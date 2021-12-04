Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GFH Financial BSC : Post share buyback announcement

12/04/2021 | 11:42pm EST
CMP/NOV/2021/0033

30/11/2021

ةنيزخلا مهسأ ءارش

اهمهسأ نم مهس 4,450,000 لداعي ام ءارشب قاوسلأاو نيمهاسملا ةداسلا ملاعإ ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم دوت 208,806,890 نم ةنيزخلا مهسأ عفترتل تيوكلا ةصروبو يلاملا يبد قوس ،نيرحبلا ةصروب يف )ةنيزخ مهسأ(

.2021 ربمفون 30 خيرات ىتح كلذو ةرداصلا مهسلأا نم %5.65 لداعي ام مهس 213,256,890 ىلا مهس

Purchase of Treasury Shares

GFH Financial Group would like to inform its shareholders and the markets that it has acquired 4,450,000 shares of its shares (treasury shares) on Bahrain Bourse, Dubai Financial Market and Boursa Kuwait increasing the total holding of treasury shares from 208,806,890 shares to 213,256,890 shares representing 5.65% of total issued shares as at 30th November 2021.

Name

Mariam Jowhary

يرهوج ميرم

مسلإا

Title

Head of Compliance & AML

ز

فيظولا مىسملا

لاوملاا لسغ ةحفاكمو ماتللإا سيئر

ر

Signature عيقوتلا

Company Seal ةكشلا متخ

Disclaimer

GFH Financial Group BSC published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 04:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
