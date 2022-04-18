Log in
    GFH   BH000A0CAQK6

GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC

(GFH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  04-16
0.1000 KWD   -0.99%
01:44aGFH FINANCIAL BSC : Notification from the company
PU
04/17GFH FINANCIAL BSC : Purchase of Treasury Shares
PU
04/15GFH FINANCIAL BSC : Post share buyback announcement
PU
GFH Financial BSC : Notification from the company

04/18/2022 | 01:44am EDT
CMP/APR/2022/0015

نعإ

Announcement

Date

17/04/2022

خيراتلا

Company Name

.ب.م.ش ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم

GFH Financial Group B.S.C.

ةكرشلا مسإ

Trading Code

GFH

لوادتلا زمر

Subject

نيمهاسملا ةأفاكمل "ميارب" جمانرب حرطت شتإ فإ يج

GFH Launches "Prime" Programme to Reward Shareholders

عوضوملا

Information

ثيح "ميارب" نيمهاسملا ءول اديدج اجمانرب .ب.م.ش ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم نلعت . زفاوحو تآفاكم ءايفوا نيمهاسملل مدقي

نم تايوتسم عبرأ ىلإ دنتست ةيرصح ايازم نيمهاسملل ميارب شتإ فإ يج جمانرب رفوي ىلع ٪2 ىلإ لصي دادرتسإ ايازملا لمشت .)ينيتبو يبهذ ،يضف ،وضع( ةيوضعلا راعسأ ىلع ٪15 ىلإ لصي مصخو ،شتإ فإ يج عيراشم يف ةديدجلا تارامثتسا عيمج عاونأ عيمج ىلع ةيفاضإ ساسأ ةطقن 100 ىلإ لصي امو ،ةيراقعلا تاجتنملل ةئزجتلا .عئادولا

ايازملا ةفرعم يف نيبغارلا نيمهاسملل نكمي . قاقحتسا ةيلهأ قفرملا لودجلا يف نودجت

ديربلا وأ +973 17549549 مقرلا ىلع لاصتا مهرظتنت يتلا . iservice@gfh.com ينورتكلا

GFH Financial Group B.S.C. would like to announce a new shareholder loyalty programme "Prime", which provides rewards and incentives for loyal shareholders.

GFH Prime provides shareholders with exclusive benefits based on four tiers, including Member, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Benefits include up to 2% rebate on all new investments in GFH projects, up to 15% discount on the retail price of real estate products, and up to additional 100 basis points (bps) on all types of deposits.

The attached table illustrates the eligibility. Shareholders who are interested in knowing the benefits that await them may contact +973 17549549 or email: iservice@gfh.com .

ةمولعملا

Name

Mariam Jowhary

يرهوج ميرم

مسا

Title

Head of Compliance & AML

لاوما لسغ ةحفاكمو مازتلا سيئر

يفيظولا ىمسملا

Company Seal ةكرشلا متخ

Signature عيقوتلا

GFHme

Beneﬁts

Giving shareholders exclusive beneﬁts across the Groups products and services within the GCC and across the world. These benefits include, but not limited to.

  • • Up to 2% rebate on all n ew investments in GFH projects

  • • Up to 15% discount on the retail price of real estate products

  • • Up to additional 100 bps on all tes of deposits

The below table illustrates the eligibility criteria:

Member

(SM-20M sres owned)

Silver

(<20M-SOM shares ow)

GFH's Investments•

Upto0.5% rebate on all new invested funds.

Upto1%

rebate on all new invested funds.

Uptol.5%

rebate on all new invested nds.

Prorti/Real Estate•

Upto5% discount on the retail price of real estate ucts.

Upto7.5% discount on the retail pre of real estate products.

Upto10%

diount on the retail ice of real estate pructs.

Upto15%

diScount on the retail price of real estate pructs.

Deposits*

Up to additiol 25bps over standard rate.

Up to additial

SO b over standard rate.

Up to additional 75bps

er standard rate.

gt to m ss,  and , scif t time ofis,entf. ject to rted com  aroval  t ams.

Tsa sa.

Up to additional

lOObps

over standard rate.

Disclaimer

GFH Financial Group BSC published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 05:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
