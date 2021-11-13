GFH Financial BSC : Financial statements for the 3rd QTR of 2021
GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
30 September 2021
Commercial registration
: 44136 (registered with Central Bank of Bahrain
as an Islamic wholesale Bank)
Registered Office
:
Bahrain Financial Harbour
Office: 2901, 29
th Floor
Building 1398, East Tower
Block: 346, Road: 4626
Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain
Telephone +973 17538538
Directors
: Jassim Al Seddiqi,
Chairman
H.E. Shaikh Ahmed Bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa,
Vice Chairman
(resigned wef 25 Feb 2021)
Hisham Ahmed Alrayes
Rashid Nasser Al Kaabi
Ghazi Faisal Ebrahim Alhajeri
Ali Murad
Ahmed Abdulhamid AlAhmadi
Alia Al Falasi
Fawaz Talal Al Tamimi
Edris Mohammed Rafi Alrafi
Chief Executive Officer
:
Hisham Ahmed Alrayes
Auditors
:
KPMG Fakhro
GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION for the nine months ended 30 September 2021
CONTENTS
Page
Independent auditors' report on review of condensed consolidated interim financial
information
1
Condensed consolidated interim financial information
Condensed consolidated statement of financial position
2
Condensed consolidated income statement
3
Condensed consolidated statement of changes in owners' equity
4-5
Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
6
Condensed consolidated statement of changes in restricted investment accounts
7
Condensed consolidated statement of sources and uses of zakah and charity fund
8
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information
9-30
Supplementary information (not reviewed)
31-33
GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC
2
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 30 September 2021
US$ 000's
note
ASSETS
Cash and bank balances
Treasury portfolio
9
Financing assets
10
Real estate Investments
11
Proprietary investments
12
Co-investments
13
Receivables and prepayments
Property and equipment
Total
LIABILITIES
Clients' funds
Placements from financial, non-financial institutions
and individuals
Customer current accounts
Term financing
14
Payables and accruals
Total
Equity of investment account holders
OWNERS' EQUITY
Share capital
8
Treasury shares
Statutory reserve
8
Investment fair value reserve
Foreign currency translation reserve
Retained earnings
8
Share grant reserve
Total equity attributable to shareholders of Bank
Non-controlling interests
Total owners' equity
Total liabilities, equity of investment account holders and owners' equity
30 September 2021
(reviewed)
479,444
2,726,882
1,275,680
1,851,407
172,148
135,813
655,455
138,134
7,434,963
132,610
2,947,392
130,977
1,311,877
485,554
5,008,410
1,218,909
1,000,638
(35,779)
24,058
(13,717)
(53,762)
44,422
1,093
966,953
240,691
1,207,644
7,434,963
31 December
30 September
2020
2020
(audited)
(reviewed)
536,502
337,361
1,878,546
1,767,975
1,267,266
1,234,951
1,812,315
1,840,586
216,108
287,898
126,319
103,774
605,658
482,435
144,149
107,146
6,586,863
6,162,126
130,935
94,320
2,418,000
2,278,800
140,756
124,001
1,089,077
933,275
465,038
400,382
4,243,806
3,830,778
1,156,993
1,122,234
975,638
975,638
(63,979)
(66,142)
19,548
15,039
5,593
(21,785)
(46,947)
(35,733)
22,385
7,455
1,093
1,321
913,331
875,793
272,733
333,321
1,186,064
1,209,114
6,586,863
6,162,126
The Board of Directors approved the condensed consolidated interim financial information on 11 November 2021 and signed on its behalf by:
Jassim Al Seddiqi
Hisham Alrayes
Chairman
Chief Executive Officer & Board member
The accompanying notes 1 to 22 form an integral part of the condensed consolidated interim financial information.
GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC
3
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
for the nine months ended 30 September 2021
US$ 000's
Nine months ended
Three months ended
30 September
30 September
30 September
30 September
2021
2020
2021
2020
(reviewed)
(reviewed)
(reviewed)
(reviewed)
Continuing operations
Investment banking income
Asset management
2,354
3,765
755
1,038
Deal related income
55,786
62,015
22,648
23,778
Commercial banking income
58,140
65,780
23,403
24,816
Income from financing
58,842
60,908
19,058
19,641
Treasury and investment income
46,292
26,568
12,968
9,196
Fee and other income
4,021
4,878
1,765
1,672
Less: Return to investment account
holders
(23,950)
(24,648)
(7,856)
(8,670)
Less: Finance expense
(26,716)
(22,879)
(9,159)
(9,385)
Income from proprietary and
58,489
44,827
16,776
12,454
co-investments
Direct investment income, net
14,344
20,374
424
1,074
Dividend from co-investments
10,445
6,415
5,433
2,306
Real estate income
24,789
26,789
5,857
3,380
Development and sale
12,268
10,707
4,922
1,451
Rental and operating income
4,135
3,119
2,001
1,962
Treasury and other income
16,403
13,826
6,923
3,413
Finance income
9,211
19,410
2,806
6,240
Dividend and net gain/(loss) on treasury
investments
80,396
27,890
27,904
16,753
Other income, net
23,179
15,579
5,928
520
112,786
62,879
36,638
23,513
Total income
270,607
214,101
89,597
67,576
Operating expenses
86,638
80,483
26,877
22,835
Finance expense
98,252
101,190
34,856
34,246
Impairment allowances
15
17,441
2,120
3,733
573
Total expenses
202,331
183,793
65,466
57,654
Profit for the period
68,276
30,308
24,131
9,922
Attributable to:
Shareholders of the Bank
60,340
23,167
23,296
8,113
Non-controlling interests
7,936
7,141
835
1,809
68,276
30,308
24,131
9,922
Earnings per share
Basic and diluted earnings per share (US cents)
1.78
0.69
0.69
0.24
The Board of Directors approved the condensed consolidated interim financial information on 11 November 2021 and signed on its behalf by:
Jassim Al Seddiqi
Hisham Alrayes
Chairman
Chief Executive Officer & Board member
The accompanying notes 1 to 22 form an integral part of the condensed consolidated interim financial information.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
GFH Financial Group BSC published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 04:39:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
