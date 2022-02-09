GFH Financial BSC : Pillar 3 Liquidity Regulatory Disclosures - Q4 2021

GFH Financial Group BSC

Regulatory Liquidity Disclosures

Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) for the quarter ended 31st December 2021

Introduction

In August 2018, the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) issued its regulations on Liquidity Risk Management (LM). The regulations require Bahraini bank licensees to meet a minimum Liquidity

Coverage Ratio (LCR) of 100% on a daily basis. The objective of the LCR is to improve resilience of banks' short-term liquidity risk profile by ensuring that they have sufficient level of high-quality

liquid assets (HQLAs) to honor net cash outflows and survive a significant stress scenario lasting for a period of up to 30 days.

GFH Financial Group Liquidity Coverage Ratio

The group has reported an LCR of 221% for Q4 2021.

High Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA) Portfolio

Assets qualify as HQLA if they can be easily and immediately converted into cash at little or no loss of value under stress circumstances. HQLA comprises of Level 1, Level 2A, and Level 2B liquid assets. Level 1 assets comprise of an unlimited share of the total pool and are not subject to haircuts. A 15 % haircut is applied to the current market value of each level 2A asset held in the stock of HQLA. Level 2B liquid assets, are considered less liquid and more volatile than Level 2A liquid assets.

GFH has constantly maintained a robust portfolio of High Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA) to support its liquidity position. The Group's total adjusted HQLA for the reporting period has

increased by 14% from total adjusted HQLA for Q3 2021.

Net Cash out Flow

The term total net cash outflows is defined as the total expected cash outflows minus total expected cash inflows in the specified stress scenario for the subsequent 30 calendar days. GFH calculates its outflows on the basis of total expected cash outflows of various categories or types of liabilities and off-balance sheet commitments such as Deposits repayments and Term debts by the rates at which they are expected to run off or be drawn down.

Total expected cash inflows are calculated by multiplying the outstanding balances of various categories of contractual receivables such as money market placements and other non-HQLA securities funded by the Group; by the rates at which they are expected to flow out under the scenario up to an aggregate cap of 75% on total expected inflows as % of total expected cash outflows.