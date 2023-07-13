CMP/JUL/2023/0006

نﻼﻋإ

Announcement

Date

12/07/2023

ﺦﯾرﺎﺗﻟا

Company Name

.ب.م.ش ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣ

ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا مﺳإ

GFH Financial Group B.S.C.

Trading Code

GFH

لوادﺗﻟا زﻣر

Subject

ﺖﯾﻮﻜﻟا ﺔﺻرﻮﺑ ﻲﻓ ﺔﯿﻟﺎﻤﻟا ﺶﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ ﻢﮭﺳأ لواﺪﺗ

عوﺿوﻣﻟا

GFH Financial Group's Share Trades in Boursa Kuwait

حﺎﺼﻓﻹا)ﺮﺷﺎﻌﻟا بﺎﺘﻜﻟا ﻦﻣ 4-5 ةدﺎﻤﻟا ﺺﻨﺑ ﻻﺎﻤﻋإو ﺖﯾﻮﻜﻟا ﺔﺻرﻮﺑ تﺎﮭﯿﺟﻮﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ءﺎﻨﺑ

لﺎﻤﻟا قاﻮﺳأ ﺔﺌﯿھ ءﺎﺸﻧإ نﺄﺸﺑ 2010 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ 7 ﻢﻗر نﻮﻧﺎﻘﻠﻟ ﺔﯾﺬﯿﻔﻨﺘﻟا ﺔﺤﺋﻼﻟا ﻦﻣ (ﺔﯿﻓﺎﻔﺸﻟاو

ﺔﯿﻟﺎﻤﻟا ﺶﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ دﻮﺗ .ﮫﺗﻼﯾﺪﻌﺗو ﺔﯿﻟﺎﻤﻟا قاروﻷا ﺔﻄﺸﻧأ ﻢﯿﻈﻨﺗو (ﺖﯾﻮﻜﻟا)

ً

ﺎﮭﻧﺄﺷ ﻦﻣ اﺮﺧﺆﻣ ﺖﺛﺪﺣ تارﻮﻄﺗ يأ كﺎﻨھ ﻦﻜﺗ ﻢﻟ ﮫﻧﺄﺑ قاﻮﺳﻷاو ﻦﯿﻤھﺎﺴﻤﻟا ةدﺎﺴﻟا مﻼﻋإ

ﻖﻓاﻮﻤﻟا ءﺎﻌﺑرﻷا مﻮﯾ ﺖﯾﻮﻜﻟا ﺔﺻرﻮﺑ ﻲﻓ ﺎﮭﻤﮭﺳﻷ يدﺎﻋ ﺮﯿﻐﻟا لواﺪﺘﻟا ﻢﺠﺣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺮﯿﺛﺄﺘﻟا

.ﺎﻘﺒﺴﻣ ﮫﻨﻋ حﺎﺼﻓﻹا ﻢﺗﺎﻣ فﻼﺨﺑ 2023 ﻮﯿﻟﻮﯾ 12

Information

In line with the instruction

received from Boursa Kuwait and

ﺔﻣوﻠﻌﻣﻟا

pursuant to the provisions of Article 4-5 of Module 10 (Disclosures

and Transparency) of the Capital Markets Authority (Kuwait)

Executive Regulations of Law No. 7 of 2010. GFH would like to

inform its shareholders and the markets that there is no recent

development which may have triggered the unusual trading of its

shares in Boursa Kuwait on Wednesday, 12th July 2023, other than

what has been previously disclosed.

Name

Mariam Jowhary

يﺮﻫﻮﺟ ﻢ��ﻣ

ﻢﺳﻹا

فت

ف

Title

Head of Compliance & AML

لاﻮﻣﻻا ﻞﺴﻏ ﺔﺤﻓﺎكﻣو ما�ﻟﻹا ﺲ�ﺋر

��ﻇﻮﻟا �ﺴﻤﻟا

ش

ي

Signature ﻊﻴﻗﻮﺘﻟا

Company Seal ﺔﻛ�ﻟا ﻢﺘﺧ

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

GFH Financial Group BSC published this content on 13 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2023 05:09:04 UTC.