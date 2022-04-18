GFH Financial BSC : Notification from the company

نعإ
Announcement
|
Date
|
17/04/2022
|
خيراتلا
|
Company Name
|
.ب.م.ش ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم
GFH Financial Group B.S.C.
|
ةكرشلا مسإ
|
Trading Code
|
GFH
|
لوادتلا زمر
|
Subject
|
نيمهاسملا ةأفاكمل "ميارب" جمانرب حرطت شتإ فإ يج
GFH Launches "Prime" Programme to Reward Shareholders
|
عوضوملا
|
Information
|
ثيح "ميارب" نيمهاسملا ءول اديدج اجمانرب .ب.م.ش ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم نلعت . زفاوحو تآفاكم ءايفوا نيمهاسملل مدقي
نم تايوتسم عبرأ ىلإ دنتست ةيرصح ايازم نيمهاسملل ميارب شتإ فإ يج جمانرب رفوي ىلع ٪2 ىلإ لصي دادرتسإ ايازملا لمشت .)ينيتبو يبهذ ،يضف ،وضع( ةيوضعلا راعسأ ىلع ٪15 ىلإ لصي مصخو ،شتإ فإ يج عيراشم يف ةديدجلا تارامثتسا عيمج عاونأ عيمج ىلع ةيفاضإ ساسأ ةطقن 100 ىلإ لصي امو ،ةيراقعلا تاجتنملل ةئزجتلا .عئادولا
ايازملا ةفرعم يف نيبغارلا نيمهاسملل نكمي . قاقحتسا ةيلهأ قفرملا لودجلا يف نودجت
ديربلا وأ +973 17549549 مقرلا ىلع لاصتا مهرظتنت يتلا . iservice@gfh.com ينورتكلا
GFH Financial Group B.S.C. would like to announce a new shareholder loyalty programme "Prime", which provides rewards and incentives for loyal shareholders.
GFH Prime provides shareholders with exclusive benefits based on four tiers, including Member, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Benefits include up to 2% rebate on all new investments in GFH projects, up to 15% discount on the retail price of real estate products, and up to additional 100 basis points (bps) on all types of deposits.
The attached table illustrates the eligibility. Shareholders who are interested in knowing the benefits that await them may contact +973 17549549 or email: iservice@gfh.com .
|
ةمولعملا
|
Name
|
Mariam Jowhary
يرهوج ميرم
|
مسا
|
Title
|
Head of Compliance & AML
لاوما لسغ ةحفاكمو مازتلا سيئر
|
يفيظولا ىمسملا
|
Company Seal ةكرشلا متخ
|
Signature عيقوتلا
|
�I1o J•OlII cI �
�1� . • � u�-
A -1
u-n�,l:.q u· 9 lll .,I�� Jl!)
· a.c����q lo.9 :j. ciJ
·1
. .. � Iul·
·
·
..
..
l u..q 1. J lbl
:� lo J.u:iij JJ9 �IjJI o. · . pJJI 0·1, LDI, (,fD �J lfLO
,.
.
OlJ... 1 ._:jlJ JJI � unIr /. unuI,I �I.�' lo .)J...JJ lruJl._:j;�·;q
.
u
nl r i.'IQ nlj I.�,uu' �
·
I.) gJI Elgjl � l! Lw l u I . . ! lo
Lr
· u, J9
•
•
•
:u..11 1-WI VnulWI J9 . 1
.
d,1.J.JI/JJJI g o.l1 ..:i�lg fil.lgJI ,L.liJJI v.o 01.Lll )�* .oI IJI9 I ..:ib iISI I9 J� **
GFHme
Beneﬁts
Giving shareholders exclusive beneﬁts across the Groups products and services within the GCC and across the world. These benefits include, but not limited to.
The below table illustrates the eligibility criteria:
Member
(SM-20M sres owned)
Silver
(<20M-SOM shares ow)
GFH's Investments•
Upto0.5% rebate on all new invested funds.
Upto1%
rebate on all new invested funds.
Uptol.5%
rebate on all new invested nds.
Prorti/Real Estate•
Upto5% discount on the retail price of real estate ucts.
Upto7.5% discount on the retail pre of real estate products.
Upto10%
diount on the retail ice of real estate pructs.
Upto15%
diScount on the retail price of real estate pructs.
Deposits*
Up to additiol 25bps over standard rate.
Up to additial
SO b over standard rate.
Up to additional 75bps
er standard rate.
gt to m ss, and , scif t time ofis,entf. ject to rted com aroval t ams.
Tsa sa.
Up to additional
lOObps
over standard rate.