CMP/APR/2024/0013
نﻼﻋإ
Announcement
Date
20/04/2024
ﺦﯾرﺎﺗﻟا
Company Name
.ب.م.ش ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣ
ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا مﺳإ
GFH Financial Group B.S.C.
Trading Code
GFH
لوادﺗﻟا زﻣر
Subject
زرﻧﺗرﺎﺑ شﺗا فا ﻲﺟ ﻲﻓ ةرادإ سﻠﺟﻣ وﺿﻋ نﯾﯾﻌﺗ
عوﺿوﻣﻟا
GFH Partners Board Appointment
سﻠﺟﻣ ﻲﻓ وﺿﻌﻛ وﻧﺎﻛ لﯾﺑﻧ دﯾﺳﻟا نﯾﯾﻌﺗ نﻋ نﻠﻌﺗ نأ ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗا فا ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣ دوﺗ
.ﺎﮭﻟ ﺔﻌﺑﺎﺗﻟا زرﻧﺗرﺎﺑ شﺗا فا ﻲﺟ ﺔﻛرﺷ ﻲﻓ ةرادإ
.ﻖﻓرﻣﻟا رﺑﺧﻟا ﻰﻠﻋ عﻼطﻹا نﺎﻛﻣﻹﺎﺑ لﯾﺻﺎﻔﺗﻟا نﻣ دﯾزﻣﻟ
Information
GFH Financial Group would like to announce that it has appointed
ﺔﻣوﻠﻌﻣﻟا
Mr. Nabeel Kanoo as a Board member in its subsidiary, GFH
Partners.
For further details please refer to the attached release.
Name
Mariam Jowhary
يﺮھﻮﺟ ﻢﯾﺮﻣ
ﻢﺳﻹا
Title
Head of Compliance & AML
لاﻮﻣﻻا ﻞﯿﺴﻏ ﺔﺤﻓﺎﻜﻣو ماﺰﺘﻟﻹا ﺲﯿﺋر
ﻲﻔﯿظﻮﻟا ﻰﻤﺴﻤﻟا
Company Seal ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﻢﺘﺧ
Signature ﻊﯿﻗﻮﺘﻟا
GFH PARTNERS APPOINTS NABEEL KANOO TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Dubai - April 20, 2024 - GFH Partners Ltd ("GFH Partners"), a subsidiary of GFH Financial Group, today announced the appointment of Mr. Nabeel Kanoo to its Board of Directors with immediate effect.
Mr. Kanoo brings more than three decades of diverse business experience to the Board. He is currently the Chairman of YBA Kanoo Joint Ventures and Bahrain Airport Services, and a Board Member of Ebrahim K Kanoo, K Hotel, Bahrain, and Oasis Capital. He began his career at Arthur Anderson in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia and has held mul�ple senior execu�ve roles at Kanoo Travel. Mr. Kanoo holds a Bachelor of Business Management from St. Edwards University, Aus�n, Texas, USA.
Commenting, Mr. Hisham Alrayes, Chairman of GFH Partners, said, "We are delighted to welcome Mr. Nabeel Kanoo to the Board of GFH Partners during this exci�ng �me of growth. Mr. Kanoo's experience in strategic sectors and markets will contribute to GFH Partners' eﬀorts to further grow its global real estate por�olio as well as investments in the region, where we see exci�ng opportuni�es for the Group and our investors in strategic sectors."
GFH Partners currently manages over US$6 billion of real estate assets as part of the total US$21 billion of assets managed by the Group. It invests across the stabilized and core markets of the US, the UK, KSA and UAE, where it aims to capture and capitalize on strong economic growth prospects in these regions.
GFH Partners is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), and its investments and offerings are further regulated by respective domiciles, including regional regulators such as the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) and the Saudi Capital Market Authority (CMA), as well as respective global regulators of the investment vehicles, ensuring best practices in line with global investment standards.
-Ends-
