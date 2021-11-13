GFH Financial BSC : Financial statements for the 3rd QTR of 2021

as an Islamic wholesale Bank)

: 44136 (registered with Central Bank of Bahrain

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information

Condensed consolidated statement of sources and uses of zakah and charity fund

Condensed consolidated statement of changes in restricted investment accounts

Condensed consolidated statement of changes in owners' equity

Condensed consolidated statement of financial position

Independent auditors' report on review of condensed consolidated interim financial

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION for the nine months ended 30 September 2021

The accompanying notes 1 to 22 form an integral part of the condensed consolidated interim financial information.

The Board of Directors approved the condensed consolidated interim financial information on 11 November 2021 and signed on its behalf by:

Total liabilities, equity of investment account holders and owners' equity

Total equity attributable to shareholders of Bank Non-controllinginterests

Placements from financial, non-financial institutions

As at 30 September 2021

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC 3 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT for the nine months ended 30 September 2021 US$ 000's Nine months ended Three months ended 30 September 30 September 30 September 30 September 2021 2020 2021 2020 (reviewed) (reviewed) (reviewed) (reviewed) Continuing operations Investment banking income Asset management 2,354 3,765 755 1,038 Deal related income 55,786 62,015 22,648 23,778 Commercial banking income 58,140 65,780 23,403 24,816 Income from financing 58,842 60,908 19,058 19,641 Treasury and investment income 46,292 26,568 12,968 9,196 Fee and other income 4,021 4,878 1,765 1,672 Less: Return to investment account holders (23,950) (24,648) (7,856) (8,670) Less: Finance expense (26,716) (22,879) (9,159) (9,385) Income from proprietary and 58,489 44,827 16,776 12,454 co-investments Direct investment income, net 14,344 20,374 424 1,074 Dividend from co-investments 10,445 6,415 5,433 2,306 Real estate income 24,789 26,789 5,857 3,380 Development and sale 12,268 10,707 4,922 1,451 Rental and operating income 4,135 3,119 2,001 1,962 Treasury and other income 16,403 13,826 6,923 3,413 Finance income 9,211 19,410 2,806 6,240 Dividend and net gain/(loss) on treasury investments 80,396 27,890 27,904 16,753 Other income, net 23,179 15,579 5,928 520 112,786 62,879 36,638 23,513 Total income 270,607 214,101 89,597 67,576 Operating expenses 86,638 80,483 26,877 22,835 Finance expense 98,252 101,190 34,856 34,246 Impairment allowances 15 17,441 2,120 3,733 573 Total expenses 202,331 183,793 65,466 57,654 Profit for the period 68,276 30,308 24,131 9,922 Attributable to: Shareholders of the Bank 60,340 23,167 23,296 8,113 Non-controlling interests 7,936 7,141 835 1,809 68,276 30,308 24,131 9,922 Earnings per share Basic and diluted earnings per share (US cents) 1.78 0.69 0.69 0.24

Jassim Al Seddiqi Hisham Alrayes Chairman Chief Executive Officer & Board member

The accompanying notes 1 to 22 form an integral part of the condensed consolidated interim financial information.