءﺎﻧﺑﻟا

.ﺔﻣدﺎﻘﻟا تارﺗﻔﻟا

official statement

ﻲﻣﺳرﻟا ﺢﯾرﺻﺗﻟا صﺧﻠﻣ

issued by the

The management are pleased with Fitch's affirmation of GFH's

نﺄﺷﺑ ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا نﻋ ردﺎﺻﻟا

company regarding

ratings in light of the steady progress the Group continues to make

فﯾﻧﺻﺗﻟا

the Classification of

across its core business lines. Management looks

forward to

the Credit Rating

continuing building on this progress and executing the Group's

strategy with a view to deliver strengthened results and performance

in the forthcoming periods.

Press release or

رﯾرﻘﺗﻟا لﺟأ نﻣ فﯾﻧﺻﺗﻟا ﺔﻟﺎﻛو ﻊﻗوﻣ ﻰﻟا عوﺟرﻟا نﺎﻛﻣﻹﺎﺑ

وأ ﻲﻔﺣﺻﻟا ﺢﯾرﺻﺗﻟا

You may refer to the agency's website for the report

executive summary

يذﯾﻔﻧﺗﻟا صﺧﻠﻣﻟا

https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/10273195

Name

Mariam Jowhary

يﺮﻫﻮﺟ ﻢ��ﻣ

ﻢﺳﻹا

ت

ف

Title

Head of Compliance & AML

ف

��ﻇﻮﻟا �ﺴﻤﻟا

لاﻮﻣﻻا ﻞ�ﺴﻏ ﺔﺤﻓﺎكﻣو ما�ﻟﻹا ﺲ�ﺋر

ي

ش

Signature ﻊﻴﻗﻮﺘﻟا

Company Seal ﺔﻛ�ﻟا ﻢﺘﺧ

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

GFH Financial Group BSC published this content on 05 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2024 05:04:08 UTC.