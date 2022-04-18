GFH Financial BSC : Notification from the company

ثيح "ميارب" نيمهاسملا ءول اديدج اجمانرب .ب.م.ش ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم نلعت . زفاوحو تآفاكم ءايفوا نيمهاسملل مدقي

نم تايوتسم عبرأ ىلإ دنتست ةيرصح ايازم نيمهاسملل ميارب شتإ فإ يج جمانرب رفوي ىلع ٪2 ىلإ لصي دادرتسإ ايازملا لمشت .)ينيتبو يبهذ ،يضف ،وضع( ةيوضعلا راعسأ ىلع ٪15 ىلإ لصي مصخو ،شتإ فإ يج عيراشم يف ةديدجلا تارامثتسا عيمج عاونأ عيمج ىلع ةيفاضإ ساسأ ةطقن 100 ىلإ لصي امو ،ةيراقعلا تاجتنملل ةئزجتلا .عئادولا

ايازملا ةفرعم يف نيبغارلا نيمهاسملل نكمي . قاقحتسا ةيلهأ قفرملا لودجلا يف نودجت

ديربلا وأ +973 17549549 مقرلا ىلع لاصتا مهرظتنت يتلا . iservice@gfh.com ينورتكلا

GFH Financial Group B.S.C. would like to announce a new shareholder loyalty programme "Prime", which provides rewards and incentives for loyal shareholders.

GFH Prime provides shareholders with exclusive benefits based on four tiers, including Member, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Benefits include up to 2% rebate on all new investments in GFH projects, up to 15% discount on the retail price of real estate products, and up to additional 100 basis points (bps) on all types of deposits.

The attached table illustrates the eligibility. Shareholders who are interested in knowing the benefits that await them may contact +973 17549549 or email: iservice@gfh.com .