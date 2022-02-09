GFH Financial BSC : Pillar 3 Liquidity Regulatory Disclosures - Q4 2021

Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) for the quarter ended 31st December 2021
Introduction
In August 2018, the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) issued its regulations on Liquidity Risk Management (LM). The regulations require Bahraini bank licensees to meet a minimum Liquidity
Coverage Ratio (LCR) of 100% on a daily basis. The objective of the LCR is to improve resilience of banks' short-term liquidity risk profile by ensuring that they have sufficient level of high-quality
liquid assets (HQLAs) to honor net cash outflows and survive a significant stress scenario lasting for a period of up to 30 days.
GFH Financial Group Liquidity Coverage Ratio
The group has reported an LCR of 221% for Q4 2021.
High Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA) Portfolio
Assets qualify as HQLA if they can be easily and immediately converted into cash at little or no loss of value under stress circumstances. HQLA comprises of Level 1, Level 2A, and Level 2B liquid assets. Level 1 assets comprise of an unlimited share of the total pool and are not subject to haircuts. A 15 % haircut is applied to the current market value of each level 2A asset held in the stock of HQLA. Level 2B liquid assets, are considered less liquid and more volatile than Level 2A liquid assets.
GFH has constantly maintained a robust portfolio of High Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA) to support its liquidity position. The Group's total adjusted HQLA for the reporting period has
increased by 14% from total adjusted HQLA for Q3 2021.
Net Cash out Flow
The term total net cash outflows is defined as the total expected cash outflows minus total expected cash inflows in the specified stress scenario for the subsequent 30 calendar days. GFH calculates its outflows on the basis of total expected cash outflows of various categories or types of liabilities and off-balance sheet commitments such as Deposits repayments and Term debts by the rates at which they are expected to run off or be drawn down.
Total expected cash inflows are calculated by multiplying the outstanding balances of various categories of contractual receivables such as money market placements and other non-HQLA securities funded by the Group; by the rates at which they are expected to flow out under the scenario up to an aggregate cap of 75% on total expected inflows as % of total expected cash outflows.
GFH Financial Group BSC
Regulatory Liquidity Disclosures
(USD'000)
Total
Total weighted
unweighted
value ( average)
value ( average)
High Quality Liquid Assets
1
Total HQLA
292,998
Cash outflows
Retail Deposits and deposits from small business customers, of which:
3
Stable Deposits
51,704
1,551
4
Less Stable Deposits
488,459
48,846
Unsecured wholesale funding, of which
6
Operational Deposits ( all counterparties) and deposits in
-
-
networks of cooperative banks
7
Non- Operational Deposits ( all counterparties)
572,277
358,475
8
unsecured sukuk
-
-
9
secured wholesale funding
47,611
10
additional requirements of which;
11
outflows related to shariaa compliant hedging instruments
-
-
exposures and other collateral requirements
12
outflows related to loss of funding on financing products
-
-
13
credit and liquidity facilities
103,269
9,070
14
other contractual funding obligations
447
179
15
other contingent funding obligations
444,419
22,377
16
Total Cash outflows
487,931
Cash inflows
17
secured lending (e.g. reverse repos)
-
-
18
inflows from fully performing exposures
386,139
379,902
19
other cash inflows
-
-
20
total cash inflows
386,139
343,062
Total
Adjusted
Value
21
Total HQLA
292,998
22
Total Net Cash outflow
148,599
23
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (%)
221%
GFH Financial Group BSC
Regulatory Liquidity Disclosures
Net Stable Fund Ratio (NSFR) for the quarter ended 31st December 2021
Introduction
Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) is defined as the amount of available stable funding (ASF) relative to the amount of Required stable funding (RSF) This ratio should be equal to at least 100% on an ongoing basis. In August 2018, the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) issued the regulations to banks operating in Bahrain on the reporting of the Net Stable Funding Ratio effective 31 December 2019.
Net Stable Fund Ratio (NSFR)
The Group's NSFR stood at 101% as at 31st December 2021.
Available Stable Funding (ASF)
ASF is defined as the portion of capital and liabilities expected to be reliable over the time horizon considered by the NSFR, which extends to 1 year. The Group reported Total weighted ASF value was USD 4,949mn.
Required Stable Funding (RSF)
RSF is defined as the portion of assets and OBS exposures expected to be funded on an ongoing basis over a 1-year horizon. The total weighted RSF stood at USD 4,888mn.
No
Specified
Less than 6
More than 6
Total weighted
No.
Item
months and less
Over one year
Maturity
months
value
than one year
USD'000
1
Capital:
Available Stable Funding (ASF):
2
Regulatory Capital
1,070,314
-
-
49,953
1,120,267
3
Other Capital Instruments
-
-
-
-
-
4
Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers:
5
Stable deposits
-
182,112
25,962
2,749
200,420
6
Less stable deposits
-
1,314,514
430,372
90,957
1,661,355
7
Wholesale funding:
8
Operational deposits
-
-
-
-
-
9
Other Wholesale funding
-
2,860,814
861,346
773,058
1,896,078
10
Other liabilities:
11
NSFR Shari'a
-compliant hedging contract liabilities
-
136,864
18,759
71,437
71,437
-
-
-
-
12
All other liabilities not included in the above
categories
-
13
Total ASF
-
-
-
-
4,949,558
USD'000
14
Total NSFR high-quality liquid assets (HQLA)
73,941
Required Stable Funding (RSF):
15
Deposits held at other financial institutions for
operational purposes
-
-
-
-
-
16
Performing financing and sukuk/ securities:
-
636,283
-
720,739
708,071
17
Performing financial to financial institutions by level 1
HQLA
-
-
-
-
-
18
Performing financing to financial institutions secured
by non-level 1 HQLA and unsecured performing
financing to financial institutions
-
5,000
-
174,023
150,419
19
Performing financing to non- financial corporate
clients, financing to retail and small business
customers, and financing to sovereigns, central banks
and PSEs, of which:
-
320,720
91,696
205,595
339,845
20
With a risk weight of less than or equal to 35% as per
the CBB Capital Adequacy Ratio guidelines
-
-
-
-
-
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
GFH Financial Group BSC published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 17:58:05 UTC.