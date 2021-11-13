Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. GFH Financial Group BSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GFH   BH000A0CAQK6

GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC

(GFH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GFH Financial BSC : Financial statements for the 3rd QTR of 2021

11/13/2021 | 11:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

30 September 2021

Commercial registration

: 44136 (registered with Central Bank of Bahrain

as an Islamic wholesale Bank)

Registered Office

:

Bahrain Financial Harbour

Office: 2901, 29th Floor

Building 1398, East Tower

Block: 346, Road: 4626

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain

Telephone +973 17538538

Directors

: Jassim Al Seddiqi, Chairman

H.E. Shaikh Ahmed Bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa,Vice Chairman

(resigned wef 25 Feb 2021)

Hisham Ahmed Alrayes

Rashid Nasser Al Kaabi

Ghazi Faisal Ebrahim Alhajeri

Ali Murad

Ahmed Abdulhamid AlAhmadi

Alia Al Falasi

Fawaz Talal Al Tamimi

Edris Mohammed Rafi Alrafi

Chief Executive Officer

:

Hisham Ahmed Alrayes

Auditors

:

KPMG Fakhro

GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION for the nine months ended 30 September 2021

CONTENTS

Page

Independent auditors' report on review of condensed consolidated interim financial

information

1

Condensed consolidated interim financial information

Condensed consolidated statement of financial position

2

Condensed consolidated income statement

3

Condensed consolidated statement of changes in owners' equity

4-5

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

6

Condensed consolidated statement of changes in restricted investment accounts

7

Condensed consolidated statement of sources and uses of zakah and charity fund

8

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information

9-30

Supplementary information (not reviewed)

31-33

GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC

2

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 30 September 2021

US$ 000's

note

ASSETS

Cash and bank balances

Treasury portfolio

9

Financing assets

10

Real estate Investments

11

Proprietary investments

12

Co-investments

13

Receivables and prepayments

Property and equipment

Total

LIABILITIES

Clients' funds

Placements from financial, non-financial institutions

and individuals

Customer current accounts

Term financing

14

Payables and accruals

Total

Equity of investment account holders

OWNERS' EQUITY

Share capital

8

Treasury shares

Statutory reserve

8

Investment fair value reserve

Foreign currency translation reserve

Retained earnings

8

Share grant reserve

Total equity attributable to shareholders of Bank Non-controllinginterests

Total owners' equity

Total liabilities, equity of investment account holders and owners' equity

30 September 2021

(reviewed)

479,444

2,726,882

1,275,680

1,851,407

172,148

135,813

655,455

138,134

7,434,963

132,610

2,947,392

130,977

1,311,877

485,554

5,008,410

1,218,909

1,000,638

(35,779)

24,058

(13,717)

(53,762)

44,422

1,093

966,953

240,691

1,207,644

7,434,963

31 December

30 September

2020

2020

(audited)

(reviewed)

536,502

337,361

1,878,546

1,767,975

1,267,266

1,234,951

1,812,315

1,840,586

216,108

287,898

126,319

103,774

605,658

482,435

144,149

107,146

6,586,863

6,162,126

130,935

94,320

2,418,000

2,278,800

140,756

124,001

1,089,077

933,275

465,038

400,382

4,243,806

3,830,778

1,156,993

1,122,234

975,638

975,638

(63,979)

(66,142)

19,548

15,039

5,593

(21,785)

(46,947)

(35,733)

22,385

7,455

1,093

1,321

913,331

875,793

272,733

333,321

1,186,064

1,209,114

6,586,863

6,162,126

The Board of Directors approved the condensed consolidated interim financial information on 11 November 2021 and signed on its behalf by:

Jassim Al Seddiqi

Hisham Alrayes

Chairman

Chief Executive Officer & Board member

The accompanying notes 1 to 22 form an integral part of the condensed consolidated interim financial information.

GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC

3

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

for the nine months ended 30 September 2021

US$ 000's

Nine months ended

Three months ended

30 September

30 September

30 September

30 September

2021

2020

2021

2020

(reviewed)

(reviewed)

(reviewed)

(reviewed)

Continuing operations

Investment banking income

Asset management

2,354

3,765

755

1,038

Deal related income

55,786

62,015

22,648

23,778

Commercial banking income

58,140

65,780

23,403

24,816

Income from financing

58,842

60,908

19,058

19,641

Treasury and investment income

46,292

26,568

12,968

9,196

Fee and other income

4,021

4,878

1,765

1,672

Less: Return to investment account

holders

(23,950)

(24,648)

(7,856)

(8,670)

Less: Finance expense

(26,716)

(22,879)

(9,159)

(9,385)

Income from proprietary and

58,489

44,827

16,776

12,454

co-investments

Direct investment income, net

14,344

20,374

424

1,074

Dividend from co-investments

10,445

6,415

5,433

2,306

Real estate income

24,789

26,789

5,857

3,380

Development and sale

12,268

10,707

4,922

1,451

Rental and operating income

4,135

3,119

2,001

1,962

Treasury and other income

16,403

13,826

6,923

3,413

Finance income

9,211

19,410

2,806

6,240

Dividend and net gain/(loss) on treasury

investments

80,396

27,890

27,904

16,753

Other income, net

23,179

15,579

5,928

520

112,786

62,879

36,638

23,513

Total income

270,607

214,101

89,597

67,576

Operating expenses

86,638

80,483

26,877

22,835

Finance expense

98,252

101,190

34,856

34,246

Impairment allowances

15

17,441

2,120

3,733

573

Total expenses

202,331

183,793

65,466

57,654

Profit for the period

68,276

30,308

24,131

9,922

Attributable to:

Shareholders of the Bank

60,340

23,167

23,296

8,113

Non-controlling interests

7,936

7,141

835

1,809

68,276

30,308

24,131

9,922

Earnings per share

Basic and diluted earnings per share (US cents)

1.78

0.69

0.69

0.24

The Board of Directors approved the condensed consolidated interim financial information on 11 November 2021 and signed on its behalf by:

Jassim Al Seddiqi

Hisham Alrayes

Chairman

Chief Executive Officer & Board member

The accompanying notes 1 to 22 form an integral part of the condensed consolidated interim financial information.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GFH Financial Group BSC published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 04:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC
11/13GFH FINANCIAL BSC : Press release regarding financial results for the 3rd QTR of 2021
PU
11/13GFH FINANCIAL BSC : Financial statements for the 3rd QTR of 2021
PU
11/13GFH FINANCIAL BSC : Results of BOD meeting
PU
11/13GFH FINANCIAL BSC : نتائج اجتما..
PU
11/12GFH Financial Group BSC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
11/11GFH's Net Profit Attributable to Shareholders Rises 160.4% to US$60.34 Million for the ..
PU
11/11GFH Properties backs plans to launch Cityscape Bahrain real estate event
PU
11/11As of 30 September 2021
PU
11/11Pillar 3 Liquidity Regulatory Disclosures - Q3 2021
PU
11/09تنويه من الشرك&..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 265 M - -
Net income 2020 45,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 795 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 3,56x
Yield 2020 10,2%
Capitalization 1 098 M 1 096 M -
EV / Sales 2019 11,5x
EV / Sales 2020 12,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,5%
Chart GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC
Duration : Period :
GFH Financial Group BSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hisham Ahmed Al-Rayes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Suryanarayanan Hariharan Chief Finance Officer
Jassim Mohamed Rafi Al-Seddiqi Chairman
Osama Abdullatif Janahi Head-Information Technology
Salah Abdulla Sharif Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC97.66%1 096
MORGAN STANLEY45.70%179 172
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION54.81%155 237
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.53.54%135 069
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.37.15%57 405
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-13.81%48 035