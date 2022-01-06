Log in
    GFH   BH000A0CAQK6

GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC

(GFH)
News 
Summary

GFH Financial BSC : Post share buyback announcement

01/06/2022 | 11:58pm EST
CMP/JAN/2022/0003

06/01/2022

ةنيزخلا مهسأ ءارش

اهمهسأ نم مهس 1,000,000 لداعي ام ءارشب قاوسلأاو نيمهاسملا ةداسلا ملاعإ ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم دوت لداعي ام مهس 214,806,890 ىلا مهس 213,806,890 نم ةنيزخلا مهسأ عفترتل يلاملا يبد قوس يف )ةنيزخ مهسأ(

.2022 رياني 6 خيرات ىتح كلذو ةرداصلا مهسلأا نم %5.69

Purchase of Treasury Shares

GFH Financial Group would like to inform its shareholders and the markets that it has acquired 1,000,000 shares of its shares (treasury shares) on Dubai Financial Market increasing the total holding of treasury shares from 213,806,890 shares to 214,806,890 shares representing 5.69% of total issued shares as at 6th January 2022.

Name

Mariam Jowhary

يرهوج ميرم

مسلإا

Title

Head of Compliance & AML

ز

فيظولا مىسملا

لاوملاا لسغ ةحفاكمو ماتللإا سيئر

ر

Signature عيقوتلا

Company Seal ةكشلا متخ

Disclaimer

GFH Financial Group BSC published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 04:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 265 M - -
Net income 2020 45,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 795 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 3,56x
Yield 2020 10,2%
Capitalization 1 225 M 1 223 M -
EV / Sales 2019 11,5x
EV / Sales 2020 12,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC
Duration : Period :
GFH Financial Group BSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hisham Ahmed Al-Rayes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Suryanarayanan Hariharan Chief Finance Officer
Jassim Mohamed Rafi Al-Seddiqi Chairman
Osama Abdullatif Janahi Head-Information Technology
Salah Abdulla Sharif Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC4.21%1 248
MORGAN STANLEY3.59%182 456
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION7.90%168 849
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.4.20%132 974
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-8.49%56 954
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-3.75%49 236