GFH Financial BSC : Post share buyback announcement

CMP/JAN/2022/0003

06/01/2022

ةنيزخلا مهسأ ءارش

اهمهسأ نم مهس 1,000,000 لداعي ام ءارشب قاوسلأاو نيمهاسملا ةداسلا ملاعإ ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم دوت لداعي ام مهس 214,806,890 ىلا مهس 213,806,890 نم ةنيزخلا مهسأ عفترتل يلاملا يبد قوس يف )ةنيزخ مهسأ(

.2022 رياني 6 خيرات ىتح كلذو ةرداصلا مهسلأا نم %5.69

Purchase of Treasury Shares

GFH Financial Group would like to inform its shareholders and the markets that it has acquired 1,000,000 shares of its shares (treasury shares) on Dubai Financial Market increasing the total holding of treasury shares from 213,806,890 shares to 214,806,890 shares representing 5.69% of total issued shares as at 6th January 2022.