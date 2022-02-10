GFH Financial BSC : Post share buyback announcement

CMP/FEB/2022/0008

10/02/2022

ةنيزخلا مهسأ ءارش

اهمهسأ نم مهس 2,600,000 لداعي ام ءارشب قاوسلأاو نيمهاسملا ةداسلا ملاعإ ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم دوت ىلا مهس 185,806,890 نم ةنيزخلا مهسأ عفترتل تيوكلا ةصروبو يلاملا يبد قوس يف )ةنيزخ مهسأ(

.2022 رياربف 10 خيرات ىتح كلذو ةرداصلا مهسلأا نم %4.99 لداعي ام مهس 188,406,890

Purchase of Treasury Shares

GFH Financial Group would like to inform its shareholders and the markets that it has acquired 2,600,000 shares of its shares (treasury shares) on Dubai Financial Market and Boursa Kuwait increasing the total holding of treasury shares from 185,806,890 shares to 188,406,890 shares representing 4.99% of total issued shares as at 10th February 2022.