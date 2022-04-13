GFH Financial BSC : Notification from the company

CMP/APR/2022/0010

نعإ

Announcement

Date 12/04/2022 خيراتلا Company Name .ب.م.ش ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم GFH Financial Group B.S.C. ةكرشلا مسإ Trading Code GFH لوادتلا زمر Subject ةدحتملا ةكلمملا يف تايتسجولل وكست عمجم عيبت شتإ فإ يجل ةعبات ةكرش GFH's Subsidiary sells Tesco logistics park in UK عوضوملا Information كبور ،ةدحتملا ةكلمملا يف ةعباتلا اهتكرش نأ نعا ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم دوت .وكست عيزوت زكرمل قوسلا جراخ عيب ةقفص تمربأ دق ،)"كبور"( لوصا ةراد .قفرملا ربخلا ىلع عطا ناكماب ليصافتلا نم ديزمل GFH Financial Group would like to announce that its UK subsidiary, Roebuck Asset Management ("Roebuck"), has concluded an off-market sale of a Tesco Distribution Centre. For further details please refer to the attached release. ةمولعملا Expected Financial Impact .ةعومجملل ةيلاملا تانايبلا ىلع يباجيإ لكشب ةيلمعلا هذه سكعنت نأ عقوتملا نم This transaction is expected to reflect positively on the Group's financials. عقوتملا يلاملا رثا

Name Mariam Jowhary يرهوج ميرم مسا Title Head of Compliance & AML لاوما لسغ ةحفاكمو مازتلا سيئر يفيظولا ىمسملا Company Seal ةكرشلا متخ Signature عيقوتلا

ةدحتملا ةكلمملا يف تايتسجولل وكست عمجم عيبت شتإ فإ يجل ةعبات ةكرش يكيرمأ رود نويلم 135 لباقم

،2017 ماع يف رود نويلم 94 لباقم لصا ىلع ةدحتملا ةكلمملا يف شتإ فإ يجل ةعباتلا كبور ةكرش تذوحتسا  %16 نع ديزي يونس دئاع يلامجإ نيرمثتسملل رفوي امم

ةعومجم دعب ةيبوروا ةيتسجوللا تامدخلا قوس يف كبور بناج ىلإ ةديدج تماعم يف لوخدلل شتإ فإ يج علطتت  .اينابسإ يف نوزامأ ةظفحم كلذ يف امب ،ةحجانلا ركبملا جراختلا تايلمع نم

.2022 ماع لخ يكيرمأ رود نويلم 500 يلاوحب ةديدج ذاوحتسا تايلمعل كبور ططخت ،شتإ فإ يج نم معدب  اهتكرش نأ مويلا )"ةعومجملا" وأ "شتإ فإ يج"( ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم تنلعأ :2022 ليربأ 11 :نيرحبلا ،ةمانملا لباقم وكست عيزوت زكرمل قوسلا جراخ عيب ةقفص تمربأ دق ،)"كبور"( لوصا ةراد كبور ،ةدحتملا ةكلمملا يف ةعباتلا .رود نويلم 135 نم رثكأ

.2010 ماع يف وكست لبق نم عبرم مدق 540.000 هتحاسم غلبت يذلاو ةرارحلا يف مكحتلا ةيصاخب دوزملا زكرملا ريوطت مت نم ًاماه اءزج لكشيو زليو بونجو ارتلجنإ برغ بونج ربع ىرخأ رجاتمو تكرام ربوس لحم 400 نم رثكأ زكرملا مدخي .وكست عيزوت ةكبش

2017 ربوتكأ يف رود نويلم 94 لباقم لصا ىلع تذوحتسا يتلا ،كبور ةكرشل ةياغلل ةحجانرامثتسا ةرتف ةياهن عيبلا لثمي نيرمثتسملا ديوزت ىلإ ةميقلا يف ةريبكلا ةدايزلاو يوقلا لخدلا ىدأ دقل .نييروكلا نييسسؤملا نيرمثتسملا نم ةعومجم نع ةباين .ماهلا لصا اذهل ةفدهتسملا لمعلا ةطخ نم ليوط تقو لبق ،%16 نع ديزي ةبيرضلا دعب يلخاد دئاع لدعمب

يتأي ."لوصا ةراد نوتسباك" عم ًاضيأو ةيبونجلا ايروك نم نيرمثتسم عم كبور ةكرشل يناثلا ذاوحتسا وه لصا ناك رامثتسا نامتئا ىلإ رود نويلم 123 لباقم 2021 ماع يف كبور لبق نم "زنياو ديلوكأ" عيب باقعأ يف "ثوامنوفأ وكست" عيب ."سكوب جاب سكاتيارت" يراقعلا

كلذ يف امب 2020 ربمسيد يف ،لقتسم لكشب لمعلا لصاوت يتلا ،كبور ةكرش يف ةيبلغا ةصح ىلع شتإ فإ يج تذوحتسا ثيح نم ريبك لكشب كبور ةكرش تمن ،شتإ فإ يج هب تماق يذلا ذاوحتسا ذنم .ةيجيتارتسا لوصا هذه يف اهتارامثتسا ـلا رهشا لخ بتاكملا حاتتفا نم ديزمل طيطختلاو اينابسإو ندنل يف ديزملا حاتتفا عم ،ةديدجلا بتاكملاو لمعلا قيرف ءاضعأ .ةلبقملا 18

،ةعومجمك يعامج لكشبو ةرادل ةعضاخلا لوصا ةيمنت يف رارمتسا مزتعملا نم ،شتإ فإ يج نم ةدناسمو معدبو يف اهتربخ كبور ةكرش مدختست .2022 ماع رادم ىلع يكيرمأ رود نويلم 500 ةميقب ةديدج ذاوحتسا تايلمع فادهتسا نم ةفاضم ةميق ققحت يتلا ةزيمتملا لوصا لاجم يف ةديدج ةيرامثتسا تاكرش ءاشنإ لجأ نم لفاحلا اهلجسو يلحملا قوسلا .ددجلاو نييلاحلا نييسسؤملا نيرمثتسملا عم لمعلا لخ

ةرتف دعب اريبك ءادأ نييروكلا انيرمثتسمل "ثوامنوفأ وكست" عيب ققح دقل" :كبور ةكرش يف يرادا كيرشلا ،نوارب ويه لاقو يف نوتسباك عم لمعلا عئارلا نم ناك دقل .%16 نع ديزي ايلامجإ ايونس ادئاع تققحو فصنو تاونس عبرأ تماد رامثتسا سأر ريودت ةداع صرف داجيإ ىلإ طاشنب كبور ةكرش ىعست .اعم لمعلل ةديدج عيراشم دجن نأ لمأنو ،رخآ حجان رامثتسا ." ابوروأو ةدحتملا ةكلمملا يف ةيتسيجوللا لوصل تاعيبملا هذه نم لاملا يف رامثتسل كراشملا يذيفنتلا سيئرلاو "لوصا ةراد كبور" ةكرش يف ةرادا سلجم وضع ،ىفطصم لئان ديسلا لاقو ىشامتت .ةظفحملا يف ةيسيئرلا ةيتسجوللا لوصا دح كبور لبق نم مهملا جراختلا اذه نع نلعن نأ اندعسي" ،شتإ فإ يج عيبلا عم ةيجيتارتسا ىشامتت امك ،لعفلاب يوقلا اهلجس ىلع ءانبلا ةلصاومل كبور ططخ عم وكست عيزوت زكرم عيب ةيجيتارتسإ بحس نأ نم مغرلابو .رصقأ رامثتسا ةرتف ىدم ىلع ةلثامم دئاوع ققح يذلاو اينابسإ يف نوزامأ ةظفحمل ارخؤم مت يذلا ابوروأ ربع اهنيمأتو اهديدحت مت يتلا تماعملا ةعومجم نإف ،ةيروفلا ةرادملا لوصا نم للقي لوصا هذه نم تارامثتسا ةيتسجوللا تامدخلا قوس يف كبور عم ةديدج تماعم نع نعا ىلإ علطتن .2022 ماع رادم ىلع ةيفاص بساكم اهنع جتنيس ." ةيبوروا

GFH's Subsidiary sells Tesco logistics park in UK for $135 million

 GFH's UK subsidiary, Roebuck, acquired the asset for $94 million in 2017, providing investors with a total annual return in excess of 16%

 GFH eyes new transactions alongside Roebuck in the European logistics market following raft of successful early exits, including Amazon Spain portfolio

 With GFH's backing, Roebuck targets new acquisitions of around $500m over 2022

Manama, Bahrain. 11 April 2022: GFH Financial Group ("GFH" or "the Group") today announced that its UK subsidiary, Roebuck Asset Management ("Roebuck"), has concluded an off-market sale of a Tesco

Distribution Centre in excess of $135 million.

The 540,000 sq ft temperature controlled centre was originally developed by Tesco in 2010. The warehouse serves in excess of 400 supermarkets and convivence stores across the South West of England and South Wales forming a crucial part of Tesco's distribution network.

The sale marks the end of an extremely successful hold period for Roebuck, who acquired the asset for $94 million in October 2017 on behalf of a consortium of institutional Korean investors. The robust income and significant value increase provided the investors with a post-tax internal rate of return (IRR) of more than 16%, well in advance of the target business plan for such a core asset.

The asset was the second acquisition Roebuck made with South Korean investors and also with Capstone

Asset Management. The sale of Tesco Avonmouth follows Roebuck's 2021 sale of the Accolade Wines,

Avonmouth Warehouse for $123m to Tritax Big Box REIT.

GFH acquired a majority stake in Roebuck, which continues to operate independently, in December 2020 including its investments in these strategic assets. Since GFH's acquisition, Roebuck has significantly grown in terms of team members and new offices, with more being opened in London and Spain and plans for further office openings over the next 18 months.

With GFH's backing and support, the intention is to continue to grow assets under management (AUM)

and collectively as a group target new acquisitions of c.$500m over the course of 2022. Roebuck is usingits local market expertise and significant track record to establish new investment vehicles in the Core + and Value Add space working with existing and new institutional investors.

Hugh Brown, Managing Partner at Roebuck, said: "The sale of Tesco Avonmouth has delivered our Korean investors significant out performance following a four and-half-year hold period producing total annual return in excess of 16%. It was fantastic to work with Capstone on another successful investment and the intention is to hopefully find new projects to work on together. Roebuck is actively pursuing opportunities to recycle capital from these sales for either UK and European logistics assets."

Mr. Nael Mustafa, Board Member at Roebuck Asset Management and Co- Chief Investment Officer at

GFH, said: "We're pleased to announce this important exit by Roebuck of one of the prime logistics assets in the portfolio. The strategy to sell the Tesco distribution centre is in line with Roebuck's plans to continue to build on its already very strong track record.

"The strategy is in line with our recent combined sale of the Amazon portfolio in Spain which generated similar returns over a shorter hold period. While divesting from these assets reduces the immediate AUM, the pipeline identified and secured across Europe will result in a net gain over the course of 2022. We look forward to announcing new transactions with Roebuck within the European logistics marketplace."

-Ends-