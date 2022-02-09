Log in
    GFH   BH000A0CAQK6

GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC

(GFH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange - 02/09
0.1 KWD   0.00%
GFH Financial BSC : Pillar 3 Liquidity Regulatory Disclosures - Q4 2021

02/09/2022 | 12:59pm EST
BASEL 3

Regulatory Liquidity Disclosures

For the twelve Months ended 31st December 2021

GFH Financial Group BSC

Regulatory Liquidity Disclosures

Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) for the quarter ended 31st December 2021

Introduction

In August 2018, the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) issued its regulations on Liquidity Risk Management (LM). The regulations require Bahraini bank licensees to meet a minimum Liquidity

Coverage Ratio (LCR) of 100% on a daily basis. The objective of the LCR is to improve resilience of banks' short-term liquidity risk profile by ensuring that they have sufficient level of high-quality

liquid assets (HQLAs) to honor net cash outflows and survive a significant stress scenario lasting for a period of up to 30 days.

GFH Financial Group Liquidity Coverage Ratio

The group has reported an LCR of 221% for Q4 2021.

High Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA) Portfolio

Assets qualify as HQLA if they can be easily and immediately converted into cash at little or no loss of value under stress circumstances. HQLA comprises of Level 1, Level 2A, and Level 2B liquid assets. Level 1 assets comprise of an unlimited share of the total pool and are not subject to haircuts. A 15 % haircut is applied to the current market value of each level 2A asset held in the stock of HQLA. Level 2B liquid assets, are considered less liquid and more volatile than Level 2A liquid assets.

GFH has constantly maintained a robust portfolio of High Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA) to support its liquidity position. The Group's total adjusted HQLA for the reporting period has

increased by 14% from total adjusted HQLA for Q3 2021.

Net Cash out Flow

The term total net cash outflows is defined as the total expected cash outflows minus total expected cash inflows in the specified stress scenario for the subsequent 30 calendar days. GFH calculates its outflows on the basis of total expected cash outflows of various categories or types of liabilities and off-balance sheet commitments such as Deposits repayments and Term debts by the rates at which they are expected to run off or be drawn down.

Total expected cash inflows are calculated by multiplying the outstanding balances of various categories of contractual receivables such as money market placements and other non-HQLA securities funded by the Group; by the rates at which they are expected to flow out under the scenario up to an aggregate cap of 75% on total expected inflows as % of total expected cash outflows.

GFH Financial Group BSC

Regulatory Liquidity Disclosures

(USD'000)

Total

Total weighted

unweighted

value ( average)

value ( average)

High Quality Liquid Assets

1

Total HQLA

292,998

Cash outflows

  • Retail Deposits and deposits from small business customers, of which:

3

Stable Deposits

51,704

1,551

4

Less Stable Deposits

488,459

48,846

  • Unsecured wholesale funding, of which

6

Operational Deposits ( all counterparties) and deposits in

-

-

networks of cooperative banks

7

Non- Operational Deposits ( all counterparties)

572,277

358,475

8

unsecured sukuk

-

-

9

secured wholesale funding

47,611

10

additional requirements of which;

11

outflows related to shariaa compliant hedging instruments

-

-

exposures and other collateral requirements

12

outflows related to loss of funding on financing products

-

-

13

credit and liquidity facilities

103,269

9,070

14

other contractual funding obligations

447

179

15

other contingent funding obligations

444,419

22,377

16

Total Cash outflows

487,931

Cash inflows

17

secured lending (e.g. reverse repos)

-

-

18

inflows from fully performing exposures

386,139

379,902

19

other cash inflows

-

-

20

total cash inflows

386,139

343,062

Total

Adjusted

Value

21

Total HQLA

292,998

22

Total Net Cash outflow

148,599

23

Liquidity Coverage Ratio (%)

221%

GFH Financial Group BSC

Regulatory Liquidity Disclosures

Net Stable Fund Ratio (NSFR) for the quarter ended 31st December 2021

Introduction

Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) is defined as the amount of available stable funding (ASF) relative to the amount of Required stable funding (RSF) This ratio should be equal to at least 100% on an ongoing basis. In August 2018, the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) issued the regulations to banks operating in Bahrain on the reporting of the Net Stable Funding Ratio effective 31 December 2019.

Net Stable Fund Ratio (NSFR)

The Group's NSFR stood at 101% as at 31st December 2021.

Available Stable Funding (ASF)

ASF is defined as the portion of capital and liabilities expected to be reliable over the time horizon considered by the NSFR, which extends to 1 year. The Group reported Total weighted ASF value was USD 4,949mn.

Required Stable Funding (RSF)

RSF is defined as the portion of assets and OBS exposures expected to be funded on an ongoing basis over a 1-year horizon. The total weighted RSF stood at USD 4,888mn.

No

Specified

Less than 6

More than 6

Total weighted

No.

Item

months and less

Over one year

Maturity

months

value

than one year

USD'000

1

Capital:

Available Stable Funding (ASF):

2

Regulatory Capital

1,070,314

-

-

49,953

1,120,267

3

Other Capital Instruments

-

-

-

-

-

4

Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers:

5

Stable deposits

-

182,112

25,962

2,749

200,420

6

Less stable deposits

-

1,314,514

430,372

90,957

1,661,355

7

Wholesale funding:

8

Operational deposits

-

-

-

-

-

9

Other Wholesale funding

-

2,860,814

861,346

773,058

1,896,078

10

Other liabilities:

11

NSFR Shari'a

-compliant hedging contract liabilities

-

136,864

18,759

71,437

71,437

-

-

-

-

12

All other liabilities not included in the above

categories

-

13

Total ASF

-

-

-

-

4,949,558

USD'000

14

Total NSFR high-quality liquid assets (HQLA)

73,941

Required Stable Funding (RSF):

15

Deposits held at other financial institutions for

operational purposes

-

-

-

-

-

16

Performing financing and sukuk/ securities:

-

636,283

-

720,739

708,071

17

Performing financial to financial institutions by level 1

HQLA

-

-

-

-

-

18

Performing financing to financial institutions secured

by non-level 1 HQLA and unsecured performing

financing to financial institutions

-

5,000

-

174,023

150,419

19

Performing financing to non- financial corporate

clients, financing to retail and small business

customers, and financing to sovereigns, central banks

and PSEs, of which:

-

320,720

91,696

205,595

339,845

20

With a risk weight of less than or equal to 35% as per

the CBB Capital Adequacy Ratio guidelines

-

-

-

-

-

Disclaimer

GFH Financial Group BSC published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 17:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
