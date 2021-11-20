GFH Financial BSC : Notification from the company

Further to GFH's market notification dated 11th November 2021 on
Information
ةمولعملا
the subject, GFH is pleased to inform its shareholders and the
markets about the successful live webcast session which was
broadcasted online on Monday, 15th November 2021, at 1:00 p.m.
Kingdom of Bahrain time.
Attached herein is the presentation discussed during the session and the transcript of the live webcast.
Name
Mariam Jowhary
يرهوج ميرم
مسلإا
Title
Head of Compliance & AML
لاوملاا لسغ ةحفاكمو مازتللإا سيئر
يفيظولا ىمسملا
Company Seal ةكرشلا متخ
Signature عيقوتلا
GFH Financial Group
9M/Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation
15 November 2021
Importance Notice and Forward-Looking Statements
Important notice
The information set out in this presentation and subsequent webcast does not constitute a public offer for the purposes of any applicable law or an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to purchase any securities or other financial instruments or any recommendation in respect of such securities or instruments.
Forward-looking statements
This presentation and subsequent webcast may contain projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, opinions, prospects, results, returns and forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, capital position and business of the Group (together, "Forward-Looking Statements"). Any such Forward-Looking Statements are not a reliable indicator of future performance, as they may involve significant assumptions and subjective judgments, which may or may not prove to be correct, and there can be no assurance that any of the matters set out in Forward-Looking Statements are attainable, will actually occur or will be realized or are complete or accurate. Forward-Looking Statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain and generally based on stated or implied assumptions. The assumptions may prove to be incorrect and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of the Group. Actual achievements, results, performance or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those stated, implied and/or reflected in any Forward-Looking Statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors (including without limitation those which are referable to general market conditions or regulatory changes). Any such Forward-Looking Statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of the Group at the date the statements are made, and the Group does not assume, and hereby disclaims, any obligation or duty to update them if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change. For these reasons, recipients should not place reliance on, and are cautioned about relying on, any Forward-Looking Statements.
GFH Earnings Presentation - 9M/Q3 2021
Nine months profit to shareholders up 160%, Annualised ROE at 8.5%
Solid profitability
Net profit attributable to shareholders was US$60.3 million for 9M 2021 compared with US$23.17 million in 9M 2020, an increase of 160.4%.
Net profit attributable to shareholders of US$23.3 million for Q3 2021 up 187.3% when compared with US$8.11 million for Q3 2020
Strong and steady business income
Net profit margin for Q3 2021 at 26%, best in the post pandemic era
Annualised ROE at 8.5% and EBITDA margins for Q3 2021 at 65%
Investment banking business back to pre-pandemic levels with 6 deals placed in nine months with a strong pipeline
Higher contribution from a cleaner KHCB
Underlying expenses stable
26%
23%
18% 18%
13%
7%
Q1 20
Q2 20
Q3 20
Q1 21
Q2 21
Q3 21
Net profit Margin
Growing balance sheet with resilient asset quality
Total assets have grown from USD 6.6bn in December 2020 to USD 7.4bn in September 2021, increase of 12%
Net debt to equity ratio at 2.8x, higher fund flows at lower rates
Strong capital and liquidity
Capital adequacy ratio stable at 13.15%
Treasury portfolio increased by 50% to USD 2.7 bn
GFH Earnings Presentation - 9M/Q3 2021
3
Performance compared to previous year
2021 2020
Shareholders profit (Q3)
23.3m
8.1m
186%
Consolidated profit (Q3)
24.1m
9.9m
143%
Total income (Q3)
89.6m
67.6m
33%
Operating expenses (Q3)
26.9m
22.8m
18%
Finance expenses (Q3)
34.9m
34.2m
2%
Consolidated profit (YTD)
68.3m
30.3m
125%
Shareholders profit (YTD)
60.3m
23.2m
160%
Total income (YTD)
270.6m
214.1m
26%
Operating expenses (YTD)
86.6m
80.5m
8%
Finance expenses (YTD)
98.3m
101.2m
-3%
Total assets (Sep v Dec)
7.4bn
6.6bn
12%
Total liabilities (Sep v Dec)
6.2bn
5.4bn
15%
Shareholders' equity (Sep v Dec)
0.97bn
0.91bn
7%
Return on Equity (YoY)
6.2%
3.5%
EPS (US cents)
1.78
0.69
60,340
YTD increase by 160%
Q3 increase by 186%
23,167
20,922
23,296
16,122
9,972
8,113
5,082
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
YTD 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
YTD 2021
Shareholders' Profit
GFH Earnings Presentation - 9M/Q3 2021
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
GFH Financial Group BSC published this content on 21 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 04:53:01 UTC.