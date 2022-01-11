GFH Financial BSC : Post share buyback announcement

CMP/JAN/2022/0009

10/01/2022

ةنيزخلا مهسأ ءارش

اهمهسأ نم مهس 999,856 لداعي ام ءارشب قاوسلأاو نيمهاسملا ةداسلا ملاعإ ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم دوت 215,819,563 نم ةنيزخلا مهسأ عفترتل تيوكلا ةصروبو يلاملا يبد قوسو نيرحبلا ةصروب يف )ةنيزخ مهسأ(

.2022 رياني 10 خيرات ىتح كلذو ةرداصلا مهسلأا نم %5.74 لداعي ام مهس 216,819,419 ىلا مهس

Purchase of Treasury Shares

GFH Financial Group would like to inform its shareholders and the markets that it has acquired 999,856 shares of its shares (treasury shares) on Bahrain Bourse, Dubai Financial Market and Boursa Kuwait increasing the total holding of treasury shares from 215,819,563 shares to 216,819,419 shares representing 5.74% of total issued shares as at 10th January 2022.